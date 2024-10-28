High School Sports

Mary Persons coach says senior leadership helped team stay the course through tough year

ajc.com

By
37 minutes ago

Today’s interviewee is Mary Persons coach Brian Nelson, whose unranked team defeated No. 1 Sandy Creek 37-29 last week in a Class 3A game. Mary Persons is 2-7 entering its final game this week against Whitewater, but the Bulldogs are a better team than that. Ranked No. 5 in preseason coming off a 2023 Class 3A quarterfinal finish, the Bulldogs started 3-1 but had to forfeit those first three victories for using an ineligible player. They will miss the playoffs for only the second time in Nelson’s 13 seasons as the Bulldogs’ coach. Mary Persons will be the first team to defeat a No. 1-ranked team in region play and miss the playoffs in 17 years. In 2007, Turner County beat No. 1 Wilcox County and finished 5-5. Wilcox County went on to reach the Class A final.

1. Why is this win so special to this team? “The season has not necessarily gone the way that we thought it might. Our team has stayed the course, and our seniors have demonstrated a tremendous amount of leadership. We’ve been in some close games. We lost two games on literally the last play of the game [against Upson-Lee and Spalding]. We knew Friday night would be tough. Sandy Creek is an excellent team with really good players and really good coaches. We finally got one to go our way, and it will be a great memory for our seniors and the rest of our team.”

2. You mentioned after Friday night’s game that this might be your all-time favorite team, saying, “they’ve kept this thing together when I didn’t know if I could.” What all makes it special? “Our senior class. It is the most amazing display of leadership and character that I have ever been a part of as a coach. Chanan Edge, Cory Jenkins, Drew Mixon, Nic Arnold, Sidney Carter, Jaise Davis, Najeh Reese, Gavin Martin, Cole Carr, Caden LaVinka, Korey Hart, Camden Pippin, Corey Bloodser, Christian Stewart, Nick Howard, Marcus Gunter, DerMarian Davis, Gevone Sands, Bryson Toomer, Jayden Odoms, Ryan Bankston. Those are our seniors who have led this team. And they have been unbelievable. Not a single one of them has ever wavered. They are the reason why this is the most favorite team I have ever coached.”

3. What did your team do well in the game that allowed you to win? “Our players played hard, and our coaches coached hard. Our players and coaches have done a tremendous job this year. And not just on the field. Our players have shown a tremendous amount of resolve, and our coaches have demonstrated an unremarkable ability to lead and support young men. Our team, as difficult as it has been, has never stopped believing.”

4. You may never get to truly find out because of the forfeits and some tough losses, but how good do you think your team really is this year? “I think we have a really good football team. This team has great chemistry, leadership and grit. And anytime you have that, you have a good football team. Where we stand after next Friday night will not be an indication of this football team. I would not want to coach any other team than this ONE!”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Friday highlights: 6 undefeated teams lose, including No. 1 Sandy Creek
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

Q&A: Cartersville coach describes win over Cedartown, keeping a good thing going
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Q&A: Jasper County coach has players ‘believing in the plan’ in team’s rare 6-1 start
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jamie Spaar

How playoff races are shaping up in the 8 Class 5A regions
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Daniel Varnado

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 1132m ago
23 Georgia high school football teams that have clinched region titles47m ago
Upsets by Mary Persons, Kell among biggest surprises of Week 11 1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: CobbCounty.org

Gridlock Guy: Weighing major transit votes in Gwinnett and Cobb
One Musicfest wraps its 15th anniversary event with Gunna and Jill Scott
Falcons hold on to down Bucs 31-26 in vital NFC South matchup