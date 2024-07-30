Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart surprises Georgia alum Nic Fink after silver medal at Olympics: ‘I was pumped’

Gold medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, stands with silver medalists, Nic Fink, right, of the the United States, and Adam Peaty, of Britain, on the podium after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gold medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, stands with silver medalists, Nic Fink, right, of the the United States, and Adam Peaty, of Britain, on the podium after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By Connor Riley
Updated 6 minutes ago

Sometimes it helps to have friends in high places.

Nic Fink, a Georgia alum, took home second place in the 100 meter breaststroke Sunday. It may have been the event of the Olympics so far, with the difference between the gold medal and fourth place being .08 seconds. Fink actually tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain, finishing .02 seconds off the gold medal pace.

The silver medal was the first of Fink’s Olympic career. During a televised interview on NBC, the interviewer – fellow Georgia alum Maria Taylor – hesitated for a second before reaching for her phone and telling Fink she had a surprise for him.

The surprise caller via FaceTime? Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

“Go Dawgs! Silver medalist, I’m so pumped,” Smart said. “I was a breaststroker back in high school, I was pumped.”

“Wow, this is very cool,” said Fink, totally surprised by the call from Smart.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Taylor added that Fink hoped Smart would help him get some national championship tickets, with Smart quickly adding that the Georgia team had to get there first.

Fink also is set to become a father soon, which Smart also congratulated him on as well. Fink is married to Georgia alum Melanie Margalis, who won a gold medal in swimming at the 2016 Olympics.

“I’ve been blessed to have big moments on TV, but this will be something different entirely,” Fink said.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Full-time engineer Nic Fink relishes the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bears safety Jonathan Owens taking break from camp to support wife Simone Biles at the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmers grabbed plenty of hardware Monday at the Olympics, but no gold
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympic swimming: Ledecky is fastest in heats of 1500; Marchand advances in 2 more races
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How Georgia’s offense is impacted by Rara Thomas suspension
UGA’s Rara Thomas suspended from team after arrest, team source says
Odds are Georgia Bulldogs will be awesome on offense
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members13m ago
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches