Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round One

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Collins Hill Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Milton Collins Hill East Coweta Lowndes North Cobb Archer Milton Denmark Collins Hill Parkview East Coweta Reg 4, #3 57 72.90 4-5 Newton Reg 1, #2 3 97.33 7-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 118 62.69 6-4 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 14 87.12 9-1 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 76 70.98 6-4 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 23 81.94 6-4 Archer Reg 8, #4 127 61.80 4-4 Peachtree Ridge Reg 5, #1 15 86.71 8-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 252 47.35 4-6 Discovery Reg 6, #2 69 71.93 5-4 Denmark Reg 5, #4 63 72.48 3-5 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 10 88.83 8-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 40 76.97 5-5 Camden County Reg 4, #2 32 79.00 6-3 Parkview Reg 3, #4 89 68.84 3-7 Marietta Reg 2, #1 20 83.61 8-1 East Coweta Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Mill Creek Norcross Walton Colquitt County Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 28 80.33 5-5 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 36 77.98 7-2 Roswell Reg 6, #4 75 71.11 5-3 South Forsyth Reg 7, #1 6 91.51 10-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 65 72.46 4-5 McEachern Reg 3, #2 54 73.97 5-5 Walton Reg 4, #4 24 81.66 8-2 Brookwood Reg 1, #1 1 109.16 7-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 59 72.75 3-5 Harrison Reg 2, #2 34 78.76 9-1 Newnan Reg 1, #4 80 70.53 2-6 Tift County Reg 4, #1 2 101.68 9-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 22 82.40 8-2 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 17 84.81 7-3 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 232 49.96 3-6 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #1 42 76.27 7-3 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1 - AAAAAAA) 7-0 109.16 88.03 4.05 963,212.07 880,172.57 656,578.31 579,226.40 0.73 Grayson #1 (4 - AAAAAAA) 9-0 101.68 88.37 3.34 943,300.80 875,876.35 304,166.60 230,898.90 3.33 Lowndes #2 (1 - AAAAAAA) 7-1 97.33 90.57 2.79 718,019.13 564,488.61 428,465.26 113,800.01 7.79 Collins Hill #1 (8 - AAAAAAA) 8-2 88.83 88.07 2.60 821,676.67 590,833.65 251,662.60 30,568.55 31.71 Norcross #1 (7 - AAAAAAA) 10-0 91.51 93.65 1.88 794,925.72 104,340.25 30,708.86 15,479.10 63.60 Milton #1 (5 - AAAAAAA) 8-1 86.71 89.79 2.02 698,897.54 224,748.10 119,143.95 11,663.04 84.74 North Cobb #1 (3 - AAAAAAA) 9-1 87.12 91.16 1.49 275,407.95 158,288.41 85,779.45 8,764.05 113.10 East Coweta #1 (2 - AAAAAAA) 8-1 83.61 89.42 1.86 623,135.84 269,717.13 78,775.22 5,570.58 178.51 North Gwinnett #2 (8 - AAAAAAA) 7-3 84.81 95.36 1.13 440,773.40 56,564.94 4,112.32 1,344.63 742.70 Archer #2 (7 - AAAAAAA) 6-4 81.94 92.28 1.17 275,162.08 50,213.78 17,714.93 1,047.54 953.61 Parkview #2 (4 - AAAAAAA) 6-3 79.00 91.64 0.92 228,777.16 65,649.38 10,930.03 467.89 2,136.26 Cherokee #3 (5 - AAAAAAA) 8-2 82.40 96.05 0.64 240,253.58 24,396.73 1,393.34 377.28 2,649.56 Brookwood #4 (4 - AAAAAAA) 8-2 81.66 97.38 0.05 18,634.02 4,925.79 554.30 141.09 7,086.44 Newnan #2 (2 - AAAAAAA) 9-1 78.76 95.42 0.78 42,722.51 17,751.35 712.19 140.69 7,106.96 Camden County #3 (1 - AAAAAAA) 5-5 76.97 92.44 0.54 124,260.94 29,955.99 3,774.01 128.61 7,774.65 West Forsyth #1 (6 - AAAAAAA) 7-3 76.27 93.56 1.31 318,579.89 22,371.16 822.07 128.42 7,786.03 Mill Creek #3 (8 - AAAAAAA) 5-5 80.33 97.31 0.63 108,098.12 4,749.90 480.69 109.22 9,155.00 Roswell #2 (5 - AAAAAAA) 7-2 77.98 97.19 0.57 82,589.18 3,044.85 262.69 48.27 20,714.18 Denmark #2 (6 - AAAAAAA) 5-4 71.93 90.86 1.13 130,789.36 30,574.79 2,466.20 47.21 21,181.20 Alpharetta #4 (5 - AAAAAAA) 3-5 72.48 92.20 0.16 47,158.28 10,433.70 820.03 16.72 59,803.30 Walton #2 (3 - AAAAAAA) 5-5 73.97 96.70 0.61 11,549.64 1,711.63 101.18 12.57 79,561.65 Harrison #3 (3 - AAAAAAA) 3-5 72.75 96.13 0.29 9,258.63 2,172.85 45.51 4.99 200,462.98 McEachern #3 (2 - AAAAAAA) 4-5 72.46 96.98 0.41 6,604.27 793.32 37.55 3.99 250,414.63 Newton #3 (4 - AAAAAAA) 4-5 72.90 94.99 0.05 5,860.57 959.28 154.15 3.30 302,744.54 Gainesville #3 (6 - AAAAAAA) 6-4 70.98 93.74 0.20 22,665.74 1,202.50 160.31 2.75 364,010.77 Marietta #4 (3 - AAAAAAA) 3-7 68.84 92.57 0.14 23,826.06 2,829.79 148.75 1.98 503,978.32 Tift County #4 (1 - AAAAAAA) 2-6 70.53 96.23 0.02 4,718.07 865.39 13.85 1.20 832,930.70 South Forsyth #4 (6 - AAAAAAA) 5-3 71.11 97.58 0.08 14,386.98 261.68 10.52 0.97 1,030,909.83 Peachtree Ridge #4 (8 - AAAAAAA) 4-4 61.80 93.67 0.04 3,274.63 60.21 2.96 0.02 58,410,284.02 Pebblebrook #4 (2 - AAAAAAA) 6-4 62.69 94.87 0.04 712.36 39.11 2.13 0.01 73,214,443.02 Discovery #3 (7 - AAAAAAA) 4-6 47.35 91.91 0.04 375.69 5.57 0.02 0.00 43,399,501,139.49 Meadowcreek #4 (7 - AAAAAAA) 3-6 49.96 95.97 0.03 393.13 1.23 0.00 0.00 71,940,402,837.67

