Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.
As of Friday morning, here are the games that are scheduled for Saturday.
This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.
Alcovy at Jackson County
Apalachee at Clarke Central
Arabia Mountain at Woodward Academy
Brantley Co. at Worth Co.
Butler at Josey
Cambridge at East Coweta
Cedar Shoals at North Oconee
Chestatee at Johnson, Gainesville
Dawson Co. at Greater Atlanta Christian
Decatur at Dunwoody (ND)
Douglas Co. at Columbia (HS)
Druid Hills at Lithonia (HS)
Eagle’s Landing at Locust Grove
East Forsyth at Flowery Branch
East Hall at Monroe Area
Eastside at Madison Co.
Etowah at Cherokee
Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow
Hart Co. at Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian at East Jackson
Hiram at Dalton
Jones Co. at Stockbridge
Lamar Co. at McNair (A)
Luella at Riverdale (SC)
McIntosh at Northgate
Miller Grove at Greene Co.
Morgan Co. at Westside, Macon (ED)
Mt. Zion, Carroll at Greenville
New Hampstead at Perry
North Springs at St. Pius
Northside, Col. at Harris Co.
Northwest Whitfield at Heritage, Ringgold
Oglethorpe Co. at Athens Academy
Pickens at North Hall
Pierce Co. at Vidalia
Portal at Savannah (SV)
Providence Christian at Rabun Co.
Ridgeland at LaFayette
Social Circle at Putnam Co.
Southwest DeKalb at Marist
Thomas Co. Central at Lee Co.
Tift Co. at Richmond Hill
Toombs Co. at Tattnall Co.
Trion at Manchester
Washington at Therrell (L)
West Hall at Jefferson
Westover at Peach Co.
Woodstock at Creekview
