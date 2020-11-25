Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round One

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|#1 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|7-0
|109.16
|88.03
|4.05
|963,212.07
|880,172.57
|656,578.31
|579,226.40
|0.73
|Grayson
|#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|9-0
|101.68
|88.37
|3.34
|943,300.80
|875,876.35
|304,166.60
|230,898.90
|3.33
|Lowndes
|#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|7-1
|97.33
|90.57
|2.79
|718,019.13
|564,488.61
|428,465.26
|113,800.01
|7.79
|Collins Hill
|#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|88.83
|88.07
|2.60
|821,676.67
|590,833.65
|251,662.60
|30,568.55
|31.71
|Norcross
|#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|10-0
|91.51
|93.65
|1.88
|794,925.72
|104,340.25
|30,708.86
|15,479.10
|63.60
|Milton
|#1 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|8-1
|86.71
|89.79
|2.02
|698,897.54
|224,748.10
|119,143.95
|11,663.04
|84.74
|North Cobb
|#1 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|87.12
|91.16
|1.49
|275,407.95
|158,288.41
|85,779.45
|8,764.05
|113.10
|East Coweta
|#1 (2 - AAAAAAA)
|8-1
|83.61
|89.42
|1.86
|623,135.84
|269,717.13
|78,775.22
|5,570.58
|178.51
|North Gwinnett
|#2 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|84.81
|95.36
|1.13
|440,773.40
|56,564.94
|4,112.32
|1,344.63
|742.70
|Archer
|#2 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|6-4
|81.94
|92.28
|1.17
|275,162.08
|50,213.78
|17,714.93
|1,047.54
|953.61
|Parkview
|#2 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|6-3
|79.00
|91.64
|0.92
|228,777.16
|65,649.38
|10,930.03
|467.89
|2,136.26
|Cherokee
|#3 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|82.40
|96.05
|0.64
|240,253.58
|24,396.73
|1,393.34
|377.28
|2,649.56
|Brookwood
|#4 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|81.66
|97.38
|0.05
|18,634.02
|4,925.79
|554.30
|141.09
|7,086.44
|Newnan
|#2 (2 - AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|78.76
|95.42
|0.78
|42,722.51
|17,751.35
|712.19
|140.69
|7,106.96
|Camden County
|#3 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|5-5
|76.97
|92.44
|0.54
|124,260.94
|29,955.99
|3,774.01
|128.61
|7,774.65
|West Forsyth
|#1 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|76.27
|93.56
|1.31
|318,579.89
|22,371.16
|822.07
|128.42
|7,786.03
|Mill Creek
|#3 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|5-5
|80.33
|97.31
|0.63
|108,098.12
|4,749.90
|480.69
|109.22
|9,155.00
|Roswell
|#2 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|7-2
|77.98
|97.19
|0.57
|82,589.18
|3,044.85
|262.69
|48.27
|20,714.18
|Denmark
|#2 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|5-4
|71.93
|90.86
|1.13
|130,789.36
|30,574.79
|2,466.20
|47.21
|21,181.20
|Alpharetta
|#4 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|3-5
|72.48
|92.20
|0.16
|47,158.28
|10,433.70
|820.03
|16.72
|59,803.30
|Walton
|#2 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|5-5
|73.97
|96.70
|0.61
|11,549.64
|1,711.63
|101.18
|12.57
|79,561.65
|Harrison
|#3 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|3-5
|72.75
|96.13
|0.29
|9,258.63
|2,172.85
|45.51
|4.99
|200,462.98
|McEachern
|#3 (2 - AAAAAAA)
|4-5
|72.46
|96.98
|0.41
|6,604.27
|793.32
|37.55
|3.99
|250,414.63
|Newton
|#3 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|4-5
|72.90
|94.99
|0.05
|5,860.57
|959.28
|154.15
|3.30
|302,744.54
|Gainesville
|#3 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|6-4
|70.98
|93.74
|0.20
|22,665.74
|1,202.50
