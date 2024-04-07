Sports

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. bests Johns Creek Northview

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. earned a convincing 8-1 win over Johns Creek Northview in Georgia high school baseball on April 6.

In recent action on March 28, Johns Creek Northview faced off against Milton Cambridge and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. took on Tucker on March 25 at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Brutal Braves news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL, could need Tommy John surgery

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves rally to beat Diamondbacks
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
28m ago
Loganville Grayson defeats Alpharetta Denmark
47m ago
Purdue reaches NCAA title game, beating N.C. State
2h ago
Featured

If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories -- a look at today’s semifinals
On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support