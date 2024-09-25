Breaking: Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
SEVERE WEATHER

Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene

1 hour ago

Numerous Georgia schools and colleges, including several in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, will close for the rest of the week as Hurricane Helene pushes toward Florida’s Panhandle.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall between Panama City Beach and Cedar Key at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Much of southwest Georgia is under a hurricane warning, and heavy rain and winds will reach North Georgia.

Here’s a list of school and college closures and event cancellations:

K-12 schools

Banks County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Brooks County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Butts County: Closed Friday

Charlton County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Clayton County: School closed Friday. All extracurricular activities canceled Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Clinch County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Dawson County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Decatur County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Early County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Echols County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Gordon County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Grady County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Gwinnett County: Remote learning Thursday and closed Friday

Hall County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday

Lowndes County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Miller County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Paulding County: Extracurricular activities canceled Thursday and Friday

Pickens County: Remote learning Thursday

Polk County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday

Seminole County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Thomas County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Troup County: Closed Thursday and Friday

Union County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday

Valdosta City: Closed Thursday and Friday

Colleges

Andrew College: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Georgia College & State University: Closed Thursday and Friday

Gordon State College: Closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday

Piedmont University: Demorest and Athens campuses closed Thursday and Friday

South Georgia Technical College: Closed Thursday and Friday

Thomas University: Campus will be closed Wednesday through Friday. In-person classes will move online.

Valdosta State University: Closed Thursday and Friday

Events

North Georgia State Fair: Closed Wednesday and Thursday night with plans to resume Friday.