|160.31
|2.75
|364,010.77
|Marietta
|#4 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|3-7
|68.84
|92.57
|0.14
|23,826.06
|2,829.79
|148.75
|1.98
|503,978.32
|Tift County
|#4 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|2-6
|70.53
|96.23
|0.02
|4,718.07
|865.39
|13.85
|1.20
|832,930.70
|South Forsyth
|#4 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|5-3
|71.11
|97.58
|0.08
|14,386.98
|261.68
|10.52
|0.97
|1,030,909.83
|Peachtree Ridge
|#4 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|4-4
|61.80
|93.67
|0.04
|3,274.63
|60.21
|2.96
|0.02
|58,410,284.02
|Pebblebrook
|#4 (2 - AAAAAAA)
|6-4
|62.69
|94.87
|0.04
|712.36
|39.11
|2.13
|0.01
|73,214,443.02
|Discovery
|#3 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|4-6
|47.35
|91.91
|0.04
|375.69
|5.57
|0.02
|0.00
|43,399,501,139.49
|Meadowcreek
|#4 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|3-6
|49.96
|95.97
|0.03
|393.13
|1.23
|0.00
|0.00
|71,940,402,837.67
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|#1 (1 - AAAAAA)
|8-1
|95.65
|75.96
|4.15
|949,761.46
|885,730.57
|770,681.05
|559,297.16
|0.79
|Buford
|#1 (8 - AAAAAA)
|8-1
|89.58
|79.41
|3.16
|844,246.40
|724,224.40
|480,053.23
|202,826.51
|3.93
|Valdosta
|#2 (1 - AAAAAA)
|5-3
|88.67
|80.92
|2.78
|830,375.91
|627,280.62
|333,474.81
|133,260.09
|6.50
|Westlake
|#1 (4 - AAAAAA)
|8-1
|82.63
|83.36
|1.53
|436,485.51
|280,846.62
|66,092.75
|24,459.67
|39.88
|Carrollton
|#1 (5 - AAAAAA)
|6-2
|79.98
|81.20
|2.03
|719,929.76
|268,961.13
|95,656.91
|20,439.28
|47.93
|Allatoona
|#1 (6 - AAAAAA)
|9-0
|80.29
|81.61
|1.97
|656,052.27
|326,866.60
|64,225.82
|19,959.38
|49.10
|Richmond Hill
|#2 (2 - AAAAAA)
|8-2
|81.04
|83.08
|1.80
|475,085.08
|263,182.65
|47,831.55
|15,745.04
|62.51
|Hughes
|#2 (4 - AAAAAA)
|9-1
|78.97
|83.88
|1.23
|421,664.77
|112,383.53
|37,056.16
|7,285.91
|136.25
|River Ridge
|#1 (7 - AAAAAA)
|9-0
|74.88
|81.67
|1.56
|540,293.41
|56,504.15
|20,219.84
|3,976.89
|250.45
|Rome
|#2 (5 - AAAAAA)
|7-3
|75.68
|83.41
|1.31
|418,974.22
|41,176.58
|13,788.78
|2,914.31
|342.13
|Lovejoy
|#3 (4 - AAAAAA)
|8-2
|75.99
|84.81
|0.34
|128,392.86
|52,562.83
|12,017.43
|1,826.38
|546.53
|Glynn Academy
|#1 (2 - AAAAAA)
|7-3
|72.28
|81.78
|1.47
|385,153.29
|70,019.52
|15,344.66
|1,651.21
|604.62
|Dacula
|#2 (8 - AAAAAA)
|6-3
|75.19
|84.45
|0.94
|223,310.12
|68,776.39
|7,715.77
|1,560.70
|639.74
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|#3 (1 - AAAAAA)
|4-6
|75.68
|85.22
|0.59
|193,156.87
|39,430.83
|9,141.09
|1,350.63
|739.40
|Houston County
|#4 (1 - AAAAAA)
|5-5
|76.55
|86.43
|0.41
|88,406.59
|35,660.18
|4,360.24
|994.73
|1,004.30
|Creekview
|#2 (7 - AAAAAA)
|7-2
|72.47
|84.10
|0.90
|192,329.92
|36,797.07
|6,604.21
|723.81
|1,380.58
|Kell
|#2 (6 - AAAAAA)
|6-3
|71.45
|83.59
|0.89
|92,025.15
|33,534.83
|5,917.96
|587.07
|1,702.37
|Douglas County
|#4 (5 - AAAAAA)
|7-3
|72.74
|85.33
|0.16
|50,064.50
|18,105.97
|3,189.41
|358.64
|2,787.35
|Brunswick
|#3 (2 - AAAAAA)
|7-3
|70.40
|83.73
|0.96
|43,169.42
|14,019.20
|2,789.88
|357.85
|2,793.50
|Alexander
|#3 (5 - AAAAAA)
|6-3
|72.40
|85.36
|0.49
|104,049.62
|23,233.82
|1,971.84
|307.71
|3,248.79
|Sprayberry
|#3 (6 - AAAAAA)
|5-4
|68.64
|85.25
|0.42
|71,366.60
|8,637.44
|1,037.60
|77.57
|12,890.27
|Tucker
|#4 (4 - AAAAAA)
|3-4
|65.03
|84.92
|0.03
|6,456.64
|1,298.86
|147.35
|10.82
|92,427.84
|Habersham Central
|#3 (8 - AAAAAA)
|6-4
|64.09
|84.96
|0.20
|35,370.20
|1,179.30
|123.51
|8.19
|122,157.66
|Evans
|#1 (3 - AAAAAA)
|8-2
|59.76
|82.29
|0.73
|35,155.89
|4,394.72
|268.04
|7.60
|131,525.10
|Cambridge
|#3 (7 - AAAAAA)
|5-5
|63.76
|84.90
|0.26
|13,663.95
|2,300.87
|169.94
