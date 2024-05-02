Storied champions send opponents back to the lobby at GHSA esports championships

The ever-expanding world of GHSA esports added another chapter with the awarding of five state championships at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton Tuesday.
Marietta (Madden), FCS Innovation Academy (Splatoon), Treutlen (Rocket League, 1A-4A) and Westlake (NBA2K24) won first-time championships. Brookwood (Rocket League, 5A-7A) captured the program’s fourth overall esports state championship.
In Splatoon, FCS Innovation Academy defeated Carrollton 3-1 to secure the title. In Rocket League 1A-4A, Treutlen had little issues sending Swainsboro back to the lobby with a 4-0 victory. In Rocket League 5A-7A, Brookwood disbanded East Coweta 4-1 to secure the title. The Broncos previously won esports championships in Smash in Spring 2022, Rocket League in Spring 2023 and Smash 5A-7A in Fall 2023.
In the Madden championship, Marietta sacked Creekside 2-0 to win the title. In NBA2K24, Westlake sent Webster County back to the drawing boards after a 2-0 victory.
See the Spring 2024 results below or follow the link to see the past champions.
Splatoon:
FCS Innovation Academy 3, Carrollton 1
Rocket League A-4A
Treutlen 4, Swainsboro 0
Rocket League 5A-7A
Brookwood 4, East Coweta 1
Madden
Marietta 2, Creekside 0
NBA2K24
Westlake 2, Webster County 0
