Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.
As of Friday morning, here are the games that are still on the schedule for Friday night.
To see games scheduled for Saturday, go to the AJC’s full list of Saturday games.
To see games scheduled for Monday and postponed for later, go to the AJC’s full list of Monday games.
This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.
Adairsville at Calhoun
Alcovy at Jackson Co.
Alexander at New Manchester
Aquinas at Howard
Atkinson Co. at SW Georgia STEM
B.E.S.T. Academy at Walker
Baconton at Deerfield-Windsor
Banneker at Dutchtown
Bowdon at B.T. Washington, Ala.
Bremen at Temple
Burke Co. at Glenn Hills
Calhoun Co. at Pataula Charter
Camden Co. at Valdosta
Carver, Atlanta at Hapeville Charter
Centennial at Chapel Hill
Central, Talbotton at Crawford Co.
Charlton Co. at Lanier Co.
Chattooga at Gordon Lee
Christian Heritage at Coosa
Columbus at Shaw
Commerce at Elbert Co.
Dade Co. at Armuchee
Discovery at Dacula
Eagle’s Land. Christ. at McDonough
Effingham Co. at Lakeside, Evans
Emanuel Co. Institute at Metter
Evans at South Effingham
Fellowship Christian at Mount Vernon
Forest Park at Mays
Glascock Co. at Wilkinson Co.
Glynn Academy at Brunswick
GMC Prep at Twiggs Co.
Gordon Central at Fannin Co.
Greenbrier at Bradwell Institute
Haralson Co. at Heard Co.
Hardaway at Carver, Columbus
Hephzibah at Cross Creek
Heritage, Conyers at Rockdale Co.
Houston Co. at Veterans
Jackson, Atlanta at Midtown
Jasper Co. at Utopian Academy
Jefferson Co. at Bleckley Co.
Liberty Co. at Southeast Bulloch
Lincoln Co. at Strom Thurmond, S.C.
Lovejoy at Morrow
Lovett at Holy Innocents’
Lowndes at Colquitt Co.
Marion Co. at Chattahoochee Co.
Monroe at Dougherty
Montgomery Co. at Dooly Co.
Mt. Paran Christian at Whitefield Academy
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Wesleyan
North Atlanta at Alpharetta
North Gwinnett at Berkmar
Northside, W.R. at Coffee
Pepperell at Darlington
Richmond Academy at Harlem
Rutland at Jackson
Schley Co. at Macon Co.
Screven Co. at Jenkins Co.
Sonoraville at Rockmart
South Gwinnett at Grovetown
Spalding at Fayette Co.
Stephens Co. at Franklin Co.
Trinity Christian at Whitewater
Upson-Lee at Mary Persons
Villa Rica at Lithia Springs
West Laurens at Baldwin
Wheeler Co. at Hawkinsville
Wilcox Co. at Telfair Co.
Woodland, Carters. at Cass
