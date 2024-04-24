How many former Georgia HS players will go in first round of NFL draft?

The state’s four-year streak of at least one top-five overall pick appears likely to end. Since 2020, high Georgia picks have been No. 3 Will Anderson of Dutchtown and Alabama (2023), No. 1 Travon Walker of Upson-Lee and Georgia (2022), No. 1 Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville and Clemson (2021) and No. 4 Andrew Thomas of Pace Academy and Georgia (2020). The highest pick in 2019 was Montez Sweat of Stephenson and Mississippi State, who went No. 26.

NFL Mock Draft Database has 19 former Georgia players among its top 257 prospects, which is the number of players who will be drafted. Georgia is running short of the 25 taken last year and the record 30 in 2022. About 23 is the average for the past decade.

Below are the website’s consensus player ratings for 25 of the 26 former Georgia high school players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and the round those rankings would place them.

First round

22. Amarius Mims, Bleckley County/Georgia

23. Nate Wiggins, Westlake/Clemson

32. Ladd McConkey, North Murray/Georgia

Second round

53. Javon Bullard, Baldwin/Georgia

Third round

79. Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill/Utah

89. Javon Baker, McEachern/Central Florida

97. Malik Washington, Parkview/Virginia

Fourth round

107. Trevin Wallace, Wayne County/Kentucky

Fifth round

136. Jamari Thrash, Troup/Louisville

140. Hunter Nourzad, Walker/Penne State

149. Jaylin Simpson, Frederica Academy/Auburn

162. Jahiem Bell, Valdosta/Florida State

170. Ty’Ron Hopper, Roswell/Missouri

Sixth round

191. Kimani Vidal, Marietta/Troy

203. J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity/Notre Dame

206. Bub Means, Lovejoy/Pittsburgh

Seventh round

231. Dylan McMahon, Savannah Christian/N.C. State

236. Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County/Georgia

257. Michael Barrett, Lowndes/Michigan

Outside of draft

258. Tylan Gable, Wilkinson County/Central Florida

261. Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity/Ohio State

280. Kalen DeLoach, Islands/Florida State

293. Aaron Casey, Alexander/Indiana

318. Khalid Duke, Riverside Military/Kansas State

319. Trente Jones, Grayson/Michigan