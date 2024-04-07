Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. bests Johns Creek Northview

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. earned a convincing 8-1 win over Johns Creek Northview in Georgia high school baseball on April 6.

In recent action on March 28, Johns Creek Northview faced off against Milton Cambridge and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. took on Tucker on March 25 at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

