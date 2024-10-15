Top Georgia high school football performances from Week 9: Davis leads Rockmart rally

Despite trailing 21-3 at halftime, Rockmart came away with its 56th consecutive region victory.

Top five

*Cambridge WR Craig Dandridge had seven receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and had 50 kick-return yards in a 46-39 victory over Centennial.

*Lanier RB T.J. Peyton rushed for 283 yards, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and totaled 453 all-purpose yards in a 42-35 victory over Johns Creek.

*Mitchell County QB/DB Jonathan Isom passed for three touchdowns, rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 52-34 victory over Pelham that put the Eagles in first place in Region 1-A Division II. Isom was 8-of-12 passing for 159 yards and rushed for 183 yards.

*Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, caught a 4-yard pass, had eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble and one interception, scored the winning touchdown and made the game-clinching tackle on a fourth-and-1 in a 24-21 victory over North Cobb Christian.

*Rome LB Jaedon Harmon, playing only one half, had eight solo tackles, one sack, two QB pressures, one forced fumble, a 20-yard fumble return, an interception returned for a touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a 50-yard punt in a 70-12 victory over Lithia Springs.

Best of the rest

*Appling County RB/LB Tavion Wallace rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and had four solo tackles in a 24-7 victory over Crisp County.

*Aquinas DL Jaden Wuerth had eight solo tackles, seven assists, five tackles for losses, one sack and five QB hurries in a 12-7 victory over Harlem.

*Bowdon QB Charles Maxell was 9-of-12 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll.

*Brooks County QB Junior Burrus threw six TD passes and was 14-of-19 for 280 yards in a 42-12 victory over Clinch County.

*Buford RB Justin Baker rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown and blocked a punt that he returned for a touchdown in a 51-14 victory over Dacula.

*Cairo RB Bryian Duncan rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Monroe on Friday and rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-7 victory over Bainbridge on Monday.

*Calhoun QB Trace Hawkins was 13-of-22 passing for 263 yards and five touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 55-21 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

*Camden County RB Antwan Williams rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 28-10 victory over Richmond Hill.

*Carrollton WR A.J. McNeil blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns, caught three passes for 62 yards and had 24 return yards in a 42-0 victory over Chapel Hill.

*Cherokee Bluff WR K.T. Thompson had five receptions for 96 yards, rushed for 51 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over Monroe Area.

*Coahulla Creek RB Tyler Douglas rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 15 yards and made five tackles in a 36-0 victory over Murray County.

*Collins Hill WR Alijah Patillo had seven receptions for 103 yards and scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 13-12 victory over Mill Creek.

*East Forsyth DB Titus D’Arcangelo had five solo tackles, five assists, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown in a 34-15 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Eastside RB/DB Jayden Barr scored five touchdowns, rushed for 134 yards, caught a 76-yard pass, had six total tackles and broke up a pass in a 40-35 loss to North Oconee.

*Fellowship Christian RB C.J. Givers rushed for a season-high 174 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught a 51-yard TD pass in a 41-13 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Gilmer RB/DB Hunter Britain had seven carries for 190 yards and one touchdown, five pass breakups, three tackles and an interception in a 48-7 victory over LaFayette.

*Glascock County RB Devion Richardson rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-22 victory over Twiggs County.

*Heard County DE/TE Max Lassiter had 13 total tackles, six solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced and recovered fumble, one sack, one QB hurry and four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 48-27 victory over Darlington.

*Jenkins ATH Trenton Rhodes rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, caught five passes for 21 yards and had 125 return yards, for 247 all-purpose yards, in a 48-14 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*Kell LB/TE Brayden Rouse had 18 total tackles, broke up a pass and caught two TD passes in a 16-14 loss to Westminster.

*LaGrange QB Dylan Barber rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and scored on a fourth-and-goal run from the 10-yard line in a 41-28 victory over Mary Persons.

*Lakeside (Evans) QB Ty Jones rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, completed seven of nine passes for 49 yards and returned three punts for 130 yards, one a 90-yard touchdown, in a 28-14 victory over Greenbrier.

*Landmark Christian sophomores Kamsi “Thunder” Ifeadi and Derreon “Lightning” Costen rushed for a combined 153 yards, each with six carries and a touchdown, in a 48-7 victory over Walker.

*Lee County sophomore LB Greg Batson was in on seven tackles behind the line and five sacks in a 48-14 victory over Coffee.

*Lincoln County LB Christian Elam had five solo tackles, two assists, two forced fumbles and a 9-yard sack in a 34-0 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

*Lowndes DE Montel Hundley had three sacks, one tackle for a loss, one QB pressure and one forced fumble in a 26-7 victory over Tift County.

*Marist RB/LB Noah Gerrick had eight solo tackles and five assists, blocked a field goal and scored on a 26-yard run in a 24-0 victory over St. Pius.

*Mays DB Cam Barber had 11 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in a 20-15 victory over M.L. King.

*McEachern QB Calvin Pittman was 13-of-18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 victory over Pebblebrook.

*Mountain View freshman WR Seven Rashad had seven receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over Central Gwinnett.

*Milton LB Hayden Tumminia had seven solo tackles, four assists, 1.5 tackles for losses, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and four QB hurries in a 42-24 victory over Gainesville.

*Norcross DE Gerardo Telomico had seven tackles, four first hits, two hits behind the line, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in a 49-0 victory over Meadowcreek.

