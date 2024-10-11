Week 9 high school football roundups

Class 6A

Thursday game recaps

Class 6A

Buford 51, Dacula 14

Dayton Raiola passed for two first-half touchdowns to lead Buford to a 6-1 overall and 3-0 Region 8-6A record. The No.2-ranked Wolves lead the league standings at 3-0 after Collins Hill lost to Mill Creek, leaving both now 3-1 in the league.

Collins Hill 13, Mill Creek 12

Seventh-ranked Collins Hill moved past sixth-ranked Mill Creek and a two-touchdown performance from sophomore Makyree Cross proved the difference. And two touchdown passes to senior Alijah Patillo – who had seven catches for 103 yards – were decisive. Damien Sanchez was 1-for-1 on point-after tries.

Class 5A

Lakeside-Evans (6-0, 4-0) remained flawless after a 28-14 victory against Greenbrier (2-3, 1-2) to stay tied with Brunswick in Region 1-5A play. Senior Jack Thexton had 7 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Riverwood 24, Lassiter 16

Riverwood picked up its first victory over the season and led 7-0 after the first quarter and 10-3 at the half. Lassiter cut into the lead and trailed 17-13 entering the fourth quarter but a touchdown from Riverwood proved the difference.

Class 4A

Northside-Columbus 33, Griffin 14

Senior quarterback Caden Clay was 7-of-12 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 78 yards and a touchdown to move Northside (5-2, 2-1) past Griffin (0-7, 0-3) while remaining tied for second place in Region 3. Clay passed to sophomore Jaren Joiner and junior Anthony Onochie for touchdowns. Senior Kingston Rivers and junior Jai Jackson (107 yards) rushed for touchdowns.

East Forsyth 34, Walnut Grove 15

East Forsyth moved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-4A and led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-7 at the half but it was a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Titus D’Archangelo with six minutes left in the game that secured it. DJ Haskell opened scoring on a 10-yard run for East Forsyth. Haskell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Szakacs late in the first quarter to expand the lead to 14-0. Emadd Howard narrowed the margin on a 6-yard run with seven minutes left in the second quarter for Walnut Grove. Late in the first half, Peyton Grimes passed to Josh Hudson on a 16-yard touchdown to put East Forsyth ahead 21-7. Grimes passed to Chase Rhoads on a 25-yards pass to give the Broncos a 28-7 lead. Howard scored his second rushing touchdown, this time a 26-yarder, to leave Walnut Grove trailing 28-15 after Billy Hendrix passed to Jack Moss for the 2-point conversion.

Northview 34, Clarkston 0

Sophomore quarterback Drew Beane was 5-of-10 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northview to a shutout victory. Sophomore Cade Zeman caught both touchdowns, in two attempts, and combined for 90 receiving yards. Junior Logan Kupfer and Beane rushed for a touchdown in the romp.

Class 3A

LaGrange 41, Mary Persons 28

LaGrange trailed Mary Persons 28-14 at the half and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half for the No. 6-ranked Grangers to secure solo-second place in Region 2, LaGrange is 5-1 in league play, trailing only top-ranked Sandy Creek (4-0). Quarterback Dylan Barber had three touchdowns to lead the Grangers. Senior Jay Mitchell tied the game at 28 with an interception returned for a touchdown to take control of the momentum and the game for LaGrange. Barber gave the Grangers the lead in the fourth quarter on an option-keeper toward the right side of the Mary Persons defensive line, found a hole, and dove past the goal line and three Bulldogs defenders to secure the touchdown.

Class A Division I

Whitefield Academy 42, BEST 6

Junior Mason Hollingworth made 15 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns to lead Whitefield (5-2, 2-0) past BEST (5-1, 1-2) 42-6 in a Region 5 contest. Quarterback Harris Brantley was 13-of-21 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for a touchdown. He passed to Cole Rabalais, who had three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Senior Bryce Duck had 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown for Whitefield.