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Buford Valdosta Buford Lee County Westlake First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Hughes Valdosta Evans Creekview Carrollton Kell Buford Hughes Glynn Academy Reg 4, #3 43 75.99 8-2 Lovejoy Reg 1, #2 11 88.67 5-3 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 184 55.03 4-6 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 146 59.76 8-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 90 68.64 5-4 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 64 72.47 7-2 Creekview Reg 8, #4 129 61.78 5-5 Winder-Barrow Reg 5, #1 30 79.98 6-2 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 111 63.76 5-5 Cambridge Reg 6, #2 73 71.45 6-3 Kell Reg 5, #4 60 72.74 7-3 Douglas County Reg 8, #1 9 89.58 8-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 45 75.68 4-6 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 33 78.97 9-1 Hughes Reg 3, #4 343 33.50 2-8 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 67 72.28 7-3 Glynn Academy River Ridge Lee County Westlake Allatoona Rome River Ridge Brunswick Lee County Richmond Hill Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 109 64.09 6-4 Habersham Central Reg 5, #2 44 75.68 7-3 Rome Reg 6, #4 188 54.82 4-5 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 7, #1 50 74.88 9-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 83 70.40 7-3 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 227 50.40 2-6 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 103 65.03 3-4 Tucker Reg 1, #1 4 95.65 8-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 318 38.01 2-8 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #2 26 81.04 8-2 Richmond Hill Reg 1, #4 41 76.55 5-5 Houston County Reg 4, #1 21 82.63 8-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 66 72.40 6-3 Alexander Reg 8, #2 49 75.19 6-3 Dacula Reg 7, #4 115 63.43 4-4 Johns Creek Reg 6, #1 29 80.29 9-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County #1 (1 - AAAAAA) 8-1 95.65 75.96 4.15 949,761.46 885,730.57 770,681.05 559,297.16 0.79 Buford #1 (8 - AAAAAA) 8-1 89.58 79.41 3.16 844,246.40 724,224.40 480,053.23 202,826.51 3.93 Valdosta #2 (1 - AAAAAA) 5-3 88.67 80.92 2.78 830,375.91 627,280.62 333,474.81 133,260.09 6.50 Westlake #1 (4 - AAAAAA) 8-1 82.63 83.36 1.53 436,485.51 280,846.62 66,092.75 24,459.67 39.88 Carrollton #1 (5 - AAAAAA) 6-2 79.98 81.20 2.03 719,929.76 268,961.13 95,656.91 20,439.28 47.93 Allatoona #1 (6 - AAAAAA) 9-0 80.29 81.61 1.97 656,052.27 326,866.60 64,225.82 19,959.38 49.10 Richmond Hill #2 (2 - AAAAAA) 8-2 81.04 83.08 1.80 475,085.08 263,182.65 47,831.55 15,745.04 62.51 Hughes #2 (4 - AAAAAA) 9-1 78.97 83.88 1.23 421,664.77 112,383.53 37,056.16 7,285.91 136.25 River Ridge #1 (7 - AAAAAA) 9-0 74.88 81.67 1.56 540,293.41 56,504.15 20,219.84 3,976.89 250.45 Rome #2 (5 - AAAAAA) 7-3 75.68 83.41 1.31 418,974.22 41,176.58 13,788.78 2,914.31 342.13 Lovejoy #3 (4 - AAAAAA) 8-2 75.99 84.81 0.34 128,392.86 52,562.83 12,017.43 1,826.38 546.53 Glynn Academy #1 (2 - AAAAAA) 7-3 72.28 81.78 1.47 385,153.29 70,019.52 15,344.66 1,651.21 604.62 Dacula #2 (8 - AAAAAA) 6-3 75.19 84.45 0.94 223,310.12 68,776.39 7,715.77 1,560.70 639.74 Northside (Warner Robins) #3 (1 - AAAAAA) 4-6 75.68 85.22 0.59 193,156.87 39,430.83 9,141.09 1,350.63 739.40 Houston County #4 (1 - AAAAAA) 5-5 76.55 86.43 0.41 88,406.59 35,660.18 4,360.24 994.73 1,004.30 Creekview #2 (7 - AAAAAA) 7-2 72.47 84.10 0.90 192,329.92 36,797.07 6,604.21 723.81 1,380.58 Kell #2 (6 - AAAAAA) 6-3 71.45 83.59 0.89 92,025.15 33,534.83 5,917.96 587.07 1,702.37 Douglas County #4 (5 - AAAAAA) 7-3 72.74 85.33 0.16 50,064.50 18,105.97 3,189.41 358.64 2,787.35 Brunswick #3 (2 - AAAAAA) 7-3 70.40 83.73 0.96 43,169.42 14,019.20 2,789.88 357.85 2,793.50 Alexander #3 (5 - AAAAAA) 6-3 72.40 85.36 0.49 104,049.62 23,233.82 1,971.84 307.71 3,248.79 Sprayberry #3 (6 - AAAAAA) 5-4 68.64 85.25 0.42 71,366.60 8,637.44 1,037.60 77.57 12,890.27 Tucker #4 (4 - AAAAAA) 3-4 65.03 84.92 0.03 6,456.64 1,298.86 147.35 10.82 92,427.84 Habersham Central #3 (8 - AAAAAA) 6-4 64.09 84.96 0.20 35,370.20 1,179.30 123.51 8.19 122,157.66 Evans #1 (3 - AAAAAA) 8-2 59.76 82.29 0.73 35,155.89 4,394.72 268.04 7.60 131,525.10 Cambridge #3 (7 - AAAAAA) 5-5 63.76 84.90 0.26 13,663.95 2,300.87 169.94 7.54 132,539.78 Johns Creek #4 (7 - AAAAAA) 4-4 63.43 85.49 0.11 16,587.99 1,433.57 48.69 3.00 333,208.74 Winder-Barrow #4 (8 - AAAAAA) 5-5 61.78 85.40 0.10 16,373.72 1,017.12 59.03 2.10 475,280.91 Statesboro #4 (2 - AAAAAA) 4-6 55.03 84.38 0.32 6,075.35 349.07 9.51 0.16 6,409,680.00 Kennesaw Mountain #4 (6 - AAAAAA) 4-5 54.82 84.91 0.07 5,362.17 61.93 2.22 0.05 19,483,925.12 Alcovy #2 (3 - AAAAAA) 2-6 50.40 84.21 0.10 612.48 29.42 0.71 0.01 103,340,488.07 Lakeside (Evans) #3 (3 - AAAAAA) 2-8 38.01 85.97 0.00 22.82 0.17 0.00 0.00 1,081,103,659,301.55 Grovetown #4 (3 - AAAAAA) 2-8 33.50 85.08 0.01 25.07 0.05 0.00 0.00 7,444,298,516,953.52