|7.54
|132,539.78
|Johns Creek
|#4 (7 - AAAAAA)
|4-4
|63.43
|85.49
|0.11
|16,587.99
|1,433.57
|48.69
|3.00
|333,208.74
|Winder-Barrow
|#4 (8 - AAAAAA)
|5-5
|61.78
|85.40
|0.10
|16,373.72
|1,017.12
|59.03
|2.10
|475,280.91
|Statesboro
|#4 (2 - AAAAAA)
|4-6
|55.03
|84.38
|0.32
|6,075.35
|349.07
|9.51
|0.16
|6,409,680.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|#4 (6 - AAAAAA)
|4-5
|54.82
|84.91
|0.07
|5,362.17
|61.93
|2.22
|0.05
|19,483,925.12
|Alcovy
|#2 (3 - AAAAAA)
|2-6
|50.40
|84.21
|0.10
|612.48
|29.42
|0.71
|0.01
|103,340,488.07
|Lakeside (Evans)
|#3 (3 - AAAAAA)
|2-8
|38.01
|85.97
|0.00
|22.82
|0.17
|0.00
|0.00
|1,081,103,659,301.55
|Grovetown
|#4 (3 - AAAAAA)
|2-8
|33.50
|85.08
|0.01
|25.07
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|7,444,298,516,953.52
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 - AAAAA)
|7-2
|94.07
|75.72
|3.71
|978,451.61
|669,021.60
|638,405.44
|436,410.56
|1.29
|Ware County
|#2 (1 - AAAAA)
|8-1
|90.95
|78.82
|3.32
|917,814.08
|646,386.28
|525,065.27
|257,515.77
|2.88
|Blessed Trinity
|#1 (7 - AAAAA)
|6-0
|88.21
|77.93
|2.74
|962,213.98
|329,146.76
|299,993.92
|157,310.90
|5.36
|Cartersville
|#2 (7 - AAAAA)
|8-1
|85.36
|80.48
|2.44
|831,793.28
|317,073.98
|220,117.68
|74,823.50
|12.36
|Coffee
|#3 (1 - AAAAA)
|7-2
|84.73
|82.07
|2.14
|627,794.87
|492,387.40
|168,451.83
|54,660.87
|17.29
|Jones County
|#1 (4 - AAAAA)
|7-3
|72.86
|78.03
|1.69
|561,759.09
|425,141.67
|38,951.00
|6,452.70
|153.97
|Calhoun
|#3 (7 - AAAAA)
|7-3
|75.55
|81.46
|1.81
|603,800.18
|215,306.30
|33,314.08
|5,053.07
|196.90
|Starr's Mill
|#1 (2 - AAAAA)
|8-1
|72.54
|80.34
|1.43
|284,252.61
|144,585.64
|23,282.14
|2,677.31
|372.51
|Clarke Central
|#1 (8 - AAAAA)
|7-2
|70.21
|80.24
|1.43
|387,138.12
|106,846.63
|13,691.25
|1,261.54
|791.68
|Eastside
|#2 (8 - AAAAA)
|8-2
|68.01
|78.63
|1.77
|639,532.41
|279,220.15
|12,203.94
|1,260.49
|792.34
|St. Pius X
|#1 (5 - AAAAA)
|8-1
|71.53
|82.46
|1.04
|162,097.17
|24,151.37
|8,176.78
|854.54
|1,169.23
|Wayne County
|#4 (1 - AAAAA)
|3-7
|69.25
|80.32
|0.73
|241,926.53
|142,129.21
|7,141.24
|835.47
|1,195.94
|Ola
|#2 (4 - AAAAA)
|9-1
|71.71
|83.10
|0.34
|87,713.34
|40,600.71
|5,064.41
|538.82
|1,854.92
|Creekside
|#1 (3 - AAAAA)
|6-2
|67.37
|82.33
|0.87
|64,975.14
|10,803.65
|2,625.83
|183.04
|5,462.42
|Griffin
|#2 (2 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|61.71
|79.33
|1.01
|172,122.16
|72,100.35
|1,523.67
|80.76
|12,382.01
|New Manchester
|#1 (6 - AAAAA)
|5-3
|58.47
|78.04
|1.08
|254,337.69
|60,444.28
|1,074.68
|39.63
|25,232.98
|Decatur
|#2 (5 - AAAAA)
|6-1
|62.67
|84.33
|0.84
|32,991.94
|1,003.04
|315.87
|18.60
|53,774.06
|Dutchtown
|#3 (4 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|64.14
|85.12
|0.04
|12,574.38
|1,147.48
|173.73
|8.71
|114,756.52
|Southwest DeKalb
|#3 (5 - AAAAA)
|4-3
|56.56
|79.89
|0.26
|77,375.90
|13,277.18
|152.40
|4.52
|221,118.31
|Woodward Academy
|#2 (3 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|59.27
|84.29
|0.69
|11,947.27
|461.16
|110.15
|4.45
|224,962.76
|Union Grove
|#4 (4 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|59.73
|84.71
|0.02
|5,985.10
|229.34
|51.74
|2.20
|454,488.88
|Jonesboro
|#3 (3 - AAAAA)
|7-2
|53.88
|80.05
|0.27
|24,192.21
|5,104.31
|42.61
|0.93
|1,078,876.44
|Loganville
|#4 (8 - AAAAA)
|5-5
|59.31
|85.72
|0.16
|5,704.60
|208.12
|17.35
|0.52
|1,921,032.47
|Harris County
|#4 (2 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|58.23
|85.24
|0.21
|4,636.39
|225.42
|16.69
|0.44
|2,249,196.61
|Whitewater
|#3 (2 - AAAAA)
|5-5
|54.85
|84.59
|0.32
|3,616.03
|85.10
|12.58
|0.31
|3,266,057.34
|Hiram
|#4 (7 - AAAAA)
