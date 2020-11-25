X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round One

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog | 13 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Collins Hill
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Milton
Collins Hill
East Coweta
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
Denmark
Collins Hill
Parkview
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
57
72.90
4-5
Newton
Reg 1, #2
3
97.33
7-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
118
62.69
6-4
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
14
87.12
9-1
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
76
70.98
6-4
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
23
81.94
6-4
Archer
Reg 8, #4
127
61.80
4-4
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 5, #1
15
86.71
8-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
252
47.35
4-6
Discovery
Reg 6, #2
69
71.93
5-4
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
63
72.48
3-5
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
10
88.83
8-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
40
76.97
5-5
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
32
79.00
6-3
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
89
68.84
3-7
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
20
83.61
8-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Norcross
Walton
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
28
80.33
5-5
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
36
77.98
7-2
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
75
71.11
5-3
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
6
91.51
10-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
65
72.46
4-5
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
54
73.97
5-5
Walton
Reg 4, #4
24
81.66
8-2
Brookwood
Reg 1, #1
1
109.16
7-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
59
72.75
3-5
Harrison
Reg 2, #2
34
78.76
9-1
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
80
70.53
2-6
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
2
101.68
9-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
22
82.40
8-2
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
17
84.81
7-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
232
49.96
3-6
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #1
42
76.27
7-3
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County#1 (1 - AAAAAAA)7-0109.1688.034.05963,212.07880,172.57656,578.31579,226.400.73
Grayson#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)9-0101.6888.373.34943,300.80875,876.35304,166.60230,898.903.33
Lowndes#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)7-197.3390.572.79718,019.13564,488.61428,465.26113,800.017.79
Collins Hill#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)8-288.8388.072.60821,676.67590,833.65251,662.6030,568.5531.71
Norcross#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)10-091.5193.651.88794,925.72104,340.2530,708.8615,479.1063.60
Milton#1 (5 - AAAAAAA)8-186.7189.792.02698,897.54224,748.10119,143.9511,663.0484.74
North Cobb#1 (3 - AAAAAAA)9-187.1291.161.49275,407.95158,288.4185,779.458,764.05113.10
East Coweta#1 (2 - AAAAAAA)8-183.6189.421.86623,135.84269,717.1378,775.225,570.58178.51
North Gwinnett#2 (8 - AAAAAAA)7-384.8195.361.13440,773.4056,564.944,112.321,344.63742.70
Archer#2 (7 - AAAAAAA)6-481.9492.281.17275,162.0850,213.7817,714.931,047.54953.61
Parkview#2 (4 - AAAAAAA)6-379.0091.640.92228,777.1665,649.3810,930.03467.892,136.26
Cherokee#3 (5 - AAAAAAA)8-282.4096.050.64240,253.5824,396.731,393.34377.282,649.56
Brookwood#4 (4 - AAAAAAA)8-281.6697.380.0518,634.024,925.79554.30141.097,086.44
Newnan#2 (2 - AAAAAAA)9-178.7695.420.7842,722.5117,751.35712.19140.697,106.96
Camden County#3 (1 - AAAAAAA)5-576.9792.440.54124,260.9429,955.993,774.01128.617,774.65
West Forsyth#1 (6 - AAAAAAA)7-376.2793.561.31318,579.8922,371.16822.07128.427,786.03
Mill Creek#3 (8 - AAAAAAA)5-580.3397.310.63108,098.124,749.90480.69109.229,155.00
Roswell#2 (5 - AAAAAAA)7-277.9897.190.5782,589.183,044.85262.6948.2720,714.18
Denmark#2 (6 - AAAAAAA)5-471.9390.861.13130,789.3630,574.792,466.2047.2121,181.20
Alpharetta#4 (5 - AAAAAAA)3-572.4892.200.1647,158.2810,433.70820.0316.7259,803.30
Walton#2 (3 - AAAAAAA)5-573.9796.700.6111,549.641,711.63101.1812.5779,561.65
Harrison#3 (3 - AAAAAAA)3-572.7596.130.299,258.632,172.8545.514.99200,462.98
McEachern#3 (2 - AAAAAAA)4-572.4696.980.416,604.27793.3237.553.99250,414.63
Newton#3 (4 - AAAAAAA)4-572.9094.990.055,860.57959.28154.153.30302,744.54
Gainesville#3 (6 - AAAAAAA)6-470.9893.740.2022,665.741,202.50160.312.75364,010.77
Marietta#4 (3 - AAAAAAA)3-768.8492.570.1423,826.062,829.79148.751.98503,978.32
Tift County#4 (1 - AAAAAAA)2-670.5396.230.024,718.07865.3913.851.20832,930.70
South Forsyth#4 (6 - AAAAAAA)5-371.1197.580.0814,386.98261.6810.520.971,030,909.83