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 108 64.14 6-4 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 7 90.95 8-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 163 58.23 6-4 Harris County Reg 3, #1 94 67.37 6-2 Creekside Reg 6, #3 257 46.26 3-6 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 16 85.36 8-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 151 59.31 5-5 Loganville Reg 5, #1 72 71.53 8-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 47 75.55 7-3 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 238 49.26 4-6 Lithia Springs Reg 5, #4 213 51.51 2-5 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 84 70.21 7-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 18 84.73 7-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 71 71.71 9-1 Ola Reg 3, #4 275 44.13 4-6 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #1 62 72.54 8-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Decatur Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Griffin Jones County Eastside New Manchester Reg 8, #3 198 52.84 7-3 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 119 62.67 6-1 Decatur Reg 6, #4 218 51.08 6-4 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #1 12 88.21 6-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 187 54.85 5-5 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 152 59.27 6-4 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 147 59.73 6-4 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 5 94.07 7-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 192 53.88 7-2 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 131 61.71 6-4 Griffin Reg 1, #4 87 69.25 3-7 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 58 72.86 7-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 174 56.56 4-3 Southwest DeKalb Reg 8, #2 93 68.01 8-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 225 50.74 1-9 Hiram Reg 6, #1 158 58.47 5-3 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins #1 (1 - AAAAA) 7-2 94.07 75.72 3.71 978,451.61 669,021.60 638,405.44 436,410.56 1.29 Ware County #2 (1 - AAAAA) 8-1 90.95 78.82 3.32 917,814.08 646,386.28 525,065.27 257,515.77 2.88 Blessed Trinity #1 (7 - AAAAA) 6-0 88.21 77.93 2.74 962,213.98 329,146.76 299,993.92 157,310.90 5.36 Cartersville #2 (7 - AAAAA) 8-1 85.36 80.48 2.44 831,793.28 317,073.98 220,117.68 74,823.50 12.36 Coffee #3 (1 - AAAAA) 7-2 84.73 82.07 2.14 627,794.87 492,387.40 168,451.83 54,660.87 17.29 Jones County #1 (4 - AAAAA) 7-3 72.86 78.03 1.69 561,759.09 425,141.67 38,951.00 6,452.70 153.97 Calhoun #3 (7 - AAAAA) 7-3 75.55 81.46 1.81 603,800.18 215,306.30 33,314.08 5,053.07 196.90 Starr's Mill #1 (2 - AAAAA) 8-1 72.54 80.34 1.43 284,252.61 144,585.64 23,282.14 2,677.31 372.51 Clarke Central #1 (8 - AAAAA) 7-2 70.21 80.24 1.43 387,138.12 106,846.63 13,691.25 1,261.54 791.68 Eastside #2 (8 - AAAAA) 8-2 68.01 78.63 1.77 639,532.41 279,220.15 12,203.94 1,260.49 792.34 St. Pius X #1 (5 - AAAAA) 8-1 71.53 82.46 1.04 162,097.17 24,151.37 8,176.78 854.54 1,169.23 Wayne County #4 (1 - AAAAA) 3-7 69.25 80.32 0.73 241,926.53 142,129.21 7,141.24 835.47 1,195.94 Ola #2 (4 - AAAAA) 9-1 71.71 83.10 0.34 87,713.34 40,600.71 5,064.41 538.82 1,854.92 Creekside #1 (3 - AAAAA) 6-2 67.37 82.33 0.87 64,975.14 10,803.65 2,625.83 183.04 5,462.42 Griffin #2 (2 - AAAAA) 6-4 61.71 79.33 1.01 172,122.16 72,100.35 1,523.67 80.76 12,382.01 New Manchester #1 (6 - AAAAA) 5-3 58.47 78.04 1.08 254,337.69 60,444.28 1,074.68 39.63 25,232.98 Decatur #2 (5 - AAAAA) 6-1 62.67 84.33 0.84 32,991.94 1,003.04 315.87 18.60 53,774.06 Dutchtown #3 (4 - AAAAA) 6-4 64.14 85.12 0.04 12,574.38 1,147.48 173.73 8.71 114,756.52 Southwest DeKalb #3 (5 - AAAAA) 4-3 56.56 79.89 0.26 77,375.90 13,277.18 152.40 4.52 221,118.31 Woodward Academy #2 (3 - AAAAA) 6-4 59.27 84.29 0.69 11,947.27 461.16 110.15 4.45 224,962.76 Union Grove #4 (4 - AAAAA) 6-4 59.73 84.71 0.02 5,985.10 229.34 51.74 2.20 454,488.88 Jonesboro #3 (3 - AAAAA) 7-2 53.88 80.05 0.27 24,192.21 5,104.31 42.61 0.93 1,078,876.44 Loganville #4 (8 - AAAAA) 5-5 59.31 85.72 0.16 5,704.60 208.12 17.35 0.52 1,921,032.47 Harris County #4 (2 - AAAAA) 6-4 58.23 85.24 0.21 4,636.39 225.42 16.69 0.44 2,249,196.61 Whitewater #3 (2 - AAAAA) 5-5 54.85 84.59 0.32 3,616.03 85.10 12.58 0.31 3,266,057.34 Hiram #4 (7 - AAAAA) 1-9 50.74 79.87 0.27 28,754.00 2,582.85 14.76 0.22 4,508,017.07 Greenbrier #3 (8 - AAAAA) 7-3 52.84 84.81 0.20 3,030.43 36.14 4.38 0.08 11,859,892.64 Chapel Hill #4 (6 - AAAAA) 6-4 51.08 84.82 0.01 1,763.66 16.85 1.63 0.03 39,109,102.74 M.L. King #4 (5 - AAAAA) 2-5 51.51 83.65 0.08 4,768.32 146.59 1.63 0.02 49,097,109.92 Lithia Springs #2 (6 - AAAAA) 4-6 49.26 82.19 0.05 4,293.38 120.68 1.22 0.01 85,501,407.71 Maynard Jackson #3 (6 - AAAAA) 3-6 46.26 85.39 0.01 404.95 3.70 0.08 0.00 1,939,721,457.68 Mundy's Mill #4 (3 - AAAAA) 4-6 44.13 84.12 0.02 239.18 6.05 0.03 0.00 6,845,639,631.95

