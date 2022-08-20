Decatur Columbia earns stressful win over Kingsland Camden County 13-10

Decatur Columbia swapped jabs before dispatching Kingsland Camden County 13-10 at Kingsland Camden County High on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Kingsland Camden County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Decatur Columbia as the first quarter ended.
The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Wildcats tried to respond in the final quarter with a 3-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