Peachtree Ridge#4 (8 - AAAAAAA)4-461.8093.670.043,274.6360.212.960.0258,410,284.02
Pebblebrook#4 (2 - AAAAAAA)6-462.6994.870.04712.3639.112.130.0173,214,443.02
Discovery#3 (7 - AAAAAAA)4-647.3591.910.04375.695.570.020.0043,399,501,139.49
Meadowcreek#4 (7 - AAAAAAA)3-649.9695.970.03393.131.230.000.0071,940,402,837.67

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Westlake
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Hughes
Valdosta
Evans
Creekview
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Hughes
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #3
43
75.99
8-2
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #2
11
88.67
5-3
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
184
55.03
4-6
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
146
59.76
8-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
90
68.64
5-4
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
64
72.47
7-2
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
129
61.78
5-5
Winder-Barrow
Reg 5, #1
30
79.98
6-2
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
111
63.76
5-5
Cambridge
Reg 6, #2
73
71.45
6-3
Kell
Reg 5, #4
60
72.74
7-3
Douglas County
Reg 8, #1
9
89.58
8-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
45
75.68
4-6
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
33
78.97
9-1
Hughes
Reg 3, #4
343
33.50
2-8
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
67
72.28
7-3
Glynn Academy
River Ridge
Lee County
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Brunswick
Lee County
Richmond Hill
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
109
64.09
6-4
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #2
44
75.68
7-3
Rome
Reg 6, #4
188
54.82
4-5
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 7, #1
50
74.88
9-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
83
70.40
7-3
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
227
50.40
2-6
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
103
65.03
3-4
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
4
95.65
8-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
318
38.01
2-8
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #2
26
81.04
8-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 1, #4
41
76.55
5-5
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
21
82.63
8-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
66
72.40
6-3
Alexander
Reg 8, #2
49
75.19
6-3
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
115
63.43
4-4
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #1
29
80.29
9-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County#1 (1 - AAAAAA)8-195.6575.964.15949,761.46885,730.57770,681.05559,297.160.79
Buford#1 (8 - AAAAAA)8-189.5879.413.16844,246.40724,224.40480,053.23202,826.513.93
Valdosta#2 (1 - AAAAAA)5-388.6780.922.78830,375.91627,280.62333,474.81133,260.096.50
Westlake#1 (4 - AAAAAA)8-182.6383.361.53436,485.51280,846.6266,092.7524,459.6739.88
Carrollton#1 (5 - AAAAAA)6-279.9881.202.03719,929.76268,961.1395,656.9120,439.2847.93
Allatoona#1 (6 - AAAAAA)9-080.2981.611.97656,052.27326,866.6064,225.8219,959.3849.10
Richmond Hill#2 (2 - AAAAAA)8-281.0483.081.80475,085.08263,182.6547,831.5515,745.0462.51
Hughes#2 (4 - AAAAAA)9-178.9783.881.23421,664.77112,383.5337,056.167,285.91136.25
River Ridge#1 (7 - AAAAAA)9-074.8881.671.56540,293.4156,504.1520,219.843,976.89250.45
Rome#2 (5 - AAAAAA)7-375.6883.411.31418,974.2241,176.5813,788.782,914.31342.13
Lovejoy#3 (4 - AAAAAA)8-275.9984.810.34128,392.8652,562.8312,017.431,826.38546.53
Glynn Academy#1 (2 - AAAAAA)7-372.2881.781.47385,153.2970,019.5215,344.661,651.21604.62
Dacula#2 (8 - AAAAAA)6-375.1984.450.94223,310.1268,776.397,715.771,560.70639.74
Northside (Warner Robins)#3 (1 - AAAAAA)4-675.6885.220.59193,156.8739,430.839,141.091,350.63739.40
Houston County#4 (1 - AAAAAA)5-576.5586.430.4188,406.5935,660.184,360.24994.731,004.30
Creekview#2 (7 - AAAAAA)7-272.4784.100.90192,329.9236,797.076,604.21723.811,380.58
Kell#2 (6 - AAAAAA)6-371.4583.590.8992,025.1533,534.835,917.96587.071,702.37
Douglas County#4 (5 - AAAAAA)7-372.7485.330.1650,064.5018,105.973,189.41358.642,787.35
Brunswick#3 (2 - AAAAAA)7-370.4083.730.9643,169.4214,019.202,789.88357.852,793.50
Alexander#3 (5 - AAAAAA)6-372.4085.360.49104,049.6223,233.821,971.84307.713,248.79
Sprayberry#3 (6 - AAAAAA)5-468.6485.250.4271,366.608,637.441,037.6077.5712,890.27
Tucker#4 (4 - AAAAAA)3-465.0384.920.036,456.641,298.86147.3510.8292,427.84
Habersham Central#3 (8 - AAAAAA)6-464.0984.960.2035,370.201,179.30123.518.19122,157.66
Evans#1 (3 - AAAAAA)8-259.7682.290.7335,155.894,394.72268.047.60131,525.10
Cambridge#3 (7 - AAAAAA)5-563.7684.900.2613,663.952,300.87169.947.54132,539.78
Johns Creek#4 (7 - AAAAAA)4-463.4385.490.1116,587.991,433.5748.693.00333,208.74
Winder-Barrow#4 (8 - AAAAAA)5-561.7885.400.1016,373.721,017.1259.032.10475,280.91
Statesboro#4 (2 - AAAAAA)4-655.0384.380.326,075.35349.079.510.166,409,680.00
