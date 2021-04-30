ajc logo
How to follow the 2021 NFL Draft from AJC sports staff

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Sports | 56 minutes ago
By AJC sports

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will cover all three days of the 2021 NFL draft with a focus on what it means for the Atlanta Falcons, players from Georgia and metro Atlanta football fans.

Find all coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and epaper editions Friday through Sunday.

Here’s what to expect on Thursday:

A column by Mark Bradley

Stories on Georgia-based players selected in the first round

Up-to-the-minute coverage of the Falcons

For Subscribers

In Friday’s ePaper, we dive deeper into the Falcons’ first pick as well as the rest of Thursday’s first-round draft selections with a four-page NFL Draft Extra special for subscribers.

Three links to get you started

Where to watch, stream, listen to the NFL Draft

Mark Bradley: At No. 4, the Falcons should draft Kyle Pitts

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s live blog on the NFL draft

