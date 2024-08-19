Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 16

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate earns solid win over Landmark Christian

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate eventually beat Landmark Christian 14-2 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 16.

Marist earns solid win over Jefferson

Marist handed Jefferson a tough 23-7 loss on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The War Eagles registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Dragons.

Marist and Jefferson each scored in the third quarter.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

South Atlanta comes up short in matchup with Maynard Jackson

Maynard Jackson handed South Atlanta a tough 22-7 loss on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Pace records thin win against Chamblee Charter

Pace finally found a way to top Chamblee Charter 10-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Pace enjoyed a thin margin over Chamblee Charter with a 7-3 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Lamar County earns solid win over Telfair County

Lamar County eventually beat Telfair County 24-8 on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

North Oconee posts win at Oconee County’s expense

North Oconee eventually beat Oconee County 21-10 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 16.

The first quarter gave North Oconee a 7-3 lead over Oconee County.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Cherokee’s speedy start jolts River Ridge

Cherokee broke to an early lead and topped River Ridge 21-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Cherokee High on Aug. 16.

The first quarter gave Cherokee a 14-0 lead over River Ridge.

The Warriors opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Woodward Academy comes up short in matchup with Carrollton

Carrollton knocked off Woodward Academy 24-14 during this Georgia football game on Aug. 16.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the War Eagles.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Central overwhelms Spalding

Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-15 win against Spalding on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

Central opened with a 28-0 advantage over Spalding through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lions and the Jaguars were both scoreless.

Spalding clawed to within 35-15 through the third quarter.

The Lions held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Cartersville Woodland edges past Stockbridge Woodland in tough test

Cartersville Woodland posted a narrow 38-35 win over Stockbridge Woodland in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Stockbridge Woodland started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Cartersville Woodland at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 14-14 deadlock.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-21 edge.

Banneker builds initial momentum to defeat Osborne

Banneker took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 22-21 victory over upstart Osborne at Banneker High on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Banneker a 22-7 lead over Osborne.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Cardinals made it 22-14.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Osborne inched back to a 22-21 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Carver escapes close call with Whitewater

Carver finally found a way to top Whitewater 20-13 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 16.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Tigers and the Wildcats dueled to a draw at 6-6 with the third quarter looming.

Carver took control in the third quarter with a 20-6 advantage over Whitewater.

The Wildcats rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

Kendrick allows no points against Walker

Kendrick’s defense throttled Walker, resulting in a 38-0 shutout on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Kendrick opened with a 31-0 advantage over Walker through the first quarter.

The Cherokees fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Eastside secures a win over Newton

Eastside pushed past Newton for a 26-15 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Hebron Christian shuts out Therrell

Defense dominated as Hebron Christian pitched a 48-0 shutout of Therrell in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Hebron Christian darted in front of Therrell 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense breathed fire in front for a 24-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Hebron Christian thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

North Paulding narrowly defeats Parkview

North Paulding knocked off Parkview 17-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Parkview High on Aug. 16.

North Paulding moved in front of Parkview 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Wolfpack got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Towers crushes Vidalia Heritage

Towers left no doubt on Friday, controlling Vidalia Heritage from start to finish for a 54-7 victory on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

Towers dominates Heritage in convincing showing

Towers rolled past Heritage for a comfortable 54-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 16.

Duluth prevails over Dacula

Duluth raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 33-7 win over Dacula on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Duluth a 7-0 lead over Dacula.

The Wildcats registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Duluth jumped to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Starrs Mill routs Northgate

It was a tough night for Northgate which was overmatched by Starrs Mill in this 35-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Starrs Mill a 7-0 lead over Northgate.

The Panthers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Starrs Mill jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

Heard County defense stifles Clarkston

A suffocating defense helped Heard County handle Clarkston 62-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Chestatee holds off Franklin County

Chestatee topped Franklin County 27-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Gainesville tacks win on Marietta

Gainesville recorded a big victory over Marietta 41-3 at Marietta High on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Gainesville opened with an 8-3 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Gainesville steamrolled to a 41-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Lake Oconee defense stifles Mt. Paran Christian

Lake Oconee’s defense throttled Mt. Paran Christian, resulting in a 16-0 shutout at Lake Oconee Academy on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Hampton posts win at Luella’s expense

Hampton grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Luella in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Hampton jumped in front of Luella 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Hampton and Luella each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Banks County grinds out close victory over East Hall

Banks County topped East Hall 14-10 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Leopards fought to a 14-10 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Leopards and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Jackson County rallies to top Flowery Branch

Flowery Branch’s advantage forced Jackson County to dig down, but it did to earn a 31-2 win Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 16.