Kennesaw Mountain#4 (6 - AAAAAA)4-554.8284.910.075,362.1761.932.220.0519,483,925.12
Alcovy#2 (3 - AAAAAA)2-650.4084.210.10612.4829.420.710.01103,340,488.07
Lakeside (Evans)#3 (3 - AAAAAA)2-838.0185.970.0022.820.170.000.001,081,103,659,301.55
Grovetown#4 (3 - AAAAAA)2-833.5085.080.0125.070.050.000.007,444,298,516,953.52

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
108
64.14
6-4
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
7
90.95
8-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
163
58.23
6-4
Harris County
Reg 3, #1
94
67.37
6-2
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
257
46.26
3-6
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
16
85.36
8-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
151
59.31
5-5
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
72
71.53
8-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
47
75.55
7-3
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
238
49.26
4-6
Lithia Springs
Reg 5, #4
213
51.51
2-5
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
84
70.21
7-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
18
84.73
7-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
71
71.71
9-1
Ola
Reg 3, #4
275
44.13
4-6
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #1
62
72.54
8-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Griffin
Jones County
Eastside
New Manchester
Reg 8, #3
198
52.84
7-3
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
119
62.67
6-1
Decatur
Reg 6, #4
218
51.08
6-4
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #1
12
88.21
6-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
187
54.85
5-5
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
152
59.27
6-4
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
147
59.73
6-4
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
5
94.07
7-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
192
53.88
7-2
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
131
61.71
6-4
Griffin
Reg 1, #4
87
69.25
3-7
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
58
72.86
7-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
174
56.56
4-3
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 8, #2
93
68.01
8-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
225
50.74
1-9
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
158
58.47
5-3
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins#1 (1 - AAAAA)7-294.0775.723.71978,451.61669,021.60638,405.44436,410.561.29
Ware County#2 (1 - AAAAA)8-190.9578.823.32917,814.08646,386.28525,065.27257,515.772.88
Blessed Trinity#1 (7 - AAAAA)6-088.2177.932.74962,213.98329,146.76299,993.92157,310.905.36
Cartersville#2 (7 - AAAAA)8-185.3680.482.44831,793.28317,073.98220,117.6874,823.5012.36
Coffee#3 (1 - AAAAA)7-284.7382.072.14627,794.87492,387.40168,451.8354,660.8717.29
Jones County#1 (4 - AAAAA)7-372.8678.031.69561,759.09425,141.6738,951.006,452.70153.97
Calhoun#3 (7 - AAAAA)7-375.5581.461.81603,800.18215,306.3033,314.085,053.07196.90
Starr's Mill#1 (2 - AAAAA)8-172.5480.341.43284,252.61144,585.6423,282.142,677.31372.51
Clarke Central#1 (8 - AAAAA)7-270.2180.241.43387,138.12106,846.6313,691.251,261.54791.68
Eastside#2 (8 - AAAAA)8-268.0178.631.77639,532.41279,220.1512,203.941,260.49792.34
St. Pius X#1 (5 - AAAAA)8-171.5382.461.04162,097.1724,151.378,176.78854.541,169.23
Wayne County#4 (1 - AAAAA)3-769.2580.320.73241,926.53142,129.217,141.24835.471,195.94
Ola#2 (4 - AAAAA)9-171.7183.100.3487,713.3440,600.715,064.41538.821,854.92
Creekside#1 (3 - AAAAA)6-267.3782.330.8764,975.1410,803.652,625.83183.045,462.42
Griffin#2 (2 - AAAAA)6-461.7179.331.01172,122.1672,100.351,523.6780.7612,382.01
New Manchester#1 (6 - AAAAA)5-358.4778.041.08254,337.6960,444.281,074.6839.6325,232.98
Decatur#2 (5 - AAAAA)6-162.6784.330.8432,991.941,003.04315.8718.6053,774.06
Dutchtown#3 (4 - AAAAA)6-464.1485.120.0412,574.381,147.48173.738.71114,756.52
Southwest DeKalb#3 (5 - AAAAA)4-356.5679.890.2677,375.9013,277.18152.404.52221,118.31
Woodward Academy#2 (3 - AAAAA)6-459.2784.290.6911,947.27461.16110.154.45224,962.76
Union Grove#4 (4 - AAAAA)6-459.7384.710.025,985.10229.3451.742.20454,488.88
Jonesboro#3 (3 - AAAAA)7-253.8880.050.2724,192.215,104.3142.610.931,078,876.44
Loganville#4 (8 - AAAAA)5-559.3185.720.165,704.60208.1217.350.521,921,032.47
Harris County#4 (2 - AAAAA)6-458.2385.240.214,636.39225.4216.690.442,249,196.61
Whitewater#3 (2 - AAAAA)5-554.8584.590.323,616.0385.1012.580.313,266,057.34
Hiram#4 (7 - AAAAA)1-950.7479.870.2728,754.002,582.8514.760.224,508,017.07
Greenbrier#3 (8 - AAAAA)7-352.8484.810.203,030.4336.144.380.0811,859,892.64
Chapel Hill#4 (6 - AAAAA)6-451.0884.820.011,763.6616.851.630.0339,109,102.74
M.L. King#4 (5 - AAAAA)2-551.5183.650.084,768.32146.591.630.0249,097,109.92
Lithia Springs#2 (6 - AAAAA)4-649.2682.190.054,293.38120.681.220.0185,501,407.71
Maynard Jackson#3 (6 - AAAAA)3-646.2685.390.01404.953.700.080.001,939,721,457.68
