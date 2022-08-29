How Sports Bot is used in our high school sports coverage

The process begins with a free mobile app called ScoreStream, which is widely used by parents and sports fans to record high school game scores. Available for iPhone, iPad and Android, ScoreStream is used across the nation to score football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and more.

Once a game concludes, our artificial intelligence tool, called Lede AI, vets the results and generates a short game summary, which the AJC publishes under the byline “Sports Bot.