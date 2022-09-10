No quarter given: Savannah Christian puts down Beaufort Battery Creek

Savannah Christian scored early and often to roll over Beaufort Battery Creek 49-6 on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Savannah Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Beaufort Battery Creek through the first quarter.
The Raiders’ offense thundered in front for a 49-6 lead over the Dolphins at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