|1-9
|50.74
|79.87
|0.27
|28,754.00
|2,582.85
|14.76
|0.22
|4,508,017.07
|Greenbrier
|#3 (8 - AAAAA)
|7-3
|52.84
|84.81
|0.20
|3,030.43
|36.14
|4.38
|0.08
|11,859,892.64
|Chapel Hill
|#4 (6 - AAAAA)
|6-4
|51.08
|84.82
|0.01
|1,763.66
|16.85
|1.63
|0.03
|39,109,102.74
|M.L. King
|#4 (5 - AAAAA)
|2-5
|51.51
|83.65
|0.08
|4,768.32
|146.59
|1.63
|0.02
|49,097,109.92
|Lithia Springs
|#2 (6 - AAAAA)
|4-6
|49.26
|82.19
|0.05
|4,293.38
|120.68
|1.22
|0.01
|85,501,407.71
|Maynard Jackson
|#3 (6 - AAAAA)
|3-6
|46.26
|85.39
|0.01
|404.95
|3.70
|0.08
|0.00
|1,939,721,457.68
|Mundy's Mill
|#4 (3 - AAAAA)
|4-6
|44.13
|84.12
|0.02
|239.18
|6.05
|0.03
|0.00
|6,845,639,631.95
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|#1 (8 - AAAA)
|8-0
|87.56
|65.44
|4.26
|947,350.07
|905,858.95
|795,129.94
|610,321.19
|0.64
|Marist
|#1 (6 - AAAA)
|8-0
|80.93
|69.72
|3.30
|809,553.64
|753,331.70
|550,618.77
|219,095.47
|3.56
|Bainbridge
|#1 (1 - AAAA)
|7-3
|74.74
|70.44
|2.74
|871,028.40
|592,320.34
|254,752.91
|65,786.40
|14.20
|Benedictine
|#1 (3 - AAAA)
|6-2
|73.97
|69.72
|2.69
|814,004.14
|702,992.84
|153,154.17
|62,992.44
|14.87
|Cedartown
|#1 (7 - AAAA)
|6-2
|70.87
|71.88
|2.13
|747,208.34
|332,954.05
|112,358.03
|21,339.54
|45.86
|Flowery Branch
|#2 (8 - AAAA)
|8-2
|69.39
|73.64
|1.36
|185,005.19
|137,420.35
|50,350.71
|8,442.70
|117.45
|Carver (Columbus)
|#1 (2 - AAAA)
|8-0
|64.53
|71.94
|1.59
|640,745.11
|51,467.16
|18,407.63
|3,578.68
|278.43
|Hapeville Charter
|#2 (6 - AAAA)
|4-3
|66.10
|74.28
|1.01
|51,941.80
|30,271.73
|10,940.15
|2,449.08
|407.32
|Stephenson
|#3 (6 - AAAA)
|4-2
|63.60
|73.09
|1.45
|552,246.75
|137,323.27
|10,664.31
|1,903.91
|524.23
|Perry
|#1 (4 - AAAA)
|6-4
|62.03
|71.81
|1.51
|588,833.19
|81,845.97
|19,047.65
|1,630.26
|612.40
|Cairo
|#2 (1 - AAAA)
|4-4
|62.75
|73.91
|0.89
|132,809.89
|81,668.24
|6,040.56
|995.76
|1,003.26
|North Oconee
|#3 (8 - AAAA)
|4-5
|61.92
|74.62
|1.13
|222,201.56
|44,932.53
|6,396.99
|541.96
|1,844.15
|Baldwin
|#2 (4 - AAAA)
|4-1
|59.43
|74.09
|0.93
|242,854.46
|9,788.60
|2,184.96
|259.79
|3,848.29
|New Hampstead
|#3 (3 - AAAA)
|6-1
|58.09
|73.54
|1.11
|312,065.44
|22,625.38
|3,072.01
|177.28
|5,639.90
|Islands
|#2 (3 - AAAA)
|6-1
|58.93
|74.63
|0.85
|96,599.03
|23,530.84
|2,695.71
|169.62
|5,894.59
|West Laurens
|#3 (4 - AAAA)
|5-4
|58.74
|74.80
|0.40
|45,899.39
|21,411.53
|1,045.84
|115.92
|8,625.52
|Riverdale
|#1 (5 - AAAA)
|6-2
|55.23
|72.28
|0.84
|225,628.22
|32,517.09
|1,387.77
|106.33
|9,403.93
|Cedar Shoals
|#4 (8 - AAAA)
|2-6
|54.28
|74.04
|0.55
|115,228.67
|11,926.94
|367.65
|25.44
|39,313.48
|Thomas County Central
|#3 (1 - AAAA)
|4-5
|55.34
|74.78
|0.42
|87,686.66
|2,130.46
|312.94
|24.27
|41,198.07
|Northwest Whitfield
|#2 (7 - AAAA)
|7-2
|52.79
|73.65
|0.37
|106,896.36
|10,506.80
|292.02
|17.14
|58,332.54
|Central (Carrollton)
|#4 (7 - AAAA)
|5-3
|55.73
|76.30
|0.04
|5,218.97
|1,787.99
|187.34
|8.45
|118,312.44
|Hardaway
|#3 (2 - AAAA)
|7-3
|52.63
|75.35
|0.29
|20,217.51
|2,649.89
|154.58
|4.99
|200,431.91
|Westover
|#4 (1 - AAAA)
|1-4
|51.52
|74.29
|0.25
|62,198.97
|2,170.53
|145.00
|4.14
|241,525.37
|Arabia Mountain
|#4 (6 - AAAA)
|3-4
|52.81
|75.71
|0.11
|22,182.05
|1,947.44
|113.22
|3.73
|268,342.00
|Westside (Macon)
|#4 (4 - AAAA)
|4-5
|51.18
|75.48
|0.06
|12,155.06
|1,276.69
|62.48
|1.72
|582,242.78
|Troup
|#4 (2 - AAAA)
|6-4
|50.24
|74.96
|0.05
|7,286.58
|1,653.30
|32.90
|1.45
|687,864.31
|Jenkins
|#4 (3 - AAAA)
|4-3
|50.15
|74.90
|0.15
|28,713.77
|386.89
|32.30
|1.41
|708,662.44
|LaGrange
|#2 (2 - AAAA)
|7-3
|46.45
|73.83
|0.27
|36,902.40
|799.37
|32.97
|0.53
|1,884,901.76
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|#3 (7 - AAAA)