Mundy's Mill#4 (3 - AAAAA)4-644.1384.120.02239.186.050.030.006,845,639,631.95

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Stephenson
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Benedictine
Stephenson
Riverdale
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
156
58.74
5-4
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
117
62.75
4-4
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
228
50.24
6-4
Troup
Reg 3, #1
53
73.97
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
113
63.60
4-2
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
200
52.79
7-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
189
54.28
2-6
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
183
55.23
6-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
246
48.21
5-4
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
98
66.10
4-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
322
37.09
2-5
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
13
87.56
8-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
181
55.34
4-5
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
149
59.43
4-1
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
229
50.15
4-3
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
106
64.53
8-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
North Oconee
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
New Hampstead
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
124
61.92
4-5
North Oconee
Reg 5, #2
261
45.46
7-2
Fayette County
Reg 6, #4
199
52.81
3-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
79
70.87
6-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
202
52.63
7-3
Hardaway
Reg 3, #2
155
58.93
6-1
Islands
Reg 4, #4
216
51.18
4-5
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
51
74.74
7-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
164
58.09
6-1
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
256
46.45
7-3
LaGrange
Reg 1, #4
212
51.52
1-4
Westover
Reg 4, #1
123
62.03
6-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
303
39.86
6-4
Luella
Reg 8, #2
86
69.39
8-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
177
55.73
5-3
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
27
80.93
8-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson#1 (8 - AAAA)8-087.5665.444.26947,350.07905,858.95795,129.94610,321.190.64
Marist#1 (6 - AAAA)8-080.9369.723.30809,553.64753,331.70550,618.77219,095.473.56
Bainbridge#1 (1 - AAAA)7-374.7470.442.74871,028.40592,320.34254,752.9165,786.4014.20
Benedictine#1 (3 - AAAA)6-273.9769.722.69814,004.14702,992.84153,154.1762,992.4414.87
Cedartown#1 (7 - AAAA)6-270.8771.882.13747,208.34332,954.05112,358.0321,339.5445.86
Flowery Branch#2 (8 - AAAA)8-269.3973.641.36185,005.19137,420.3550,350.718,442.70117.45
Carver (Columbus)#1 (2 - AAAA)8-064.5371.941.59640,745.1151,467.1618,407.633,578.68278.43
Hapeville Charter#2 (6 - AAAA)4-366.1074.281.0151,941.8030,271.7310,940.152,449.08407.32
Stephenson#3 (6 - AAAA)4-263.6073.091.45552,246.75137,323.2710,664.311,903.91524.23
Perry#1 (4 - AAAA)6-462.0371.811.51588,833.1981,845.9719,047.651,630.26612.40
Cairo#2 (1 - AAAA)4-462.7573.910.89132,809.8981,668.246,040.56995.761,003.26
North Oconee#3 (8 - AAAA)4-561.9274.621.13222,201.5644,932.536,396.99541.961,844.15
Baldwin#2 (4 - AAAA)4-159.4374.090.93242,854.469,788.602,184.96259.793,848.29
New Hampstead#3 (3 - AAAA)6-158.0973.541.11312,065.4422,625.383,072.01177.285,639.90
Islands#2 (3 - AAAA)6-158.9374.630.8596,599.0323,530.842,695.71169.625,894.59
West Laurens#3 (4 - AAAA)5-458.7474.800.4045,899.3921,411.531,045.84115.928,625.52
Riverdale#1 (5 - AAAA)6-255.2372.280.84225,628.2232,517.091,387.77106.339,403.93
Cedar Shoals#4 (8 - AAAA)2-654.2874.040.55115,228.6711,926.94367.6525.4439,313.48
Thomas County Central#3 (1 - AAAA)4-555.3474.780.4287,686.662,130.46312.9424.2741,198.07
Northwest Whitfield#2 (7 - AAAA)7-252.7973.650.37106,896.3610,506.80292.0217.1458,332.54
Central (Carrollton)#4 (7 - AAAA)5-355.7376.300.045,218.971,787.99187.348.45118,312.44
Hardaway#3 (2 - AAAA)7-352.6375.350.2920,217.512,649.89154.584.99200,431.91
Westover#4 (1 - AAAA)1-451.5274.290.2562,198.972,170.53145.004.14241,525.37
Arabia Mountain#4 (6 - AAAA)3-452.8175.710.1122,182.051,947.44113.223.73268,342.00
Westside (Macon)#4 (4 - AAAA)4-551.1875.480.0612,155.061,276.6962.481.72582,242.78
Troup#4 (2 - AAAA)6-450.2474.960.057,286.581,653.3032.901.45687,864.31
Jenkins#4 (3 - AAAA)4-350.1574.900.1528,713.77386.8932.301.41708,662.44
LaGrange#2 (2 - AAAA)7-346.4573.830.2736,902.40799.3732.970.531,884,901.76
Heritage (Ringgold)#3 (7 - AAAA)5-448.2175.990.08649.8893.806.820.244,183,606.30
Fayette County#2 (5 - AAAA)7-245.4675.200.158,408.06388.2211.280.166,173,561.79
Luella#3 (5 - AAAA)6-439.8676.050.02222.2018.720.340.00391,650,608.26
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)#4 (5 - AAAA)2-537.0975.940.0058.262.410.050.002,253,876,498.44

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Appling County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Peach County
