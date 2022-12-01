ajc logo
Rabun Gap escapes close call with Alpharetta St. Francis

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rabun Gap nabbed it to nudge past Alpharetta St. Francis 61-52 on November 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

