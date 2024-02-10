Boys Basketball Roundup – February 9, 2024

Augusta Curtis Baptist finally found a way to top St. Matthews Calhoun 50-42 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.

Recently on Jan. 26, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal in a basketball game.

Columbus Jordan dominates Columbus Kendrick

It was a tough night for Columbus Kendrick which was overmatched by Columbus Jordan in this 48-21 verdict.

Recently on Feb. 2, Columbus Kendrick squared off with Macon Southwest in a basketball game.

Dacula Hebron Christian overpowers Toccoa Stephens County in thorough fashion

Dacula Hebron Christian handled Toccoa Stephens County 87-64 in an impressive showing in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Dacula Hebron Christian squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

Recently on Jan. 27, Dacula Hebron Christian squared off with West Columbia Gray Collegiate in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Fayette County holds off Atlanta North Clayton

Fayetteville Fayette County posted a narrow 59-56 win over Atlanta North Clayton in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.

Last season, Fayetteville Fayette County and Atlanta North Clayton faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Atlanta North Clayton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 27, Atlanta North Clayton faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater.

Fort Valley Peach County rides to cruise-control win over Forsyth Mary Persons

Fort Valley Peach County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-29 win over Forsyth Mary Persons at Forsyth Mary Persons High on Feb. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hiram edges past Cartersville in tough test

Hiram topped Cartersville 53-49 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Cartersville High on Feb. 9.

Marietta Kell posts win at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian’s expense

Marietta Kell handed Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian a tough 71-60 loss on Feb. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Martinez Augusta Christian bests Columbia Ben Lippen

Martinez Augusta Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 88-61 win against Columbia Ben Lippen in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Feb. 9.

Last time Martinez Augusta Christian and Columbia Ben Lippen played in a 79-51 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Myrtle Beach Atlantic Collegiate.

Norman Park Colquitt County dominates Quitman Brooks County

Norman Park Colquitt County rolled past Quitman Brooks County for a comfortable 57-29 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 9.

Portal delivers statement win over Millen Jenkins County

Portal scored early and often to roll over Millen Jenkins County 70-42 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Portal High on Feb. 9.

Portal opened with a 14-10 advantage over Millen Jenkins County through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 39-16 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Portal charged to a 56-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Portal faced off against Pembroke Bryan County.

Ringgold overwhelms Rossville Ridgeland

Ringgold earned a convincing 76-54 win over Rossville Ridgeland in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 9.

Savannah Beach holds off Savannah Country Day

Savannah Beach posted a narrow 56-51 win over Savannah Country Day in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 9.

Savannah Johnson outlasts Garden City Groves

Savannah Johnson eventually beat Garden City Groves 72-54 on Feb. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Smyrna Campbell crushes Sharpsburg East Coweta

Smyrna Campbell left no doubt on Friday, controlling Sharpsburg East Coweta from start to finish for a 70-35 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Sharpsburg East Coweta High on Feb. 9.

Recently on Jan. 25, Sharpsburg East Coweta squared off with Carrollton in a basketball game.

Stone Mountain Stephenson darts by Lithonia Miller Grove

It was a tough night for Lithonia Miller Grove which was overmatched by Stone Mountain Stephenson in this 50-21 verdict.

Last time Stone Mountain Stephenson and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 35-31 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 27, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Stone Mountain Stephenson took on Lithonia Miller Grove on Jan. 27 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