Appling County
Upson-Lee
North Hall
Greater Atlanta Christian
Adairsville
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
170
57.38
6-4
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
46
75.63
7-1
Appling County
Reg 2, #4
209
51.66
5-5
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
253
46.97
6-3
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
217
51.08
6-3
North Murray
Reg 7, #2
224
50.74
6-4
North Hall
Reg 8, #4
193
53.68
7-2
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
39
77.30
8-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #3
203
52.52
5-5
Dawson County
Reg 6, #2
211
51.58
6-3
Adairsville
Reg 5, #4
95
66.83
4-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
19
83.74
8-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
368
28.82
2-8
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
99
65.93
8-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
320
37.11
3-4
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
37
77.93
7-1
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Cedar Grove
Carver (Atlanta)
Cherokee Bluff
Central (Macon)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Cedar Grove
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
138
60.64
3-5
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
91
68.60
3-5
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #4
297
41.09
4-5
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
180
55.40
9-1
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 2, #3
165
57.92
6-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
271
44.50
2-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
194
53.56
3-5
Burke County
Reg 1, #1
31
79.77
8-1
Pierce County
Reg 3, #3
176
55.80
6-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
35
78.14
8-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
390
22.85
1-8
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
107
64.38
9-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
8
90.60
5-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 8, #2
105
64.91
8-2
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
97
66.70
7-2
White County
Reg 6, #1
74
71.37
8-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove#3 (5 - AAA)5-090.6075.233.53867,874.91715,953.23564,173.45437,118.841.29
Oconee County#1 (8 - AAA)8-083.7473.393.10892,888.68633,851.37458,950.85208,691.123.79
Pierce County#1 (1 - AAA)8-179.7770.853.14925,387.39806,383.02291,950.00143,181.165.98
Greater Atlanta Christian#1 (5 - AAA)8-177.3072.732.78927,694.60597,517.00232,203.7668,748.2813.55
Peach County#1 (2 - AAA)7-177.9374.502.40840,332.25325,274.14184,124.2657,113.3816.51
Crisp County#2 (2 - AAA)8-178.1476.022.09772,930.49214,417.84102,301.3145,324.5021.06
Appling County#2 (1 - AAA)7-175.6374.932.34884,721.89386,139.54116,033.5930,181.2132.13
Carver (Atlanta)#2 (5 - AAA)3-568.6075.331.56631,045.25138,897.8319,208.403,955.73251.80
Rockmart#1 (6 - AAA)8-171.3778.010.8494,593.7440,994.3714,256.393,771.15264.17
Richmond Academy#1 (4 - AAA)9-164.3876.721.23215,954.8619,187.383,937.27534.861,868.66
Thomson#2 (4 - AAA)8-265.9378.221.18159,480.7122,496.974,580.43494.982,019.30
Westminster (Atlanta)#4 (5 - AAA)4-366.8379.010.1976,673.8716,846.243,458.57408.622,446.26
White County#4 (7 - AAA)7-266.7080.970.3420,226.395,013.551,030.15176.665,659.56
Monroe Area#2 (8 - AAA)8-264.9179.740.0717,304.964,091.26763.88109.559,126.92
Hart County#3 (8 - AAA)3-560.6477.150.40150,293.6016,999.08910.7583.2012,018.08
Central (Macon)#3 (2 - AAA)6-257.9276.540.8858,349.8717,019.58678.6645.8821,796.52
Cherokee Bluff#1 (7 - AAA)9-155.4074.811.11214,163.8017,817.37703.6235.7327,988.49
Morgan County#3 (4 - AAA)6-457.3877.900.1457,623.346,269.86314.6613.7172,963.49
Burke County#4 (4 - AAA)3-553.5677.540.0512,485.832,458.7256.042.30434,402.10
Franklin County#4 (8 - AAA)7-253.6877.930.0722,710.482,265.5973.782.12472,569.52
Windsor Forest#3 (3 - AAA)6-155.8079.750.0611,106.79342.3726.221.39717,162.31
Upson-Lee#4 (2 - AAA)5-551.6677.650.6335,606.292,297.8359.341.35741,139.42
North Hall#2 (7 - AAA)6-450.7477.290.5726,560.962,437.6959.201.21826,705.01
North Murray#3 (6 - AAA)6-351.0877.720.4823,033.961,932.4947.591.01988,311.31
Dawson County#3 (7 - AAA)5-552.5278.450.4915,234.46774.1336.810.921,082,531.38
Adairsville#2 (6 - AAA)6-351.5878.170.5415,202.99755.8335.600.801,248,058.51
Southeast Bulloch#1 (3 - AAA)6-346.9776.100.4322,048.491,139.9921.540.283,538,702.13
Liberty County#2 (3 - AAA)2-344.5076.220.203,776.91354.823.480.0520,376,430.87
LaFayette#4 (6 - AAA)4-541.0977.330.134,497.3569.590.370.00293,021,054.99
Johnson (Savannah)#4 (3 - AAA)3-437.1179.640.01155.991.220.010.0025,265,656,976.63
Tattnall County#3 (1 - AAA)2-828.8279.610.0131.040.100.000.002,157,458,259,682.27
Brantley County#4 (1 - AAA)1-822.8580.010.007.860.000.000.00134,397,399,675,000.00

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Vidalia
Thomasville
