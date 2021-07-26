On this day: Gail Devers sets pace for 100-meter showdown | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Caption Gwen Torrence at the start of a 100-meter qualifier Friday, July 26, 1996, during the track and field competitions at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich Addicks/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

While Torrence focused on technique and holding together a sore and battered body, Hill showed she belonged with the world’s fastest sprinters. In the spring, she won the NCAA 100-meter title for LSU and then gutted her way on to her first Olympic team.

“It’s been a long year, but I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” said Hill. “I always knew I could run at this level, so I just need to keep moving on.”

Cuthbert and Ottey, who at 36 calls herself the “grandmother of the track” and has a bronze medal from the 1980 Moscow Games, confessed they were tense during the opening rounds. Cuthbert has been concerned about her recent training and turned to her long-time friend for support.

“I was upset and she tried to calm me down,” said Cuthbert, who lives in Atlanta. “There’s some days I don’t think I could perform if she’s not on the track.”