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Stephenson Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Benedictine Stephenson Riverdale Hapeville Charter Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 156 58.74 5-4 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 117 62.75 4-4 Cairo Reg 2, #4 228 50.24 6-4 Troup Reg 3, #1 53 73.97 6-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 113 63.60 4-2 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 200 52.79 7-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 189 54.28 2-6 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 183 55.23 6-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 246 48.21 5-4 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 98 66.10 4-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 322 37.09 2-5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 13 87.56 8-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 181 55.34 4-5 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 149 59.43 4-1 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 229 50.15 4-3 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 106 64.53 8-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist North Oconee Cedartown Islands Bainbridge New Hampstead Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 124 61.92 4-5 North Oconee Reg 5, #2 261 45.46 7-2 Fayette County Reg 6, #4 199 52.81 3-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 79 70.87 6-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 202 52.63 7-3 Hardaway Reg 3, #2 155 58.93 6-1 Islands Reg 4, #4 216 51.18 4-5 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 51 74.74 7-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 164 58.09 6-1 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 256 46.45 7-3 LaGrange Reg 1, #4 212 51.52 1-4 Westover Reg 4, #1 123 62.03 6-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 303 39.86 6-4 Luella Reg 8, #2 86 69.39 8-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 177 55.73 5-3 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 27 80.93 8-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson #1 (8 - AAAA) 8-0 87.56 65.44 4.26 947,350.07 905,858.95 795,129.94 610,321.19 0.64 Marist #1 (6 - AAAA) 8-0 80.93 69.72 3.30 809,553.64 753,331.70 550,618.77 219,095.47 3.56 Bainbridge #1 (1 - AAAA) 7-3 74.74 70.44 2.74 871,028.40 592,320.34 254,752.91 65,786.40 14.20 Benedictine #1 (3 - AAAA) 6-2 73.97 69.72 2.69 814,004.14 702,992.84 153,154.17 62,992.44 14.87 Cedartown #1 (7 - AAAA) 6-2 70.87 71.88 2.13 747,208.34 332,954.05 112,358.03 21,339.54 45.86 Flowery Branch #2 (8 - AAAA) 8-2 69.39 73.64 1.36 185,005.19 137,420.35 50,350.71 8,442.70 117.45 Carver (Columbus) #1 (2 - AAAA) 8-0 64.53 71.94 1.59 640,745.11 51,467.16 18,407.63 3,578.68 278.43 Hapeville Charter #2 (6 - AAAA) 4-3 66.10 74.28 1.01 51,941.80 30,271.73 10,940.15 2,449.08 407.32 Stephenson #3 (6 - AAAA) 4-2 63.60 73.09 1.45 552,246.75 137,323.27 10,664.31 1,903.91 524.23 Perry #1 (4 - AAAA) 6-4 62.03 71.81 1.51 588,833.19 81,845.97 19,047.65 1,630.26 612.40 Cairo #2 (1 - AAAA) 4-4 62.75 73.91 0.89 132,809.89 81,668.24 6,040.56 995.76 1,003.26 North Oconee #3 (8 - AAAA) 4-5 61.92 74.62 1.13 222,201.56 44,932.53 6,396.99 541.96 1,844.15 Baldwin #2 (4 - AAAA) 4-1 59.43 74.09 0.93 242,854.46 9,788.60 2,184.96 259.79 3,848.29 New Hampstead #3 (3 - AAAA) 6-1 58.09 73.54 1.11 312,065.44 22,625.38 3,072.01 177.28 5,639.90 Islands #2 (3 - AAAA) 6-1 58.93 74.63 0.85 96,599.03 23,530.84 2,695.71 169.62 5,894.59 West Laurens #3 (4 - AAAA) 5-4 58.74 74.80 0.40 45,899.39 21,411.53 1,045.84 115.92 8,625.52 Riverdale #1 (5 - AAAA) 6-2 55.23 72.28 0.84 225,628.22 32,517.09 1,387.77 106.33 9,403.93 Cedar Shoals #4 (8 - AAAA) 2-6 54.28 74.04 0.55 115,228.67 11,926.94 367.65 25.44 39,313.48 Thomas County Central #3 (1 - AAAA) 4-5 55.34 74.78 0.42 87,686.66 2,130.46 312.94 24.27 41,198.07 Northwest Whitfield #2 (7 - AAAA) 7-2 52.79 73.65 0.37 106,896.36 10,506.80 292.02 17.14 58,332.54 Central (Carrollton) #4 (7 - AAAA) 5-3 55.73 76.30 0.04 5,218.97 1,787.99 187.34 8.45 118,312.44 Hardaway #3 (2 - AAAA) 7-3 52.63 75.35 0.29 20,217.51 2,649.89 154.58 4.99 200,431.91 Westover #4 (1 - AAAA) 1-4 51.52 74.29 0.25 62,198.97 2,170.53 145.00 4.14 241,525.37 Arabia Mountain #4 (6 - AAAA) 3-4 52.81 75.71 0.11 22,182.05 1,947.44 113.22 3.73 268,342.00 Westside (Macon) #4 (4 - AAAA) 4-5 51.18 75.48 0.06 12,155.06 1,276.69 62.48 1.72 582,242.78 Troup #4 (2 - AAAA) 6-4 50.24 74.96 0.05 7,286.58 1,653.30 32.90 1.45 687,864.31 Jenkins #4 (3 - AAAA) 4-3 50.15 74.90 0.15 28,713.77 386.89 32.30 1.41 708,662.44 LaGrange #2 (2 - AAAA) 7-3 46.45 73.83 0.27 36,902.40 799.37 32.97 0.53 1,884,901.76 Heritage (Ringgold) #3 (7 - AAAA) 5-4 48.21 75.99 0.08 649.88 93.80 6.82 0.24 4,183,606.30 Fayette County #2 (5 - AAAA) 7-2 45.46 75.20 0.15 8,408.06 388.22 11.28 0.16 6,173,561.79 Luella #3 (5 - AAAA) 6-4 39.86 76.05 0.02 222.20 18.72 0.34 0.00 391,650,608.26 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #4 (5 - AAAA) 2-5 37.09 75.94 0.00 58.26 2.41 0.05 0.00 2,253,876,498.44