Dodge County
Lovett
Callaway
Washington
Rabun County
Early County
Vidalia
Reg 4, #3
316
38.46
6-4
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
81
70.52
6-4
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
195
53.06
4-6
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #1
112
63.63
5-3
Dodge County
Reg 6, #3
128
61.78
6-2
Lovett
Reg 7, #2
205
52.11
5-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
386
24.34
1-9
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
96
66.79
7-1
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
266
45.03
6-4
Model
Reg 6, #2
235
49.68
7-2
Washington
Reg 5, #4
139
60.56
7-2
Haralson County
Reg 8, #1
52
74.31
9-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
145
59.85
6-2
Early County
Reg 4, #2
197
52.85
9-1
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
143
60.06
6-3
Bleckley County
Reg 2, #1
133
61.45
7-2
Vidalia
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Bremen
Heard County
Fannin County
Northeast
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Jefferson County
Bremen
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #3
292
41.92
4-5
Union County
Reg 5, #2
171
57.26
6-4
Heard County
Reg 6, #4
166
57.83
6-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
132
61.54
8-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
153
59.16
7-3
Toombs County
Reg 3, #2
157
58.74
7-2
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
389
23.04
3-7
Oglethorpe County
Reg 1, #1
25
81.45
9-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
154
58.96
6-4
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
135
61.18
8-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 1, #4
175
56.43
5-4
Cook
Reg 4, #1
134
61.35
7-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
168
57.55
6-4
Bremen
Reg 8, #2
263
45.18
3-5
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
341
34.09
3-7
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
226
50.69
6-3
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald#1 (1 - AA)9-081.4558.344.34950,719.88894,628.05844,810.41653,992.180.53
Rabun County#1 (8 - AA)9-174.3163.943.15841,092.65727,273.56518,655.59197,525.804.06
Thomasville#2 (1 - AA)6-470.5267.122.35687,914.46427,014.64195,780.7858,180.7116.19
Callaway#1 (5 - AA)7-166.7965.742.29744,351.51367,897.17148,637.4534,001.6628.41
Jefferson County#1 (4 - AA)7-261.3565.381.44405,363.37296,281.7538,838.469,866.91100.35
Dodge County#1 (3 - AA)5-363.6368.211.30293,323.03136,198.6344,853.068,104.65122.39
Fannin County#1 (7 - AA)8-061.5466.181.22466,678.1450,194.8330,580.467,897.00125.63
Jeff Davis#2 (2 - AA)8-161.1866.701.20320,367.58227,524.9025,519.546,389.90155.50
Vidalia#1 (2 - AA)7-261.4567.491.13395,152.0499,682.6634,713.355,288.47188.09
Bremen#3 (5 - AA)6-457.5565.651.54533,632.92204,775.0316,196.972,924.94340.89
Lovett#3 (6 - AA)6-261.7869.841.03222,042.5261,827.4015,934.372,492.77400.16
Early County#3 (1 - AA)6-259.8568.771.03300,170.9259,805.8814,875.051,990.00501.51
Washington County#3 (3 - AA)6-458.9667.750.67172,168.75107,100.889,648.341,986.30502.45
Haralson County#4 (5 - AA)7-260.5669.380.30101,753.5248,619.8512,708.951,803.11553.60
Heard County#2 (5 - AA)6-457.2666.781.28351,894.8821,618.769,808.891,724.53578.87
Bleckley County#4 (3 - AA)6-360.0669.640.67212,020.1141,691.4310,424.131,419.20703.62
Northeast#2 (3 - AA)7-258.7468.460.5926,078.8112,266.516,087.881,228.33813.11
Toombs County#3 (2 - AA)7-359.1669.050.5023,195.0610,749.145,155.171,080.86924.19
Pace Academy#4 (6 - AA)6-257.8368.690.52170,910.8210,427.284,396.00815.271,225.58
Cook#4 (1 - AA)5-456.4368.120.47102,100.3053,242.833,733.40606.271,648.42
South Atlanta#1 (6 - AA)6-350.6964.271.40386,021.89100,782.524,973.29449.372,224.33
Putnam County#2 (4 - AA)9-152.8568.920.4592,656.9310,714.761,469.57105.429,485.17
Washington#2 (6 - AA)7-249.6867.890.7444,807.7410,514.901,032.4654.1518,466.04
Pepperell#2 (7 - AA)5-452.1170.140.3133,547.554,156.36487.3032.5530,723.24
Swainsboro#4 (2 - AA)4-653.0671.380.2017,816.042,872.60335.9824.5840,674.47
Elbert County#2 (8 - AA)3-545.1866.280.3073,557.0410,068.23237.1811.6785,693.96
Model#3 (7 - AA)6-445.0368.630.3312,346.101,696.9691.092.93340,941.74
Union County#3 (8 - AA)4-541.9268.360.1210,516.16115.3712.650.432,337,662.87
Chattooga#4 (7 - AA)3-734.0966.850.106,788.14223.861.330.0256,007,428.04
Westside (Augusta)#3 (4 - AA)6-438.4671.060.02946.4732.930.880.0174,036,322.76
Banks County#4 (8 - AA)1-924.3470.650.0058.420.260.000.00288,417,583,795.24
Oglethorpe County#4 (4 - AA)3-723.0469.210.006.250.070.000.00367,717,647,665.48

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Metter
Brooks County
Metter
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Johnson County
Metter
Warren County
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
231
49.97
8-2
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
249
47.56
4-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
169
57.39
6-4
