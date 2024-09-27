Breaking: Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Full list of Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Saturday

By , and Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
1 hour ago

Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.

As of Friday morning, here are the games that are scheduled for Saturday.

This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.

Alcovy at Jackson County

Apalachee at Clarke Central

Arabia Mountain at Woodward Academy

Brantley Co. at Worth Co.

Butler at Josey

Cambridge at East Coweta

Cedar Shoals at North Oconee

Chestatee at Johnson, Gainesville

Dawson Co. at Greater Atlanta Christian

Decatur at Dunwoody (ND)

Douglas Co. at Columbia (HS)

Druid Hills at Lithonia (HS)

Eagle’s Landing at Locust Grove

East Forsyth at Flowery Branch

East Hall at Monroe Area

Eastside at Madison Co.

Etowah at Cherokee

Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow

Hart Co. at Prince Avenue Christian

Hebron Christian at East Jackson

Hiram at Dalton

Jones Co. at Stockbridge

Lamar Co. at McNair (A)

Luella at Riverdale (SC)

McIntosh at Northgate

Miller Grove at Greene Co.

Morgan Co. at Westside, Macon (ED)

Mt. Zion, Carroll at Greenville

New Hampstead at Perry

North Springs at St. Pius

Northside, Col. at Harris Co.

Northwest Whitfield at Heritage, Ringgold

Oglethorpe Co. at Athens Academy

Pickens at North Hall

Pierce Co. at Vidalia

Portal at Savannah (SV)

Providence Christian at Rabun Co.

Ridgeland at LaFayette

Social Circle at Putnam Co.

Southwest DeKalb at Marist

Thomas Co. Central at Lee Co.

Tift Co. at Richmond Hill

Toombs Co. at Tattnall Co.

Trion at Manchester

Washington at Therrell (L)

West Hall at Jefferson

Westover at Peach Co.

Woodstock at Creekview

