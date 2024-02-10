Girls Basketball Roundup – February 9, 2024

In recent action on Feb. 2, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Johns Island Charleston Collegiate.

Jasper Pickens County prevails over Oakwood West Hall

Jasper Pickens County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 81-11 win over Oakwood West Hall for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 9.

Last time Jasper Pickens County and Oakwood West Hall played in a 61-8 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 30, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dahlonega Lumpkin County in a basketball game.

Portal carves slim margin over Millen Jenkins County

Portal finally found a way to top Millen Jenkins County 49-44 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 9.

The start wasn’t the problem for Millen Jenkins County, as it began with an 18-15 edge over Portal through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 27-27 as the third quarter started.

Portal jumped to a 39-35 bulge over Millen Jenkins County as the fourth quarter began.

The Panthers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Feb. 3, Portal squared off with Pembroke Bryan County in a basketball game.