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
56
72.92
10-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
327
36.23
8-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #2
306
39.50
7-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
360
30.98
4-6
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
116
63.34
8-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
398
20.62
6-4
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
244
48.48
9-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
269
44.63
4-6
Manchester
Reg 8, #1
142
60.21
9-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
336
35.15
3-5
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
162
58.25
8-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
325
36.82
4-6
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #1
78
70.91
7-3
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Washington-Wilkes
Chattahoochee County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
268
44.80
5-4
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
136
60.85
8-1
Chattahoochee County
Reg 6, #4
337
34.61
3-5
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #1
264
45.15
6-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
120
62.36
6-3
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
182
55.30
6-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
291
41.95
6-4
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
190
54.27
5-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
282
43.44
3-5
Claxton
Reg 2, #2
61
72.54
9-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
339
34.38
4-4
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
92
68.59
9-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
204
52.43
6-2
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
172
56.90
7-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
403
18.57
2-6
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
250
47.55
6-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Metter#1 (3 - A Public)10-072.9261.323.11856,168.27663,641.68428,767.39272,424.562.67
Brooks County#2 (2 - A Public)9-172.5461.542.70558,600.94506,609.07421,915.05239,949.943.17
Irwin County#1 (2 - A Public)7-370.9160.163.14849,601.00703,727.21379,022.38220,424.693.54
Dublin#1 (4 - A Public)9-168.5960.782.26440,250.12386,924.75302,469.10137,626.086.27
Macon County#1 (5 - A Public)8-163.3460.752.39948,428.03300,570.37116,808.6843,924.4321.77
Chattahoochee County#2 (5 - A Public)8-160.8560.292.29780,158.61457,530.83119,814.2430,679.8331.59
Clinch County#3 (2 - A Public)6-362.3663.431.50474,025.09273,521.5374,634.8421,671.6945.14
Commerce#1 (8 - A Public)9-160.2162.171.92753,208.09205,945.2054,175.4116,246.9260.55
Washington-Wilkes#2 (8 - A Public)7-156.9062.221.28493,086.2970,948.4630,900.695,545.97179.31
Wilcox County#2 (4 - A Public)8-258.2565.011.19148,745.5172,170.0113,885.333,565.96279.43
Pelham#1 (1 - A Public)5-154.2761.101.35328,525.56147,232.3425,569.053,554.95280.30
McIntosh County Academy#2 (3 - A Public)6-355.3063.500.62184,217.4479,274.5812,938.081,991.75501.07
Turner County#4 (2 - A Public)6-457.3966.870.2174,729.8623,274.004,932.191,179.63846.72
Taylor County#3 (5 - A Public)6-252.4363.860.53191,567.3315,504.744,339.16500.341,997.66
Bowdon#1 (6 - A Public)6-447.5560.701.32315,141.8019,782.364,584.18313.753,186.23
Gordon Lee#2 (6 - A Public)9-148.4864.501.20209,117.9516,265.911,208.90126.207,922.78
Hancock Central#1 (7 - A Public)6-045.1560.861.01160,193.9832,130.052,311.71121.178,252.03
Johnson County#3 (4 - A Public)8-249.9766.140.5740,125.056,779.24713.9586.5511,552.83
Mitchell County#2 (1 - A Public)4-347.5666.020.5128,976.814,019.77343.3732.6030,673.92
Lincoln County#3 (8 - A Public)5-444.8063.520.1651,067.248,050.44420.5921.1847,218.69
Manchester#4 (5 - A Public)4-644.6365.720.1537,357.491,770.7184.235.88170,208.43
Montgomery County#4 (4 - A Public)6-441.9564.470.1713,231.911,834.8069.442.53395,625.08
Warren County#2 (7 - A Public)7-239.5065.290.6934,324.931,327.6147.431.88532,529.93
Claxton#3 (3 - A Public)3-543.4467.270.021,003.61218.2026.361.14878,721.35
Mount Zion (Carroll)#3 (6 - A Public)8-236.2365.540.3613,504.13340.217.920.224,632,476.71
B.E.S.T. Academy#4 (6 - A Public)3-534.6163.520.198,580.17425.436.980.119,325,844.72
Jenkins County#4 (3 - A Public)4-636.8266.870.01922.8971.571.400.0424,480,696.70
Miller County#3 (1 - A Public)3-535.1566.850.05730.5948.490.810.0251,619,684.47
Social Circle#4 (8 - A Public)4-630.9865.620.023,742.9147.110.590.01115,296,256.16
Terrell County#4 (1 - A Public)4-434.3867.280.01145.3412.120.520.01127,715,339.48
Georgia Military College#3 (7 - A Public)6-420.6265.480.03316.480.910.000.0087,702,461,682.24
Wilkinson County#4 (7 - A Public)2-618.5763.770.02204.580.290.000.00230,006,392,770.85

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount de Sales
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Stratford Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