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Pierce County Cedar Grove First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Appling County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Peach County Appling County Upson-Lee North Hall Greater Atlanta Christian Adairsville Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 170 57.38 6-4 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 46 75.63 7-1 Appling County Reg 2, #4 209 51.66 5-5 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 253 46.97 6-3 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 217 51.08 6-3 North Murray Reg 7, #2 224 50.74 6-4 North Hall Reg 8, #4 193 53.68 7-2 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 39 77.30 8-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #3 203 52.52 5-5 Dawson County Reg 6, #2 211 51.58 6-3 Adairsville Reg 5, #4 95 66.83 4-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 19 83.74 8-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 368 28.82 2-8 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 99 65.93 8-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 320 37.11 3-4 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 37 77.93 7-1 Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Crisp County Cedar Grove Carver (Atlanta) Cherokee Bluff Central (Macon) Pierce County Crisp County Richmond Academy Cedar Grove Rockmart Reg 8, #3 138 60.64 3-5 Hart County Reg 5, #2 91 68.60 3-5 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #4 297 41.09 4-5 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 180 55.40 9-1 Cherokee Bluff Reg 2, #3 165 57.92 6-2 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 271 44.50 2-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 194 53.56 3-5 Burke County Reg 1, #1 31 79.77 8-1 Pierce County Reg 3, #3 176 55.80 6-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 35 78.14 8-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 390 22.85 1-8 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 107 64.38 9-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 8 90.60 5-0 Cedar Grove Reg 8, #2 105 64.91 8-2 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 97 66.70 7-2 White County Reg 6, #1 74 71.37 8-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #3 (5 - AAA) 5-0 90.60 75.23 3.53 867,874.91 715,953.23 564,173.45 437,118.84 1.29 Oconee County #1 (8 - AAA) 8-0 83.74 73.39 3.10 892,888.68 633,851.37 458,950.85 208,691.12 3.79 Pierce County #1 (1 - AAA) 8-1 79.77 70.85 3.14 925,387.39 806,383.02 291,950.00 143,181.16 5.98 Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (5 - AAA) 8-1 77.30 72.73 2.78 927,694.60 597,517.00 232,203.76 68,748.28 13.55 Peach County #1 (2 - AAA) 7-1 77.93 74.50 2.40 840,332.25 325,274.14 184,124.26 57,113.38 16.51 Crisp County #2 (2 - AAA) 8-1 78.14 76.02 2.09 772,930.49 214,417.84 102,301.31 45,324.50 21.06 Appling County #2 (1 - AAA) 7-1 75.63 74.93 2.34 884,721.89 386,139.54 116,033.59 30,181.21 32.13 Carver (Atlanta) #2 (5 - AAA) 3-5 68.60 75.33 1.56 631,045.25 138,897.83 19,208.40 3,955.73 251.80 Rockmart #1 (6 - AAA) 8-1 71.37 78.01 0.84 94,593.74 40,994.37 14,256.39 3,771.15 264.17 Richmond Academy #1 (4 - AAA) 9-1 64.38 76.72 1.23 215,954.86 19,187.38 3,937.27 534.86 1,868.66 Thomson #2 (4 - AAA) 8-2 65.93 78.22 1.18 159,480.71 22,496.97 4,580.43 494.98 2,019.30 Westminster (Atlanta) #4 (5 - AAA) 4-3 66.83 79.01 0.19 76,673.87 16,846.24 3,458.57 408.62 2,446.26 White County #4 (7 - AAA) 7-2 66.70 80.97 0.34 20,226.39 5,013.55 1,030.15 176.66 5,659.56 Monroe Area #2 (8 - AAA) 8-2 64.91 79.74 0.07 17,304.96 4,091.26 763.88 109.55 9,126.92 Hart County #3 (8 - AAA) 3-5 60.64 77.15 0.40 150,293.60 16,999.08 910.75 83.20 12,018.08 Central (Macon) #3 (2 - AAA) 6-2 57.92 76.54 0.88 58,349.87 17,019.58 678.66 45.88 21,796.52 Cherokee Bluff #1 (7 - AAA) 9-1 55.40 74.81 1.11 214,163.80 17,817.37 703.62 35.73 27,988.49 Morgan County #3 (4 - AAA) 6-4 57.38 77.90 0.14 57,623.34 6,269.86 314.66 13.71 72,963.49 Burke County #4 (4 - AAA) 3-5 53.56 77.54 0.05 12,485.83 2,458.72 56.04 2.30 434,402.10 Franklin County #4 (8 - AAA) 7-2 53.68 77.93 0.07 22,710.48 2,265.59 73.78 2.12 472,569.52 Windsor Forest #3 (3 - AAA) 6-1 55.80 79.75 0.06 11,106.79 342.37 26.22 1.39 717,162.31 Upson-Lee #4 (2 - AAA) 5-5 51.66 77.65 0.63 35,606.29 2,297.83 59.34 1.35 741,139.42 North Hall #2 (7 - AAA) 6-4 50.74 77.29 0.57 26,560.96 2,437.69 59.20 1.21 826,705.01 North Murray #3 (6 - AAA) 6-3 51.08 77.72 0.48 23,033.96 1,932.49 47.59 1.01 988,311.31 Dawson County #3 (7 - AAA) 5-5 52.52 78.45 0.49 15,234.46 774.13 36.81 0.92 1,082,531.38 Adairsville #2 (6 - AAA) 6-3 51.58 78.17 0.54 15,202.99 755.83 35.60 0.80 1,248,058.51 Southeast Bulloch #1 (3 - AAA) 6-3 46.97 76.10 0.43 22,048.49 1,139.99 21.54 0.28 3,538,702.13 Liberty County #2 (3 - AAA) 2-3 44.50 76.22 0.20 3,776.91 354.82 3.48 0.05 20,376,430.87 LaFayette #4 (6 - AAA) 4-5 41.09 77.33 0.13 4,497.35 69.59 0.37 0.00 293,021,054.99 Johnson (Savannah) #4 (3 - AAA) 3-4 37.11 79.64 0.01 155.99 1.22 0.01 0.00 25,265,656,976.63 Tattnall County #3 (1 - AAA) 2-8 28.82 79.61 0.01 31.04 0.10 0.00 0.00 2,157,458,259,682.27 Brantley County #4 (1 - AAA) 1-8 22.85 80.01 0.00 7.86 0.00 0.00 0.00 134,397,399,675,000.00

