How many former Georgia HS players will go in first round of NFL draft?

Amarius Mims of Bleckley County, Nate Wiggins of Westlake and Ladd McConkey of North Murray are the most likely first-round picks among former Georgia high school football players, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
The NFL draft will be held Thursday through Saturday in Detroit.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board, Mims is the No. 22 overall prospect. Wiggins is No. 23 and McConkey is No. 32. Mims and McConkey played at Georgia, Wiggins at Clemson.
The state’s four-year streak of at least one top-five overall pick appears likely to end. Since 2020, high Georgia picks have been No. 3 Will Anderson of Dutchtown and Alabama (2023), No. 1 Travon Walker of Upson-Lee and Georgia (2022), No. 1 Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville and Clemson (2021) and No. 4 Andrew Thomas of Pace Academy and Georgia (2020). The highest pick in 2019 was Montez Sweat of Stephenson and Mississippi State, who went No. 26.
NFL Mock Draft Database has 19 former Georgia players among its top 257 prospects, which is the number of players who will be drafted. Georgia is running short of the 25 taken last year and the record 30 in 2022. About 23 is the average for the past decade.
Below are the website’s consensus player ratings for 25 of the 26 former Georgia high school players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and the round those rankings would place them.
First round
22. Amarius Mims, Bleckley County/Georgia
23. Nate Wiggins, Westlake/Clemson
32. Ladd McConkey, North Murray/Georgia
Second round
53. Javon Bullard, Baldwin/Georgia
Third round
79. Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill/Utah
89. Javon Baker, McEachern/Central Florida
97. Malik Washington, Parkview/Virginia
Fourth round
107. Trevin Wallace, Wayne County/Kentucky
Fifth round
136. Jamari Thrash, Troup/Louisville
140. Hunter Nourzad, Walker/Penne State
149. Jaylin Simpson, Frederica Academy/Auburn
162. Jahiem Bell, Valdosta/Florida State
170. Ty’Ron Hopper, Roswell/Missouri
Sixth round
191. Kimani Vidal, Marietta/Troy
203. J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity/Notre Dame
206. Bub Means, Lovejoy/Pittsburgh
Seventh round
231. Dylan McMahon, Savannah Christian/N.C. State
236. Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County/Georgia
257. Michael Barrett, Lowndes/Michigan
Outside of draft
258. Tylan Gable, Wilkinson County/Central Florida
261. Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity/Ohio State
280. Kalen DeLoach, Islands/Florida State
293. Aaron Casey, Alexander/Indiana
318. Khalid Duke, Riverside Military/Kansas State
319. Trente Jones, Grayson/Michigan