|5-4
|48.21
|75.99
|0.08
|649.88
|93.80
|6.82
|0.24
|4,183,606.30
|Fayette County
|#2 (5 - AAAA)
|7-2
|45.46
|75.20
|0.15
|8,408.06
|388.22
|11.28
|0.16
|6,173,561.79
|Luella
|#3 (5 - AAAA)
|6-4
|39.86
|76.05
|0.02
|222.20
|18.72
|0.34
|0.00
|391,650,608.26
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|#4 (5 - AAAA)
|2-5
|37.09
|75.94
|0.00
|58.26
|2.41
|0.05
|0.00
|2,253,876,498.44
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|#3 (5 - AAA)
|5-0
|90.60
|75.23
|3.53
|867,874.91
|715,953.23
|564,173.45
|437,118.84
|1.29
|Oconee County
|#1 (8 - AAA)
|8-0
|83.74
|73.39
|3.10
|892,888.68
|633,851.37
|458,950.85
|208,691.12
|3.79
|Pierce County
|#1 (1 - AAA)
|8-1
|79.77
|70.85
|3.14
|925,387.39
|806,383.02
|291,950.00
|143,181.16
|5.98
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#1 (5 - AAA)
|8-1
|77.30
|72.73
|2.78
|927,694.60
|597,517.00
|232,203.76
|68,748.28
|13.55
|Peach County
|#1 (2 - AAA)
|7-1
|77.93
|74.50
|2.40
|840,332.25
|325,274.14
|184,124.26
|57,113.38
|16.51
|Crisp County
|#2 (2 - AAA)
|8-1
|78.14
|76.02
|2.09
|772,930.49
|214,417.84
|102,301.31
|45,324.50
|21.06
|Appling County
|#2 (1 - AAA)
|7-1
|75.63
|74.93
|2.34
|884,721.89
|386,139.54
|116,033.59
|30,181.21
|32.13
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#2 (5 - AAA)
|3-5
|68.60
|75.33
|1.56
|631,045.25
|138,897.83
|19,208.40
|3,955.73
|251.80
|Rockmart
|#1 (6 - AAA)
|8-1
|71.37
|78.01
|0.84
|94,593.74
|40,994.37
|14,256.39
|3,771.15
|264.17
|Richmond Academy
|#1 (4 - AAA)
|9-1
|64.38
|76.72
|1.23
|215,954.86
|19,187.38
|3,937.27
|534.86
|1,868.66
|Thomson
|#2 (4 - AAA)
|8-2
|65.93
|78.22
|1.18
|159,480.71
|22,496.97
|4,580.43
|494.98
|2,019.30
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|#4 (5 - AAA)
|4-3
|66.83
|79.01
|0.19
|76,673.87
|16,846.24
|3,458.57
|408.62
|2,446.26
|White County
|#4 (7 - AAA)
|7-2
|66.70
|80.97
|0.34
|20,226.39
|5,013.55
|1,030.15
|176.66
|5,659.56
|Monroe Area
|#2 (8 - AAA)
|8-2
|64.91
|79.74
|0.07
|17,304.96
|4,091.26
|763.88
|109.55
|9,126.92
|Hart County
|#3 (8 - AAA)
|3-5
|60.64
|77.15
|0.40
|150,293.60
|16,999.08
|910.75
|83.20
|12,018.08
|Central (Macon)
|#3 (2 - AAA)
|6-2
|57.92
|76.54
|0.88
|58,349.87
|17,019.58
|678.66
|45.88
|21,796.52
|Cherokee Bluff
|#1 (7 - AAA)
|9-1
|55.40
|74.81
|1.11
|214,163.80
|17,817.37
|703.62
|35.73
|27,988.49
|Morgan County
|#3 (4 - AAA)
|6-4
|57.38
|77.90
|0.14
|57,623.34
|6,269.86
|314.66
|13.71
|72,963.49
|Burke County
|#4 (4 - AAA)
|3-5
|53.56
|77.54
|0.05
|12,485.83
|2,458.72
|56.04
|2.30
|434,402.10
|Franklin County
|#4 (8 - AAA)
|7-2
|53.68
|77.93
|0.07
|22,710.48
|2,265.59
|73.78
|2.12
|472,569.52
|Windsor Forest
|#3 (3 - AAA)
|6-1
|55.80
|79.75
|0.06
|11,106.79
|342.37
|26.22
|1.39
|717,162.31
|Upson-Lee
|#4 (2 - AAA)
|5-5
|51.66
|77.65
|0.63
|35,606.29
|2,297.83
|59.34
|1.35
|741,139.42
|North Hall
|#2 (7 - AAA)
|6-4
|50.74
|77.29
|0.57
|26,560.96
|2,437.69
|59.20
|1.21
|826,705.01
|North Murray
|#3 (6 - AAA)
|6-3
|51.08
|77.72
|0.48
|23,033.96
|1,932.49
|47.59
|1.01
|988,311.31
|Dawson County
|#3 (7 - AAA)
|5-5
|52.52
|78.45
|0.49
|15,234.46
|774.13
|36.81
|0.92
|1,082,531.38
|Adairsville
|#2 (6 - AAA)
|6-3
|51.58
|78.17
|0.54
|15,202.99
|755.83
|35.60
|0.80
|1,248,058.51
|Southeast Bulloch
|#1 (3 - AAA)
|6-3
|46.97
|76.10
|0.43
|22,048.49
|1,139.99
|21.54
|0.28
|3,538,702.13
|Liberty County
|#2 (3 - AAA)
|2-3
|44.50
|76.22
|0.20
|3,776.91
|354.82
|3.48
|0.05
|20,376,430.87
|LaFayette
|#4 (6 - AAA)
|4-5
|41.09
|77.33
|0.13
|4,497.35
|69.59
|0.37
|0.00
|293,021,054.99
|Johnson (Savannah)
|#4 (3 - AAA)
|3-4
|37.11
|79.64
|0.01
|155.99
|1.22
|0.01
|0.00
