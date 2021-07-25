On this day: Italians flying like ‘Superman’ | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Both use the Superman position.

Caption Italy's Andrea Collinelli set two world records Wednesday, July 24, 1996, at the Stone Mountain Velodrome during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. (Rich Addicks/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

“It seems like that position is superior,” said Mark Gorski, who won the gold medal for the United States in the match sprint in 1984.

“That’s why Superman flew like that,” said U.S. individual pursuiter Kent Bostick, who failed to advance out of Wednesday’s first round.

Colinelli said wind tunnel tests have proven the new position aerodynamically superior.

U.S. Olympic coach Chris Carmichael said he considered the position when developing the $1 million Super Bike 2, which was unveiled at these Games, but decided to stick with the traditional position — arms bent, forearms resting on aerobars that jut forward from the handlebars — because American riders were used to it.

That may change after the Olympics.

“We’ll look at it and make some modifications,” Carmichael said.

That will be too late for several Americans who failed in the qualifying rounds, including two more Thursday. Connie Paraskevin-Young, considered a medal contender, finished her five-time Olympic career with a defeat in the first round of the women’s match sprint. First-timer Bill Clay was eliminated in the men’s match sprint.

And world champion pursuiter Rebecca Twigg, one of America’s best hopes for a cycling gold medal, did not look strong in Thursday’s qualification round.

“Not a bad ride, not a good ride,” Carmichael said of Twigg’s performance.

Caption American cyclist Rebecca Twigg competes in the women's pursuit cycling event Thursday, July 25, 1996, at the Stone Mountain Velodrome during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. (Rich Addicks/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Twigg was so disappointed with her fourth-place finish that she declined to meet with the press.

The sole good news for the Americans came from sprinter Marty Nothstein, who advanced to the third round with a spectacular ride against a Slovakian.

But it was the Italians who were the talk of Stone Mountain.

“It was pure pleasure to the eyes to see a human being move that quickly on a bicycle,” bronze medalist Bradley McGee of Australia said of Colinelli.

Phillipe Ermenault of France won the silver.

Day 6: Dream Team shows aggressive style