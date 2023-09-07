Reporters’ notebook: A new position for Cordarrelle Patterson

The following, a weekly feature of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, allows our reporters to open their notebooks and provide even more information from our local teams that we cover daily. We think you’ll find in informative, insightful and fun.

Cordarrelle Patterson has a new position, The Joker

Falcons coach Arthur Smith created a new position for Cordarrell Patterson called the “The Joker” in the team’s first official depth chart of the season.

“He can play a lot of different spots,” Smith said. “Quarterback, the wideout to running back to tight end.”

Patterson, who has been battling through thigh injury, played mostly running back last season. In 2021, he played wide receiver and running back. With the drafting of running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick, the Falcons had a new No. 1 running back. Tyler Allgeier was listed as the RB2.

Patterson has his own slot with no backup at J1.

“You just try to find ways to evolve,” Smith said. “We think it works for us.”

Smith was asked what meeting room does Patterson go into.

“Depends on the day,” Smith said. “Some days he meets with me. Some days he meets with (wide receivers coach) T.J. (Yates). Some days he meets with (running back coach) Mike Petrie. Some days he meets with Led. Not you (AJC writer D. Orlando Ledbetter), but Dwayne Ledford. (Special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams), so …”

Matthews on Bergeron: ‘I’m really looking forward to playing with him’

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is high on rookie Matthew Bergeron, who’s set to take over at left guard.

“Love Berg,” Matthews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “One, great guy. Comes in everyday and works hard. You don’t have to worry about him not bringing it. Smart. Athletic. Smart for how young he is.”

The Falcons started six different players at left guard last season. They drafted Bergeron in the second-round (33rd overall) in the 2023 draft out of Syracuse.

“He’s picked (things) up really well and does a good job of communicating,” Matthews said. “I’m really looking forward to playing with him this year.”

Come to the ‘darkside’

Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum met with reporters Wednesday wearing a shirt with the word, “dark side,” on it. His fashion choice had nothing to do with Star Wars.

“The ‘dark side’ is something we came up (with) on the defensive side,” the junior said. “It’s, like, a certain standard we set for ourselves. How we go out there, how we attack. We came up with ‘Dark side’ because it just means a lot to us – there’s no real meaning it’s just what we call ourselves as a group. It means a lot to us so we’re going to stick to the dark side.”

Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound graduate of Mount Zion High had eight tackles and a pass breakup in Tech’s season-opening loss to Louisville.

-Staff writers D. Orlando Ledbetter and Chad Bishop contributed to this report.