Fayetteville Fayette County holds off Atlanta North Clayton

Fayetteville Fayette County posted a narrow 59-56 win over Atlanta North Clayton in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.
Last season, Fayetteville Fayette County and Atlanta North Clayton faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Atlanta North Clayton High School.
In recent action on Jan. 27, Atlanta North Clayton faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.