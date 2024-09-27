Breaking: Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
High School Sports

After Helene rescheduling, here are the Georgia high school football games set for Friday

The goalpost is shown on the field before the game between Peachtree Ridge and North Gwinnett at North Gwinnett high school, Friday, October 13, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By , and Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
1 hour ago

Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.

As of Friday morning, here are the games that are still on the schedule for Friday night.

To see games scheduled for Saturday, go to the AJC’s full list of Saturday games.

To see games scheduled for Monday and postponed for later, go to the AJC’s full list of Monday games.

This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.

Adairsville at Calhoun

Alcovy at Jackson Co.

Alexander at New Manchester

Aquinas at Howard

Atkinson Co. at SW Georgia STEM

B.E.S.T. Academy at Walker

Baconton at Deerfield-Windsor

Banneker at Dutchtown

Bowdon at B.T. Washington, Ala.

Bremen at Temple

Burke Co. at Glenn Hills

Calhoun Co. at Pataula Charter

Camden Co. at Valdosta

Carver, Atlanta at Hapeville Charter

Centennial at Chapel Hill

Central, Talbotton at Crawford Co.

Charlton Co. at Lanier Co.

Chattooga at Gordon Lee

Christian Heritage at Coosa

Columbus at Shaw

Commerce at Elbert Co.

Dade Co. at Armuchee

Discovery at Dacula

Eagle’s Land. Christ. at McDonough

Effingham Co. at Lakeside, Evans

Emanuel Co. Institute at Metter

Evans at South Effingham

Fellowship Christian at Mount Vernon

Forest Park at Mays

Glascock Co. at Wilkinson Co.

Glynn Academy at Brunswick

GMC Prep at Twiggs Co.

Gordon Central at Fannin Co.

Greenbrier at Bradwell Institute

Haralson Co. at Heard Co.

Hardaway at Carver, Columbus

Hephzibah at Cross Creek

Heritage, Conyers at Rockdale Co.

Houston Co. at Veterans

Jackson, Atlanta at Midtown

Jasper Co. at Utopian Academy

Jefferson Co. at Bleckley Co.

Liberty Co. at Southeast Bulloch

Lincoln Co. at Strom Thurmond, S.C.

Lovejoy at Morrow

Lovett at Holy Innocents’

Lowndes at Colquitt Co.

Marion Co. at Chattahoochee Co.

Monroe at Dougherty

Montgomery Co. at Dooly Co.

Mt. Paran Christian at Whitefield Academy

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Wesleyan

North Atlanta at Alpharetta

North Gwinnett at Berkmar

Northside, W.R. at Coffee

Pepperell at Darlington

Richmond Academy at Harlem

Rutland at Jackson

Schley Co. at Macon Co.

Screven Co. at Jenkins Co.

Sonoraville at Rockmart

South Gwinnett at Grovetown

Spalding at Fayette Co.

Stephens Co. at Franklin Co.

Trinity Christian at Whitewater

Upson-Lee at Mary Persons

Villa Rica at Lithia Springs

West Laurens at Baldwin

Wheeler Co. at Hawkinsville

Wilcox Co. at Telfair Co.

Woodland, Carters. at Cass

