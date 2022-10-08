Monticello Jasper County wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Dublin East Laurens

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Monticello Jasper County during a 41-14 win over Dublin East Laurens in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
Monticello Jasper County drew first blood by forging a 20-7 margin over Dublin East Laurens after the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Hurricanes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 23, Monticello Jasper County squared off with Carrollton Mt Zion in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