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Rabun County Fitzgerald Jefferson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Vidalia Thomasville Dodge County Lovett Callaway Washington Rabun County Early County Vidalia Reg 4, #3 316 38.46 6-4 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 81 70.52 6-4 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 195 53.06 4-6 Swainsboro Reg 3, #1 112 63.63 5-3 Dodge County Reg 6, #3 128 61.78 6-2 Lovett Reg 7, #2 205 52.11 5-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 386 24.34 1-9 Banks County Reg 5, #1 96 66.79 7-1 Callaway Reg 7, #3 266 45.03 6-4 Model Reg 6, #2 235 49.68 7-2 Washington Reg 5, #4 139 60.56 7-2 Haralson County Reg 8, #1 52 74.31 9-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 145 59.85 6-2 Early County Reg 4, #2 197 52.85 9-1 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 143 60.06 6-3 Bleckley County Reg 2, #1 133 61.45 7-2 Vidalia Fannin County Fitzgerald Jefferson County Bremen Heard County Fannin County Northeast Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Jefferson County Bremen South Atlanta Reg 8, #3 292 41.92 4-5 Union County Reg 5, #2 171 57.26 6-4 Heard County Reg 6, #4 166 57.83 6-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #1 132 61.54 8-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 153 59.16 7-3 Toombs County Reg 3, #2 157 58.74 7-2 Northeast Reg 4, #4 389 23.04 3-7 Oglethorpe County Reg 1, #1 25 81.45 9-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 154 58.96 6-4 Washington County Reg 2, #2 135 61.18 8-1 Jeff Davis Reg 1, #4 175 56.43 5-4 Cook Reg 4, #1 134 61.35 7-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 168 57.55 6-4 Bremen Reg 8, #2 263 45.18 3-5 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 341 34.09 3-7 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 226 50.69 6-3 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1 - AA) 9-0 81.45 58.34 4.34 950,719.88 894,628.05 844,810.41 653,992.18 0.53 Rabun County #1 (8 - AA) 9-1 74.31 63.94 3.15 841,092.65 727,273.56 518,655.59 197,525.80 4.06 Thomasville #2 (1 - AA) 6-4 70.52 67.12 2.35 687,914.46 427,014.64 195,780.78 58,180.71 16.19 Callaway #1 (5 - AA) 7-1 66.79 65.74 2.29 744,351.51 367,897.17 148,637.45 34,001.66 28.41 Jefferson County #1 (4 - AA) 7-2 61.35 65.38 1.44 405,363.37 296,281.75 38,838.46 9,866.91 100.35 Dodge County #1 (3 - AA) 5-3 63.63 68.21 1.30 293,323.03 136,198.63 44,853.06 8,104.65 122.39 Fannin County #1 (7 - AA) 8-0 61.54 66.18 1.22 466,678.14 50,194.83 30,580.46 7,897.00 125.63 Jeff Davis #2 (2 - AA) 8-1 61.18 66.70 1.20 320,367.58 227,524.90 25,519.54 6,389.90 155.50 Vidalia #1 (2 - AA) 7-2 61.45 67.49 1.13 395,152.04 99,682.66 34,713.35 5,288.47 188.09 Bremen #3 (5 - AA) 6-4 57.55 65.65 1.54 533,632.92 204,775.03 16,196.97 2,924.94 340.89 Lovett #3 (6 - AA) 6-2 61.78 69.84 1.03 222,042.52 61,827.40 15,934.37 2,492.77 400.16 Early County #3 (1 - AA) 6-2 59.85 68.77 1.03 300,170.92 59,805.88 14,875.05 1,990.00 501.51 Washington County #3 (3 - AA) 6-4 58.96 67.75 0.67 172,168.75 107,100.88 9,648.34 1,986.30 502.45 Haralson County #4 (5 - AA) 7-2 60.56 69.38 0.30 101,753.52 48,619.85 12,708.95 1,803.11 553.60 Heard County #2 (5 - AA) 6-4 57.26 66.78 1.28 351,894.88 21,618.76 9,808.89 1,724.53 578.87 Bleckley County #4 (3 - AA) 6-3 60.06 69.64 0.67 212,020.11 41,691.43 10,424.13 1,419.20 703.62 Northeast #2 (3 - AA) 7-2 58.74 68.46 0.59 26,078.81 12,266.51 6,087.88 1,228.33 813.11 Toombs County #3 (2 - AA) 7-3 59.16 69.05 0.50 23,195.06 10,749.14 5,155.17 1,080.86 924.19 Pace Academy #4 (6 - AA) 6-2 57.83 68.69 0.52 170,910.82 10,427.28 4,396.00 815.27 1,225.58 Cook #4 (1 - AA) 5-4 56.43 68.12 0.47 102,100.30 53,242.83 3,733.40 606.27 1,648.42 South Atlanta #1 (6 - AA) 6-3 50.69 64.27 1.40 386,021.89 100,782.52 4,973.29 449.37 2,224.33 Putnam County #2 (4 - AA) 9-1 52.85 68.92 0.45 92,656.93 10,714.76 1,469.57 105.42 9,485.17 Washington #2 (6 - AA) 7-2 49.68 67.89 0.74 44,807.74 10,514.90 1,032.46 54.15 18,466.04 Pepperell #2 (7 - AA) 5-4 52.11 70.14 0.31 33,547.55 4,156.36 487.30 32.55 30,723.24 Swainsboro #4 (2 - AA) 4-6 53.06 71.38 0.20 17,816.04 2,872.60 335.98 24.58 40,674.47 Elbert County #2 (8 - AA) 3-5 45.18 66.28 0.30 73,557.04 10,068.23 237.18 11.67 85,693.96 Model #3 (7 - AA) 6-4 45.03 68.63 0.33 12,346.10 1,696.96 91.09 2.93 340,941.74 Union County #3 (8 - AA) 4-5 41.92 68.36 0.12 10,516.16 115.37 12.65 0.43 2,337,662.87 Chattooga #4 (7 - AA) 3-7 34.09 66.85 0.10 6,788.14 223.86 1.33 0.02 56,007,428.04 Westside (Augusta) #3 (4 - AA) 6-4 38.46 71.06 0.02 946.47 32.93 0.88 0.01 74,036,322.76 Banks County #4 (8 - AA) 1-9 24.34 70.65 0.00 58.42 0.26 0.00 0.00 288,417,583,795.24 Oglethorpe County #4 (4 - AA) 3-7 23.04 69.21 0.00 6.25 0.07 0.00 0.00 367,717,647,665.48