309
39.43
6-3
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
281
43.46
6-4
Mount de Sales
 
Reg 3, #1
121
62.25
9-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
351
31.93
5-3
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
130
61.75
7-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
315
38.48
5-5
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
137
60.82
8-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
219
51.01
6-4
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
248
48.07
6-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
239
49.14
5-4
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #1
38
77.90
8-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
196
53.04
7-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #2
301
40.42
5-5
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
220
50.94
7-3
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
85
69.58
6-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
141
60.31
7-2
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
191
54.15
4-5
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
352
31.76
3-4
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
102
65.29
7-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
383
26.34
1-9
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
179
55.41
6-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
396
20.80
0-9
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
221
50.93
6-4
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
267
44.95
3-5
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
223
50.75
5-4
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
311
39.05
4-6
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
173
56.64
7-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
255
46.84
3-6
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #2
82
70.42
8-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
304
39.62
1-6
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
55
73.95
8-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (8 - A Private)8-177.9060.713.77952,193.38732,557.14646,902.64460,269.701.17
Fellowship Christian#1 (6 - A Private)8-073.9562.342.99662,164.11605,172.84489,272.25244,978.683.08
Eagle's Landing Christian#1 (2 - A Private)6-369.5864.102.30849,539.65252,739.67185,155.2590,731.8310.02
Athens Academy#2 (8 - A Private)8-170.4265.631.86335,910.93285,335.90199,952.4581,457.1211.28
Christian Heritage#1 (7 - A Private)7-165.2961.642.61735,170.04607,437.83214,522.6761,124.2715.36
Savannah Christian#1 (3 - A Private)9-162.2561.732.58934,453.99521,076.8793,487.9528,010.3234.70
Wesleyan#1 (5 - A Private)8-260.8264.401.76508,524.99247,518.6538,814.1810,391.7195.23
North Cobb Christian#2 (7 - A Private)7-261.7565.601.74487,841.35225,642.3232,729.709,433.23105.01
George Walton Academy#3 (8 - A Private)7-260.3166.410.99197,579.60127,800.1825,269.264,788.19207.85
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)#1 (4 - A Private)7-256.6462.941.74688,390.4093,310.4335,190.934,764.18208.90
Calvary Day#2 (3 - A Private)6-455.4163.891.73576,753.49149,305.8420,096.282,413.76413.29
First Presbyterian#1 (1 - A Private)6-450.9363.071.49421,738.0082,195.548,534.85649.031,539.75
Holy Innocents#2 (5 - A Private)4-554.1566.470.4766,813.1533,223.013,971.56421.162,373.39
Whitefield Academy#2 (2 - A Private)5-450.7565.210.97235,673.2513,871.662,935.41219.074,563.81
Stratford Academy#3 (1 - A Private)7-253.0468.150.91107,209.366,827.981,500.27200.954,975.24
Darlington#3 (7 - A Private)6-451.0168.480.5622,828.303,142.68567.1362.1616,087.44
Aquinas#4 (3 - A Private)7-350.9469.060.1134,891.191,785.20319.9034.8228,719.64
Mount Pisgah Christian#2 (6 - A Private)6-448.0768.350.4814,943.801,674.11234.4619.0052,642.10
Mount Vernon Presbyterian#4 (5 - A Private)5-449.1468.880.0310,034.521,099.74164.1614.8667,301.03
Savannah Country Day#3 (3 - A Private)3-544.9566.150.3459,235.121,627.24182.397.20138,913.07
Mount de Sales#2 (1 - A Private)6-443.4666.000.7350,059.824,717.62100.584.95202,147.70
Hebron Christian#3 (5 - A Private)3-646.8469.610.051,589.38411.0655.862.73366,680.51
Brookstone#2 (4 - A Private)5-540.4268.520.228,359.80173.4810.560.372,710,936.87
Pacelli#3 (4 - A Private)6-339.4366.440.3515,486.19847.5811.120.352,880,441.49
Tattnall Square#4 (1 - A Private)4-639.0566.220.1016,701.24227.5513.140.263,806,449.84
Mount Paran Christian#4 (7 - A Private)1-639.6269.540.01335.5843.332.660.0617,564,937.25
Athens Christian#4 (8 - A Private)5-538.4868.030.052,821.92172.061.960.0518,253,529.32
King's Ridge Christian#4 (6 - A Private)3-431.7667.000.01437.2124.390.230.00508,674,415.31
Lakeview Academy#3 (6 - A Private)5-331.9367.960.02811.7424.910.140.00568,982,543.27
Landmark Christian#3 (2 - A Private)1-926.3465.870.021,156.8411.530.060.003,921,964,143.45
Heritage School#4 (4 - A Private)0-920.8065.930.02351.671.690.000.00103,632,608,946.06

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.