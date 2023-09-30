Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe collects victory over Rossville Ridgeland

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe handed Rossville Ridgeland a tough 21-9 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Warriors opened a close 14-3 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland were both scoreless.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Adairsville and Rossville Ridgeland took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Sept. 15 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