|25,265,656,976.63
|Tattnall County
|#3 (1 - AAA)
|2-8
|28.82
|79.61
|0.01
|31.04
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2,157,458,259,682.27
|Brantley County
|#4 (1 - AAA)
|1-8
|22.85
|80.01
|0.00
|7.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134,397,399,675,000.00
Class AA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|#1 (1 - AA)
|9-0
|81.45
|58.34
|4.34
|950,719.88
|894,628.05
|844,810.41
|653,992.18
|0.53
|Rabun County
|#1 (8 - AA)
|9-1
|74.31
|63.94
|3.15
|841,092.65
|727,273.56
|518,655.59
|197,525.80
|4.06
|Thomasville
|#2 (1 - AA)
|6-4
|70.52
|67.12
|2.35
|687,914.46
|427,014.64
|195,780.78
|58,180.71
|16.19
|Callaway
|#1 (5 - AA)
|7-1
|66.79
|65.74
|2.29
|744,351.51
|367,897.17
|148,637.45
|34,001.66
|28.41
|Jefferson County
|#1 (4 - AA)
|7-2
|61.35
|65.38
|1.44
|405,363.37
|296,281.75
|38,838.46
|9,866.91
|100.35
|Dodge County
|#1 (3 - AA)
|5-3
|63.63
|68.21
|1.30
|293,323.03
|136,198.63
|44,853.06
|8,104.65
|122.39
|Fannin County
|#1 (7 - AA)
|8-0
|61.54
|66.18
|1.22
|466,678.14
|50,194.83
|30,580.46
|7,897.00
|125.63
|Jeff Davis
|#2 (2 - AA)
|8-1
|61.18
|66.70
|1.20
|320,367.58
|227,524.90
|25,519.54
|6,389.90
|155.50
|Vidalia
|#1 (2 - AA)
|7-2
|61.45
|67.49
|1.13
|395,152.04
|99,682.66
|34,713.35
|5,288.47
|188.09
|Bremen
|#3 (5 - AA)
|6-4
|57.55
|65.65
|1.54
|533,632.92
|204,775.03
|16,196.97
|2,924.94
|340.89
|Lovett
|#3 (6 - AA)
|6-2
|61.78
|69.84
|1.03
|222,042.52
|61,827.40
|15,934.37
|2,492.77
|400.16
|Early County
|#3 (1 - AA)
|6-2
|59.85
|68.77
|1.03
|300,170.92
|59,805.88
|14,875.05
|1,990.00
|501.51
|Washington County
|#3 (3 - AA)
|6-4
|58.96
|67.75
|0.67
|172,168.75
|107,100.88
|9,648.34
|1,986.30
|502.45
|Haralson County
|#4 (5 - AA)
|7-2
|60.56
|69.38
|0.30
|101,753.52
|48,619.85
|12,708.95
|1,803.11
|553.60
|Heard County
|#2 (5 - AA)
|6-4
|57.26
|66.78
|1.28
|351,894.88
|21,618.76
|9,808.89
|1,724.53
|578.87
|Bleckley County
|#4 (3 - AA)
|6-3
|60.06
|69.64
|0.67
|212,020.11
|41,691.43
|10,424.13
|1,419.20
|703.62
|Northeast
|#2 (3 - AA)
|7-2
|58.74
|68.46
|0.59
|26,078.81
|12,266.51
|6,087.88
|1,228.33
|813.11
|Toombs County
|#3 (2 - AA)
|7-3
|59.16
|69.05
|0.50
|23,195.06
|10,749.14
|5,155.17
|1,080.86
|924.19
|Pace Academy
|#4 (6 - AA)
|6-2
|57.83
|68.69
|0.52
|170,910.82
|10,427.28
|4,396.00
|815.27
|1,225.58
|Cook
|#4 (1 - AA)
|5-4
|56.43
|68.12
|0.47
|102,100.30
|53,242.83
|3,733.40
|606.27
|1,648.42
|South Atlanta
|#1 (6 - AA)
|6-3
|50.69
|64.27
|1.40
|386,021.89
|100,782.52
|4,973.29
|449.37
|2,224.33
|Putnam County
|#2 (4 - AA)
|9-1
|52.85
|68.92
|0.45
|92,656.93
|10,714.76
|1,469.57
|105.42
|9,485.17
|Washington
|#2 (6 - AA)
|7-2
|49.68
|67.89
|0.74
|44,807.74
|10,514.90
|1,032.46
|54.15
|18,466.04
|Pepperell
|#2 (7 - AA)
|5-4
|52.11
|70.14
|0.31
|33,547.55
|4,156.36
|487.30
|32.55
|30,723.24
|Swainsboro
|#4 (2 - AA)
|4-6
|53.06
|71.38
|0.20
|17,816.04
|2,872.60
|335.98
|24.58
|40,674.47
|Elbert County
|#2 (8 - AA)
|3-5
|45.18
|66.28
|0.30
|73,557.04
|10,068.23
|237.18
|11.67
|85,693.96
|Model
|#3 (7 - AA)
|6-4
|45.03
|68.63
|0.33
|12,346.10
|1,696.96
|91.09
|2.93
|340,941.74
|Union County
|#3 (8 - AA)
|4-5
|41.92
|68.36
|0.12
|10,516.16
|115.37
|12.65
|0.43
|2,337,662.87
|Chattooga
|#4 (7 - AA)
|3-7
|34.09
|66.85
|0.10
|6,788.14
|223.86
|1.33
|0.02
|56,007,428.04
|Westside (Augusta)
|#3 (4 - AA)
|6-4
|38.46
|71.06
|0.02
|946.47
|32.93
|0.88
|0.01
|74,036,322.76
|Banks County
|#4 (8 - AA)
|1-9
|24.34
|70.65
|0.00
|58.42
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|288,417,583,795.24
|Oglethorpe County
|#4 (4 - AA)
|3-7
|23.04
|69.21
|0.00
|6.25
|0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|367,717,647,665.48
