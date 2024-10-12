Cambridge 46, Centennial 39

With 0:07 left in the first half and the trailing 17-10, the Knights called time out to set up a final play, on fourth down and on their own 37. Senior quarterback Hunter Campbell launched a Hail Mary off his back foot that fell short of the the end zone, with Dandridge catching it on the 10, with three Knights behind him, and he zig-zagged is way to the end zone, the game clock expiring before he reached the 50. Bears defenders effectively switched to blockers, clearing a path for Dandridge, who used his speed to burn past would-be tacklers, including a final shoe-string attempt at 2-yard line.

“We knew they were going to go deep so we got in prevent,” Dandridge said. “Coaches are out there saying, ‘Knock it down, knock it down,’ but I was like, if I’ve got a chance, I’ve got to take it to the house. (Campbell) rolls out, my defensive line gets back there, knocks him over, he makes a bad throw. I call, ‘Mine, mine, mine,’ grab it, and it was go time. I ran upfield, I see the D-line come down, I reverse field. My teammates are telling me (to lateral) it, but I can’t laddy, I gotta take it. I hit the edge, the quarterback tries to push me out of balance, I stay in, I see my wave of defense coming over, I cut back and we just scored, man.”

The Knights, undeterred, went on a 22-7 second-half run, taking leads of 32-31 on the fourth quarter’s first play, and 39-38 with 4:05 left.

On the Bears’ ensuing drive, the first play resulted in a two-yard loss to their own 18, setting up Dandridge’s final touchdown, which, like the first 72-yarder, was mostly yards-after-catch on a short route.

“The passing plan, everything, stays the same each week,” Dandridge said. “We know where the weak spots (of the opponent) are. First off, I’ve got to thank my O-line for establishing the run game first, because without the run game I can’t do what I need to do. (Bears senior quarterback Weston Taylor) got it to me, we saw (their defense) was playing off, and we knew that was going to be there all night, so we took advantage of it.”

The Knights’ next drive ended after two plays with an interception by Bears senior defensive back Brennan Counts at their own 37, and Cambridge ran the clock out from there.

Taylor was 16 of 23 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. Tyler Blalock had 28 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Hudson Cocchiara had 106 yards on four catches.

The Bears’ next game is Oct. 25 at home against Kell.

“For the next two weeks we’re just trying to go 1-0,” Dandridge said. “We don’t look ahead, we don’t look behind. Whatever happened in the past doesn’t matter. We’ve got to focus on what’s ahead of us.”

The Knights (5-1, 0-1) were led by senior Caleb Barbas, who had 176 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Campbell was 19 of 29 for 225 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to senior tight end Mason Klein. Senior Jake Hilcox had seven catches for 78 yards. They’ll travel to Kell next week.

Cambridge 10 14 7 15 - 46

Centennial 7 3 15 14 - 39

Cam — Craig Dandridge 52 yard pass from Weston Taylor (Leo Attard kick)

Cen — Caleb Barbas 4 run (Samer Layous kick)

Cam — Attard 41 FG

Cen — Layous 34 FG

Cam — Taylor 9 run (Attard kick)

Cam — Dandridge 90 INT return (Attard kick)

Cen — Mason Klein 15 pass from Hunter Cambell (Layous kick)

Cam — Dandridge 72 pass from Taylor (Attard kick)

Cen — Barbus 3 run (kick failed)

Cen — Team safety

Cen — Junior Howard 25 pass from Campbell (Layous kick)

Cam — Tyler Blalock run (Dandridge pass from Taylor)

Cen — Barbas 36 run (Layous kick)

Cam — Dandridge 72 pass from Taylor (Attard)