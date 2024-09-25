Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene

Numerous Georgia schools and colleges, including several in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, will close for the rest of the week as Hurricane Helene pushes toward Florida’s Panhandle.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall between Panama City Beach and Cedar Key at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Much of southwest Georgia is under a hurricane warning, and heavy rain and winds will reach North Georgia.
Here’s a list of school and college closures and event cancellations:
K-12 schools
Banks County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Brooks County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Butts County: Closed Friday
Charlton County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Clayton County: School closed Friday. All extracurricular activities canceled Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Clinch County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Dawson County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Decatur County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Early County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Echols County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Gordon County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Grady County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Gwinnett County: Remote learning Thursday and closed Friday
Hall County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday
Lowndes County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Miller County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Paulding County: Extracurricular activities canceled Thursday and Friday
Pickens County: Remote learning Thursday
Polk County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday
Seminole County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Thomas County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Troup County: Closed Thursday and Friday
Union County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday
Valdosta City: Closed Thursday and Friday
Colleges
Andrew College: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Georgia College & State University: Closed Thursday and Friday
Gordon State College: Closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday
Piedmont University: Demorest and Athens campuses closed Thursday and Friday
South Georgia Technical College: Closed Thursday and Friday
Thomas University: Campus will be closed Wednesday through Friday. In-person classes will move online.
Valdosta State University: Closed Thursday and Friday
Events
North Georgia State Fair: Closed Wednesday and Thursday night with plans to resume Friday.