The start wasn’t the problem for Flowery Branch, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Jackson County through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 17-2 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Jackson County stormed to a 31-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

North Cobb dominates Archer

North Cobb unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Archer 49-21 Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 16.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with North Cobb and Archer settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as North Cobb and Archer were both scoreless.

The Warriors held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

North Cobb Christian shuts out Providence Christian

A suffocating defense helped North Cobb Christian handle Providence Christian 14-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 16.

The first quarter gave North Cobb Christian a 14-0 lead over Providence Christian.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Central Gwinnett shuts out Meadowcreek

Defense dominated as Central Gwinnett pitched a 29-0 shutout of Meadowcreek in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

The Black Knights opened an immense 29-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Berkmar thwarts Lakeside’s quest

Berkmar handed Lakeside a tough 28-10 loss at Berkmar High on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Walnut Grove defense stifles Discovery

Walnut Grove’s defense throttled Discovery, resulting in a 31-0 shutout on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

The Warriors’ offense steamrolled in front for a 31-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Mt. de Sales outlasts Loganville Christian

Mt. de Sales grabbed a 40-27 victory at the expense of Loganville Christian in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 16.

Morgan County tops Warren County

Morgan County dismissed Warren County by a 48-16 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 16.

Sprayberry defense stifles Alexander

A suffocating defense helped Sprayberry handle Alexander 28-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Sprayberry High on Aug. 16.

Sprayberry jumped in front of Alexander 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Cambridge defeats Pope

It was a tough night for Pope which was overmatched by Cambridge in this 34-10 verdict.

The first quarter gave Cambridge a 14-7 lead over Pope.

The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 34-10 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

George Walton delivers statement win over St. Francis

George Walton earned a convincing 42-7 win over St. Francis in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Monroe Area scores early, pulls away from Loganville

Monroe Area scored early and often in a 49-20 win over Loganville for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 16.

Monroe Area jumped in front of Loganville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Monroe Area breathed fire to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Newnan overcomes Greater Atlanta Christian

Newnan handed Greater Atlanta Christian a tough 20-3 loss on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Newnan a 6-3 lead over Greater Atlanta Christian.

The Cougars registered a 13-3 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Newnan and Greater Atlanta Christian were both scoreless.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Mcintosh shuts out Fayette County

Mcintosh’s defense throttled Fayette County, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

Mcintosh opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fayette County through the first quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 48-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Chiefs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Wesleyan overpowers Commerce in thorough fashion

Wesleyan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-21 win over Commerce on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Wesleyan jumped to a 28-14 bulge over Commerce as the fourth quarter began.

The Wolves held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Fellowship Christian earns narrow win over Bowdon

Fellowship Christian posted a narrow 36-35 win over Bowdon at Bowdon High on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

Roswell takes advantage of early margin to defeat Peachtree Ridge

An early dose of momentum helped Roswell to a 21-6 runaway past Peachtree Ridge on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

Roswell opened with a 14-0 advantage over Peachtree Ridge through the first quarter.

The Hornets’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Savannah Christian rides to cruise-control win over Whitefield

Savannah Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-7 win over Whitefield in Georgia high school football on Aug. 16.

Social Circle builds initial momentum to defeat Oglethorpe

Social Circle grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 48-41 win against Oglethorpe during this Georgia football game on Aug. 16.

Social Circle moved in front of Oglethorpe 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Patriots inched back to a 24-20 deficit.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Redan allows no points against Stone Mountain

Redan’s defense throttled Stone Mountain, resulting in a 44-0 shutout on Aug. 16 in Georgia football.

Temple claims victory against McNair

Temple eventually beat McNair 23-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 16.

The Tigers registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Temple jumped to a 23-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Tift County shuts out Griffin

A suffocating defense helped Tift County handle Griffin 43-0 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 16.

Tift County opened with a 9-0 advantage over Griffin through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Tift County steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

East Coweta takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 20-7 win against East Coweta on Aug. 16 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for East Coweta, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Sandy Creek through the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense jumped in front for a 12-7 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Valdosta routs Tucker

Valdosta left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tucker from start to finish for a 65-19 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.