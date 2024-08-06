Sports

Former Atlanta resident Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal in Olympics

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, celebrates her win in the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, celebrates her win in the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By Staff and wire reports
SAINT-DENIS, France — American Gabby Thomas, who spent the first 12 years of her life in Atlanta, sped to the victory in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night, finishing in 21.83 seconds — finishing by a wide margin in a sprint — to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

Thomas, 27, is the third woman from the metro area to capture an Olympic crown in the half-lap race. Edith McGuire was the 1964 Olympic champion and Gwen Torrence won the title in 1992. The last U.S. woman to win the 200 was Allyson Felix in 2012 in London.

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch. She let out a shout and grabbed her head with both hands after crossing the line.

Thomas beat 100-meter champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia by 0.25 seconds, while Brittany Brown of the U.S. got the bronze.

Out of three sprints so far on the purple track at Stade de France, the Americans have picked up two golds: Thomas followed Noah Lyles in the men's 100 to the top step of the podium.

After she earned her degree at Harvard, Thomas enrolled at the University of Texas, where she studied sleep patterns of different ethnic groups — while also making the wise choice to double down on her track training.

That paid off big-time in front of a packed house Tuesday, when she came in as a favorite, especially after reigning world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica dropped out because of an apparent injury.

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, right, completes in the women's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

