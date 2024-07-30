Kirby Smart surprises Georgia alum Nic Fink after silver medal at Olympics: ‘I was pumped’

The surprise caller via FaceTime? Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

“Go Dawgs! Silver medalist, I’m so pumped,” Smart said. “I was a breaststroker back in high school, I was pumped.”

“Wow, this is very cool,” said Fink, totally surprised by the call from Smart.

Taylor added that Fink hoped Smart would help him get some national championship tickets, with Smart quickly adding that the Georgia team had to get there first.

Fink also is set to become a father soon, which Smart also congratulated him on as well. Fink is married to Georgia alum Melanie Margalis, who won a gold medal in swimming at the 2016 Olympics.

“I’ve been blessed to have big moments on TV, but this will be something different entirely,” Fink said.