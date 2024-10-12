Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 9 takeaways; Thomasville, Heard County earn big region victories

Elbert County upended Banks County 33-0 to stay in the hunt for a home playoff game in Region 8-Division I. Elbert started the game scoring twice in the first quarter, both by running back Jacari Barnett. The second quarter started with a rushing touchdown with six minutes left in the half, followed by a passing touchdown with less than a minute to go in the half. Elbert County continued to play suffocating defense in the second half and added one more touchdown halfway through the third quarter to win 33-0.

Host Athens Academy scored seven first half touchdowns and converted all four two-point conversion attempts to take a 52-0 lead and Providence scored the only points of the second half with 3:50 left in the final frame in the 52-7 win. Jeremiah Wingfield ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead and back-to-back touchdown runs by Bryan McClendon pushed the lead to 22-0 after successful two-point conversions by Jamari Welch and Wingfield. Quarterback Hampton Johnson connected with Jamari Welch for a passing touchdown and Welch converted the two-point attempt to make it 30-0. Athens Academy’s lead grew to 38-0 with 10:32 still left in the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run by Johnson and a Welch two-point conversion. After reaching the endzone on three of the four two-point conversions, Welch broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run to grow the lead to 45-0 following the Grayson Stafford PAT. Cash Cowert ran in the final Spartans score to make it 52-0.

Visiting Wesleyan took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard Rex Ramsey touchdown run and never trailed in its 35-17 win over King’s Ridge. Quarterback Ben Brown found Grayson McCullum for a 93-yard touchdown to grow the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter. Wesleyan’s Connor Roush recorded consecutive sacks and the Wolves intercepted King’s Ridge before the Tigers were able to score and make it 14-7 with just 47 seconds left in the half. Brown answered and connected with Wes Vail for the touchdown with 15 seconds left to push Wesleyan’s lead back to 21-7. King’s Ridge opened the second half with a field goal and then Brown found Vail again on a 6-yard score to make it 28-10. William Wright ran in a 1-yard touchdown that grew the lead to 35-10 before the Tigers added their final score.

Jeff Davis beat Bacon County 24-14 to win its first Region 1-A Division I game of the season. … Worth County defeated Berrien 47-0 after leading 41-0 at halftime. … Academy for Classical Education led East Laurens 17-0 at halftime and went on to win 27-21 in a Region 2 contest. … Savannah Christian scored 27 points in the third quarter against Vidalia and finished with a 48-6 victory. … Swainsboro led Savanah Country Day 14-7 at the half and won 28-21 to earn its second victory of the year. Landmark Christian jumped to a 34-0 in the second quarter to defeat Walker 48-7.

WEEK 9 RESULTS & STANDINGS

REGION 1

Thomasville 3-1, 6-2

Fitzgerald 2-1, 4-2

Worth County 2-1, 4-3

Brantley County 1-1, 1-5

Jeff Davis 1-2, 5-2

Bacon County 1-2, 4-3

Berrien 0-2, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 11

Thomasville 23, Fitzgerald 8

Jeff Davis 24, Bacon County 14

Worth County 47, Berrien 0

REGION 2

Dodge County 6-0, 7-0

Dublin 6-0, 7-0

Northeast 5-1, 5-2

ACE Charter 3-3, 4-3

Washington County 3-3, 3-4

Southwest 2-3, 2-4

Bleckley County 1-4, 2-4

East Laurens 1-4, 2-4

Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6

Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bleckley County vs. Jefferson County

Friday, Oct. 11

ACE Charter 27, East Laurens 21

Dublin 17, Northeast 7

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 2-0, 7-0

Swainsboro 1-0, 2-5

Toombs County 0-0, 5-0

Vidalia 0-1, 3-3

Sav. Country Day 0-2, 2-5

Friday, Oct. 11

Savannah Christian 48, Vidalia 6

Swainsboro 28, Savannah Country Day 21

REGION 4

Lamar County 3-0, 6-1

Social Circle 3-0, 5-2

Jasper County 2-0, 5-1

Putnam County 3-1, 4-4

Towers 0-3, 2-4

McNair 0-4, 2-6

Utopian Academy 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Lamar County 64, Utopian Academy 6

Social Circle 38, McNair 19

Putnam County 48, Towers 14

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Wesleyan 4-0, 7-1

Fellowship Christian 4-0, 6-2

King’s Ridge 2-2, 6-2

Mount Vernon 2-2, 4-3

Mt. Pisgah 0-4, 0-8

St. Francis 0-4, 0-8

Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-1 ++

Sub Region B

Landmark Christian 2-0, 6-1

Whitefield Academy 2-0, 5-2

Mount Paran 1-1, 5-2

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-2, 4-4

Walker 0-3, 2-6

Thursday, Oct. 10

Whitefield Academy 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Friday, Oct. 11

Fellowship Christian 41, Mount Pisgah 13

Wesleyan 35, King’s Ridge 17

Mount Vernon 1, St. Francis 0 (Win by forfeit)

Landmark Christian 48, Walker 7

REGION 6

Heard County 3-0, 5-2

Temple 3-1, 6-2

Bremen 2-1, 4-3

Darlington 2-1, 4-3

Model 1-2, 3-4

Pepperell 1-3, 1-7

Haralson County 0-4, 1-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Heard County 48, Darlington 27

Pepperell 7, Model 6

Temple 40, Haralson County 10

REGION 7

Christian Heritage 5-0, 7-1

Fannin County 4-0, 7-0

Gordon Lee 4-1, 6-2

Chattooga 2-3, 5-3

Coosa 1-3, 3-4

Dade County 1-3, 2-5

Gordon Central 1-4, 3-5

Armuchee 0-4, 3-4

Friday, Oct. 11

Christian Heritage 49, Chattooga 14

Gordon Lee 56, Gordon Central 7

REGION 8

Athens Academy 4-0, 8-0

Rabun County 3-1, 6-2

Elbert County 3-1, 4-4

Commerce 2-1, 4-3

Providence Christian 0-3, 1-6

Banks County 0-3, 0-7

Oglethorpe County 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Athens Academy 52, Providence Christian 7

Elbert County 33, Banks County 0

Rabun County 48, Oglethorpe County 14