*North Cobb LB Calvin Moss had six solo tackles, two assists, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a QB pressure in a 38-22 victory over Marietta.

*North Hall RB/LB Parker Carlton caught three TD passes, had 59 yards from scrimmage, made three solo tackles, four assists, 1.5 tackles for losses, one sack and one QB hurry and blocked a field-goal attempt in a 27-23 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*North Oconee QB Harrison Faulkner was 16-of-26 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards on nine carries in a 40-35 victory over Eastside.

*Ola LB Macklin Sanders had eight solo tackles and four assists and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a 45-6 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge.

*Pace Academy DE Gavin Jeffries had seven total tackles, five tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks in a 30-14 victory over Midtown.

*Riverwood WR Zach Stair had touchdown receptions of 80 and 72 yards in a 24-16 victory over Lassiter.

*Savannah Christian RB Zo Smalls rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and scored the 70th rushing touchdown of his career in a 48-6 victory over Vidalia.

*Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 29-of-38 passing for three touchdowns, the third in overtime for the win, in a 38-29 victory over Tucker.

*Sprayberry WR/DB Mark Manfred had six receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown and had two solo tackles and two assists in a 30-27 victory over River Ridge.

*Starr’s Mill WR Lincoln DeLaere had five receptions for 124 yards and 53 rushing yards and scored on a 45-yard run and a 41-yard pass in the fourth quarter to ice a 28-7 victory over Harris County.

*Swainsboro RB Bryson Tarver rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-21 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*Thomson RB Anthony “Tre Tre” Jefferey rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries in a 59-6 victory over Glenn Hills.

*Towns County RB Dustin Barrett rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, caught two passes for 13 yards and had 10 tackles in a 21-14 victory over Spartanburg Christian of South Carolina.

*Trinity Christian RB/PK Wade Register rushed for 138 yards, caught a 35-yard TD pass, made 12 tackles and seven assists and punted three times for a 55-yard average in a 20-17 loss to Troup.

*Valdosta DE/OLB Corey Howard had eight solo tackles, five assists, four tackles for losses and three sacks and punted six times for a 33.2 average in a 7-3 victory over Colquitt County.

*Westminster PK Vikas Reddy kicked field goals of 41, 29 and 36 yards in a 16-14 victory over Kell.

*Westside (Augusta) RB Jeanarion Kamga rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-6 victory over Cross Creek.

*Whitefield Academy RB Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, caught two passes for 23 yards and had seven tackles, one for a loss, in a 42-6 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

*Woodward Academy QB Landon Walker was 15-of-19 passing for 385 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 49-17 victory over Dunwoody.

*Wilcox County ATH C.J. McAdoo had seven solo tackles, two assists, six carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard reception and four returns for 124 yards, one a 35-yard touchdown on a punt, in a 41-7 victory over Dooly County.

Lines of distinction

*Brookwood’s offensive line of Zayden Walters, Caden Francois, Izaiah Sanjuro, Jonathan Green and Kaiden McKenzie with tight ends Evan Gober and Marcus Parks opened holes for a school-record 376 rushing yards in a 51-13 victory over Parkview.

*Callaway’s offensive line of Elijah Rowe, Tyrone Fitten, Curt Willis, Josiah Garrett, Skylar Melton and Kamar Simon provided space for 328 rushing yards on 9.9 yards per carry in a 41-0 victory over Rutland.

*Johnson County’s offensive line of Matt McCoy, Olarte Wilcher, Cedric Dixon, Albert Connell, J.J. Huff and Twix Sharber paved the way for 321 rushing yards in a 20-12 victory over Wilkinson County.

*Lambert’s offensive line of Bryce Shoemake, Jackson DeLoach, Dylan Biehl, Hamilton Black, David Neely and Chase Kaufman gave protection for Ethan Daughterty’s four TD passes and Christian Smith’s six catches for 132 yards in a 37-0 victory over Alpharetta.

*Pace Academy’s offensive line of Tim Harvey, Braylon Cambor, Miles Glover, Randall Foster and Donald Cato led the way for 301 rushing yards in a 30-14 victory over Midtown

*Peachtree Ridge’s offensive line of Jacob Kim, Noah Ketemepi, Dennis Uzochukwu, Lorenzo White, Adrian Guerrero and Collin Ivy was the catalyst behind 383 total yards, six touchdowns and no sacks in a 46-28 victory over Duluth.

*Spalding’s offensive line of A.J. Andrews, Johnathan Sullivan, Ryan McCullough, Elijah Driver, Jalin Ellis, M.J. Kearney and Landon Berry was the muscle behind 303 rushing yards and 426 total yards in a 28-14 victory over Whitewater.

*Thomasville’s offensive line of Jaylen Walden, Isaiah Palacios, Eli Hines, Tyler Hayes, Kalebb Humbert, Bryce Metcalf and tight ends Hunter Blanton and Matthew Cannon opened holes for 221 yards on 35 rushes, two rushing touchdowns and no sacks in a 23-8 victory over Fitzgerald.

*Walton’s offensive line of Cooper Bowles, Ryan Siegle, Nick Thorner, Gabe Blalock, Patrick Burris, Sam Besselink and Tommy Ross produced two 100-yard rushers – Kaeden Gilstrap (163) and Lucas Farrington (100) – and 317 rushing yards at 10.6 yards per carry while not allowing a sack in a 28-21 victory over Cherokee.