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Metter Brooks County Metter Irwin County Chattahoochee County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Johnson County Metter Warren County Macon County Gordon Lee Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 231 49.97 8-2 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 249 47.56 4-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 169 57.39 6-4 Turner County Reg 3, #1 56 72.92 10-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 327 36.23 8-2 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #2 306 39.50 7-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 360 30.98 4-6 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 116 63.34 8-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 398 20.62 6-4 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 244 48.48 9-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 269 44.63 4-6 Manchester Reg 8, #1 142 60.21 9-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 336 35.15 3-5 Miller County Reg 4, #2 162 58.25 8-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 325 36.82 4-6 Jenkins County Reg 2, #1 78 70.91 7-3 Irwin County Chattahoochee County Clinch County Brooks County Washington-Wilkes Chattahoochee County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Bowdon Reg 8, #3 268 44.80 5-4 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 136 60.85 8-1 Chattahoochee County Reg 6, #4 337 34.61 3-5 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #1 264 45.15 6-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 120 62.36 6-3 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 182 55.30 6-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 291 41.95 6-4 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 190 54.27 5-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 282 43.44 3-5 Claxton Reg 2, #2 61 72.54 9-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 339 34.38 4-4 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 92 68.59 9-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 204 52.43 6-2 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 172 56.90 7-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 403 18.57 2-6 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 250 47.55 6-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Metter #1 (3 - A Public) 10-0 72.92 61.32 3.11 856,168.27 663,641.68 428,767.39 272,424.56 2.67 Brooks County #2 (2 - A Public) 9-1 72.54 61.54 2.70 558,600.94 506,609.07 421,915.05 239,949.94 3.17 Irwin County #1 (2 - A Public) 7-3 70.91 60.16 3.14 849,601.00 703,727.21 379,022.38 220,424.69 3.54 Dublin #1 (4 - A Public) 9-1 68.59 60.78 2.26 440,250.12 386,924.75 302,469.10 137,626.08 6.27 Macon County #1 (5 - A Public) 8-1 63.34 60.75 2.39 948,428.03 300,570.37 116,808.68 43,924.43 21.77 Chattahoochee County #2 (5 - A Public) 8-1 60.85 60.29 2.29 780,158.61 457,530.83 119,814.24 30,679.83 31.59 Clinch County #3 (2 - A Public) 6-3 62.36 63.43 1.50 474,025.09 273,521.53 74,634.84 21,671.69 45.14 Commerce #1 (8 - A Public) 9-1 60.21 62.17 1.92 753,208.09 205,945.20 54,175.41 16,246.92 60.55 Washington-Wilkes #2 (8 - A Public) 7-1 56.90 62.22 1.28 493,086.29 70,948.46 30,900.69 5,545.97 179.31 Wilcox County #2 (4 - A Public) 8-2 58.25 65.01 1.19 148,745.51 72,170.01 13,885.33 3,565.96 279.43 Pelham #1 (1 - A Public) 5-1 54.27 61.10 1.35 328,525.56 147,232.34 25,569.05 3,554.95 280.30 McIntosh County Academy #2 (3 - A Public) 6-3 55.30 63.50 0.62 184,217.44 79,274.58 12,938.08 1,991.75 501.07 Turner County #4 (2 - A Public) 6-4 57.39 66.87 0.21 74,729.86 23,274.00 4,932.19 1,179.63 846.72 Taylor County #3 (5 - A Public) 6-2 52.43 63.86 0.53 191,567.33 15,504.74 4,339.16 500.34 1,997.66 Bowdon #1 (6 - A Public) 6-4 47.55 60.70 1.32 315,141.80 19,782.36 4,584.18 313.75 3,186.23 Gordon Lee #2 (6 - A Public) 9-1 48.48 64.50 1.20 209,117.95 16,265.91 1,208.90 126.20 7,922.78 Hancock Central #1 (7 - A Public) 6-0 45.15 60.86 1.01 160,193.98 32,130.05 2,311.71 121.17 8,252.03 Johnson County #3 (4 - A Public) 8-2 49.97 66.14 0.57 40,125.05 6,779.24 713.95 86.55 11,552.83 Mitchell County #2 (1 - A Public) 4-3 47.56 66.02 0.51 28,976.81 4,019.77 343.37 32.60 30,673.92 Lincoln County #3 (8 - A Public) 5-4 44.80 63.52 0.16 51,067.24 8,050.44 420.59 21.18 47,218.69 Manchester #4 (5 - A Public) 4-6 44.63 65.72 0.15 37,357.49 1,770.71 84.23 5.88 170,208.43 Montgomery County #4 (4 - A Public) 6-4 41.95 64.47 0.17 13,231.91 1,834.80 69.44 2.53 395,625.08 Warren County #2 (7 - A Public) 7-2 39.50 65.29 0.69 34,324.93 1,327.61 47.43 1.88 532,529.93 Claxton #3 (3 - A Public) 3-5 43.44 67.27 0.02 1,003.61 218.20 26.36 1.14 878,721.35 Mount Zion (Carroll) #3 (6 - A Public) 8-2 36.23 65.54 0.36 13,504.13 340.21 7.92 0.22 4,632,476.71 B.E.S.T. Academy #4 (6 - A Public) 3-5 34.61 63.52 0.19 8,580.17 425.43 6.98 0.11 9,325,844.72 Jenkins County #4 (3 - A Public) 4-6 36.82 66.87 0.01 922.89 71.57 1.40 0.04 24,480,696.70 Miller County #3 (1 - A Public) 3-5 35.15 66.85 0.05 730.59 48.49 0.81 0.02 51,619,684.47 Social Circle #4 (8 - A Public) 4-6 30.98 65.62 0.02 3,742.91 47.11 0.59 0.01 115,296,256.16 Terrell County #4 (1 - A Public) 4-4 34.38 67.28 0.01 145.34 12.12 0.52 0.01 127,715,339.48 Georgia Military College #3 (7 - A Public) 6-4 20.62 65.48 0.03 316.48 0.91 0.00 0.00 87,702,461,682.24 Wilkinson County #4 (7 - A Public) 2-6 18.57 63.77 0.02 204.58 0.29 0.00 0.00 230,006,392,770.85

