Mary Persons coach says senior leadership helped team stay the course through tough year

Today’s interviewee is Mary Persons coach Brian Nelson, whose unranked team defeated No. 1 Sandy Creek 37-29 last week in a Class 3A game. Mary Persons is 2-7 entering its final game this week against Whitewater, but the Bulldogs are a better team than that. Ranked No. 5 in preseason coming off a 2023 Class 3A quarterfinal finish, the Bulldogs started 3-1 but had to forfeit those first three victories for using an ineligible player. They will miss the playoffs for only the second time in Nelson’s 13 seasons as the Bulldogs’ coach. Mary Persons will be the first team to defeat a No. 1-ranked team in region play and miss the playoffs in 17 years. In 2007, Turner County beat No. 1 Wilcox County and finished 5-5. Wilcox County went on to reach the Class A final.

1. Why is this win so special to this team? “The season has not necessarily gone the way that we thought it might. Our team has stayed the course, and our seniors have demonstrated a tremendous amount of leadership. We’ve been in some close games. We lost two games on literally the last play of the game [against Upson-Lee and Spalding]. We knew Friday night would be tough. Sandy Creek is an excellent team with really good players and really good coaches. We finally got one to go our way, and it will be a great memory for our seniors and the rest of our team.”

2. You mentioned after Friday night’s game that this might be your all-time favorite team, saying, “they’ve kept this thing together when I didn’t know if I could.” What all makes it special? “Our senior class. It is the most amazing display of leadership and character that I have ever been a part of as a coach. Chanan Edge, Cory Jenkins, Drew Mixon, Nic Arnold, Sidney Carter, Jaise Davis, Najeh Reese, Gavin Martin, Cole Carr, Caden LaVinka, Korey Hart, Camden Pippin, Corey Bloodser, Christian Stewart, Nick Howard, Marcus Gunter, DerMarian Davis, Gevone Sands, Bryson Toomer, Jayden Odoms, Ryan Bankston. Those are our seniors who have led this team. And they have been unbelievable. Not a single one of them has ever wavered. They are the reason why this is the most favorite team I have ever coached.”