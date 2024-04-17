Prep Super League announces Atlanta coach

Larry Kirksey, a 17-year NFL assistant with another 16 seasons on SEC football staffs, will be the head coach of Atlanta’s entry in the new Prep Super League, the league announced this week.

The league, founded last summer by Brian Woods, is designed for blue-chip college prospects seeking to raise their recruiting stock and maximize their NIL potential.

Atlanta is one of 10 teams. Woods told the AJC that he hopes to release the league-wide schedule next week and expects Atlanta to play a two-game schedule with its opener May 18. The league has announced some players on its X account (formerly Twitter) but no rosters.