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Mount de Sales Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Stratford Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 309 39.43 6-3 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 281 43.46 6-4 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #1 121 62.25 9-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 351 31.93 5-3 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 130 61.75 7-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 315 38.48 5-5 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 137 60.82 8-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 219 51.01 6-4 Darlington Reg 6, #2 248 48.07 6-4 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 239 49.14 5-4 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #1 38 77.90 8-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 196 53.04 7-2 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #2 301 40.42 5-5 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 220 50.94 7-3 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 85 69.58 6-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 141 60.31 7-2 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 191 54.15 4-5 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 352 31.76 3-4 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 102 65.29 7-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 383 26.34 1-9 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 179 55.41 6-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 396 20.80 0-9 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 221 50.93 6-4 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 267 44.95 3-5 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 223 50.75 5-4 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 311 39.05 4-6 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 173 56.64 7-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 255 46.84 3-6 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #2 82 70.42 8-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 304 39.62 1-6 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 55 73.95 8-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (8 - A Private) 8-1 77.90 60.71 3.77 952,193.38 732,557.14 646,902.64 460,269.70 1.17 Fellowship Christian #1 (6 - A Private) 8-0 73.95 62.34 2.99 662,164.11 605,172.84 489,272.25 244,978.68 3.08 Eagle's Landing Christian #1 (2 - A Private) 6-3 69.58 64.10 2.30 849,539.65 252,739.67 185,155.25 90,731.83 10.02 Athens Academy #2 (8 - A Private) 8-1 70.42 65.63 1.86 335,910.93 285,335.90 199,952.45 81,457.12 11.28 Christian Heritage #1 (7 - A Private) 7-1 65.29 61.64 2.61 735,170.04 607,437.83 214,522.67 61,124.27 15.36 Savannah Christian #1 (3 - A Private) 9-1 62.25 61.73 2.58 934,453.99 521,076.87 93,487.95 28,010.32 34.70 Wesleyan #1 (5 - A Private) 8-2 60.82 64.40 1.76 508,524.99 247,518.65 38,814.18 10,391.71 95.23 North Cobb Christian #2 (7 - A Private) 7-2 61.75 65.60 1.74 487,841.35 225,642.32 32,729.70 9,433.23 105.01 George Walton Academy #3 (8 - A Private) 7-2 60.31 66.41 0.99 197,579.60 127,800.18 25,269.26 4,788.19 207.85 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) #1 (4 - A Private) 7-2 56.64 62.94 1.74 688,390.40 93,310.43 35,190.93 4,764.18 208.90 Calvary Day #2 (3 - A Private) 6-4 55.41 63.89 1.73 576,753.49 149,305.84 20,096.28 2,413.76 413.29 First Presbyterian #1 (1 - A Private) 6-4 50.93 63.07 1.49 421,738.00 82,195.54 8,534.85 649.03 1,539.75 Holy Innocents #2 (5 - A Private) 4-5 54.15 66.47 0.47 66,813.15 33,223.01 3,971.56 421.16 2,373.39 Whitefield Academy #2 (2 - A Private) 5-4 50.75 65.21 0.97 235,673.25 13,871.66 2,935.41 219.07 4,563.81 Stratford Academy #3 (1 - A Private) 7-2 53.04 68.15 0.91 107,209.36 6,827.98 1,500.27 200.95 4,975.24 Darlington #3 (7 - A Private) 6-4 51.01 68.48 0.56 22,828.30 3,142.68 567.13 62.16 16,087.44 Aquinas #4 (3 - A Private) 7-3 50.94 69.06 0.11 34,891.19 1,785.20 319.90 34.82 28,719.64 Mount Pisgah Christian #2 (6 - A Private) 6-4 48.07 68.35 0.48 14,943.80 1,674.11 234.46 19.00 52,642.10 Mount Vernon Presbyterian #4 (5 - A Private) 5-4 49.14 68.88 0.03 10,034.52 1,099.74 164.16 14.86 67,301.03 Savannah Country Day #3 (3 - A Private) 3-5 44.95 66.15 0.34 59,235.12 1,627.24 182.39 7.20 138,913.07 Mount de Sales #2 (1 - A Private) 6-4 43.46 66.00 0.73 50,059.82 4,717.62 100.58 4.95 202,147.70 Hebron Christian #3 (5 - A Private) 3-6 46.84 69.61 0.05 1,589.38 411.06 55.86 2.73 366,680.51 Brookstone #2 (4 - A Private) 5-5 40.42 68.52 0.22 8,359.80 173.48 10.56 0.37 2,710,936.87 Pacelli #3 (4 - A Private) 6-3 39.43 66.44 0.35 15,486.19 847.58 11.12 0.35 2,880,441.49 Tattnall Square #4 (1 - A Private) 4-6 39.05 66.22 0.10 16,701.24 227.55 13.14 0.26 3,806,449.84 Mount Paran Christian #4 (7 - A Private) 1-6 39.62 69.54 0.01 335.58 43.33 2.66 0.06 17,564,937.25 Athens Christian #4 (8 - A Private) 5-5 38.48 68.03 0.05 2,821.92 172.06 1.96 0.05 18,253,529.32 King's Ridge Christian #4 (6 - A Private) 3-4 31.76 67.00 0.01 437.21 24.39 0.23 0.00 508,674,415.31 Lakeview Academy #3 (6 - A Private) 5-3 31.93 67.96 0.02 811.74 24.91 0.14 0.00 568,982,543.27 Landmark Christian #3 (2 - A Private) 1-9 26.34 65.87 0.02 1,156.84 11.53 0.06 0.00 3,921,964,143.45 Heritage School #4 (4 - A Private) 0-9 20.80 65.93 0.02 351.67 1.69 0.00 0.00 103,632,608,946.06