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Metter
|#1 (3 - A Public)
|10-0
|72.92
|61.32
|3.11
|856,168.27
|663,641.68
|428,767.39
|272,424.56
|2.67
|Brooks County
|#2 (2 - A Public)
|9-1
|72.54
|61.54
|2.70
|558,600.94
|506,609.07
|421,915.05
|239,949.94
|3.17
|Irwin County
|#1 (2 - A Public)
|7-3
|70.91
|60.16
|3.14
|849,601.00
|703,727.21
|379,022.38
|220,424.69
|3.54
|Dublin
|#1 (4 - A Public)
|9-1
|68.59
|60.78
|2.26
|440,250.12
|386,924.75
|302,469.10
|137,626.08
|6.27
|Macon County
|#1 (5 - A Public)
|8-1
|63.34
|60.75
|2.39
|948,428.03
|300,570.37
|116,808.68
|43,924.43
|21.77
|Chattahoochee County
|#2 (5 - A Public)
|8-1
|60.85
|60.29
|2.29
|780,158.61
|457,530.83
|119,814.24
|30,679.83
|31.59
|Clinch County
|#3 (2 - A Public)
|6-3
|62.36
|63.43
|1.50
|474,025.09
|273,521.53
|74,634.84
|21,671.69
|45.14
|Commerce
|#1 (8 - A Public)
|9-1
|60.21
|62.17
|1.92
|753,208.09
|205,945.20
|54,175.41
|16,246.92
|60.55
|Washington-Wilkes
|#2 (8 - A Public)
|7-1
|56.90
|62.22
|1.28
|493,086.29
|70,948.46
|30,900.69
|5,545.97
|179.31
|Wilcox County
|#2 (4 - A Public)
|8-2
|58.25
|65.01
|1.19
|148,745.51
|72,170.01
|13,885.33
|3,565.96
|279.43
|Pelham
|#1 (1 - A Public)
|5-1
|54.27
|61.10
|1.35
|328,525.56
|147,232.34
|25,569.05
|3,554.95
|280.30
|McIntosh County Academy
|#2 (3 - A Public)
|6-3
|55.30
|63.50
|0.62
|184,217.44
|79,274.58
|12,938.08
|1,991.75
|501.07
|Turner County
|#4 (2 - A Public)
|6-4
|57.39
|66.87
|0.21
|74,729.86
|23,274.00
|4,932.19
|1,179.63
|846.72
|Taylor County
|#3 (5 - A Public)
|6-2
|52.43
|63.86
|0.53
|191,567.33
|15,504.74
|4,339.16
|500.34
|1,997.66
|Bowdon
|#1 (6 - A Public)
|6-4
|47.55
|60.70
|1.32
|315,141.80
|19,782.36
|4,584.18
|313.75
|3,186.23
|Gordon Lee
|#2 (6 - A Public)
|9-1
|48.48
|64.50
|1.20
|209,117.95
|16,265.91
|1,208.90
|126.20
|7,922.78
|Hancock Central
|#1 (7 - A Public)
|6-0
|45.15
|60.86
|1.01
|160,193.98
|32,130.05
|2,311.71
|121.17
|8,252.03
|Johnson County
|#3 (4 - A Public)
|8-2
|49.97
|66.14
|0.57
|40,125.05
|6,779.24
|713.95
|86.55
|11,552.83
|Mitchell County
|#2 (1 - A Public)
|4-3
|47.56
|66.02
|0.51
|28,976.81
|4,019.77
|343.37
|32.60
|30,673.92
|Lincoln County
|#3 (8 - A Public)
|5-4
|44.80
|63.52
|0.16
|51,067.24
|8,050.44
|420.59
|21.18
|47,218.69
|Manchester
|#4 (5 - A Public)
|4-6
|44.63
|65.72
|0.15
|37,357.49
|1,770.71
|84.23
|5.88
|170,208.43
|Montgomery County
|#4 (4 - A Public)
|6-4
|41.95
|64.47
|0.17
|13,231.91
|1,834.80
|69.44
|2.53
|395,625.08
|Warren County
|#2 (7 - A Public)
|7-2
|39.50
|65.29
|0.69
|34,324.93
|1,327.61
|47.43
|1.88
|532,529.93
|Claxton
|#3 (3 - A Public)
|3-5
|43.44
|67.27
|0.02
|1,003.61
|218.20
|26.36
|1.14
|878,721.35
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|#3 (6 - A Public)
|8-2
|36.23
|65.54
|0.36
|13,504.13
|340.21
|7.92
|0.22
|4,632,476.71
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|#4 (6 - A Public)
|3-5
|34.61
|63.52
|0.19
|8,580.17
|425.43
|6.98
|0.11
|9,325,844.72
|Jenkins County
|#4 (3 - A Public)
|4-6
|36.82
|66.87
|0.01
|922.89
|71.57
|1.40
|0.04
|24,480,696.70
|Miller County
|#3 (1 - A Public)
|3-5
|35.15
|66.85
|0.05
|730.59
|48.49
|0.81
|0.02
|51,619,684.47
|Social Circle
|#4 (8 - A Public)
|4-6
|30.98
|65.62
|0.02
|3,742.91
|47.11
|0.59
|0.01
|115,296,256.16
|Terrell County
|#4 (1 - A Public)
|4-4
|34.38
|67.28
|0.01
|145.34
|12.12
|0.52
|0.01
|127,715,339.48
|Georgia Military College
|#3 (7 - A Public)
|6-4
|20.62
|65.48
|0.03
|316.48
|0.91
|0.00
|0.00
|87,702,461,682.24
|Wilkinson County
|#4 (7 - A Public)
|2-6
|18.57
|63.77
|0.02
|204.58
|0.29
|0.00
|0.00
|230,006,392,770.85
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (8 - A Private)
