Former Atlanta resident Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal in Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France — American Gabby Thomas, who spent the first 12 years of her life in Atlanta, sped to the victory in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night, finishing in 21.83 seconds — finishing by a wide margin in a sprint — to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

Thomas, 27, is the third woman from the metro area to capture an Olympic crown in the half-lap race. Edith McGuire was the 1964 Olympic champion and Gwen Torrence won the title in 1992. The last U.S. woman to win the 200 was Allyson Felix in 2012 in London.

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch. She let out a shout and grabbed her head with both hands after crossing the line.