|8-1
|77.90
|60.71
|3.77
|952,193.38
|732,557.14
|646,902.64
|460,269.70
|1.17
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (6 - A Private)
|8-0
|73.95
|62.34
|2.99
|662,164.11
|605,172.84
|489,272.25
|244,978.68
|3.08
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|#1 (2 - A Private)
|6-3
|69.58
|64.10
|2.30
|849,539.65
|252,739.67
|185,155.25
|90,731.83
|10.02
|Athens Academy
|#2 (8 - A Private)
|8-1
|70.42
|65.63
|1.86
|335,910.93
|285,335.90
|199,952.45
|81,457.12
|11.28
|Christian Heritage
|#1 (7 - A Private)
|7-1
|65.29
|61.64
|2.61
|735,170.04
|607,437.83
|214,522.67
|61,124.27
|15.36
|Savannah Christian
|#1 (3 - A Private)
|9-1
|62.25
|61.73
|2.58
|934,453.99
|521,076.87
|93,487.95
|28,010.32
|34.70
|Wesleyan
|#1 (5 - A Private)
|8-2
|60.82
|64.40
|1.76
|508,524.99
|247,518.65
|38,814.18
|10,391.71
|95.23
|North Cobb Christian
|#2 (7 - A Private)
|7-2
|61.75
|65.60
|1.74
|487,841.35
|225,642.32
|32,729.70
|9,433.23
|105.01
|George Walton Academy
|#3 (8 - A Private)
|7-2
|60.31
|66.41
|0.99
|197,579.60
|127,800.18
|25,269.26
|4,788.19
|207.85
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#1 (4 - A Private)
|7-2
|56.64
|62.94
|1.74
|688,390.40
|93,310.43
|35,190.93
|4,764.18
|208.90
|Calvary Day
|#2 (3 - A Private)
|6-4
|55.41
|63.89
|1.73
|576,753.49
|149,305.84
|20,096.28
|2,413.76
|413.29
|First Presbyterian
|#1 (1 - A Private)
|6-4
|50.93
|63.07
|1.49
|421,738.00
|82,195.54
|8,534.85
|649.03
|1,539.75
|Holy Innocents
|#2 (5 - A Private)
|4-5
|54.15
|66.47
|0.47
|66,813.15
|33,223.01
|3,971.56
|421.16
|2,373.39
|Whitefield Academy
|#2 (2 - A Private)
|5-4
|50.75
|65.21
|0.97
|235,673.25
|13,871.66
|2,935.41
|219.07
|4,563.81
|Stratford Academy
|#3 (1 - A Private)
|7-2
|53.04
|68.15
|0.91
|107,209.36
|6,827.98
|1,500.27
|200.95
|4,975.24
|Darlington
|#3 (7 - A Private)
|6-4
|51.01
|68.48
|0.56
|22,828.30
|3,142.68
|567.13
|62.16
|16,087.44
|Aquinas
|#4 (3 - A Private)
|7-3
|50.94
|69.06
|0.11
|34,891.19
|1,785.20
|319.90
|34.82
|28,719.64
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|#2 (6 - A Private)
|6-4
|48.07
|68.35
|0.48
|14,943.80
|1,674.11
|234.46
|19.00
|52,642.10
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|#4 (5 - A Private)
|5-4
|49.14
|68.88
|0.03
|10,034.52
|1,099.74
|164.16
|14.86
|67,301.03
|Savannah Country Day
|#3 (3 - A Private)
|3-5
|44.95
|66.15
|0.34
|59,235.12
|1,627.24
|182.39
|7.20
|138,913.07
|Mount de Sales
|#2 (1 - A Private)
|6-4
|43.46
|66.00
|0.73
|50,059.82
|4,717.62
|100.58
|4.95
|202,147.70
|Hebron Christian
|#3 (5 - A Private)
|3-6
|46.84
|69.61
|0.05
|1,589.38
|411.06
|55.86
|2.73
|366,680.51
|Brookstone
|#2 (4 - A Private)
|5-5
|40.42
|68.52
|0.22
|8,359.80
|173.48
|10.56
|0.37
|2,710,936.87
|Pacelli
|#3 (4 - A Private)
|6-3
|39.43
|66.44
|0.35
|15,486.19
|847.58
|11.12
|0.35
|2,880,441.49
|Tattnall Square
|#4 (1 - A Private)
|4-6
|39.05
|66.22
|0.10
|16,701.24
|227.55
|13.14
|0.26
|3,806,449.84
|Mount Paran Christian
|#4 (7 - A Private)
|1-6
|39.62
|69.54
|0.01
|335.58
|43.33
|2.66
|0.06
|17,564,937.25
|Athens Christian
|#4 (8 - A Private)
|5-5
|38.48
|68.03
|0.05
|2,821.92
|172.06
|1.96
|0.05
|18,253,529.32
|King's Ridge Christian
|#4 (6 - A Private)
|3-4
|31.76
|67.00
|0.01
|437.21
|24.39
|0.23
|0.00
|508,674,415.31
|Lakeview Academy
|#3 (6 - A Private)
|5-3
|31.93
|67.96
|0.02
|811.74
|24.91
|0.14
|0.00
|568,982,543.27
|Landmark Christian
|#3 (2 - A Private)
|1-9
|26.34
|65.87
|0.02
|1,156.84
|11.53
|0.06
|0.00
|3,921,964,143.45
|Heritage School
|#4 (4 - A Private)
|0-9
|20.80
|65.93
|0.02
|351.67
|1.69
|0.00
|0.00
|103,632,608,946.06
About the Author