Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 9 takeaways; Thomasville, Heard County earn big region victories

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)
By Craig Sager II
49 minutes ago

No. 7 ranked Thomasville (6-2, 3-1) bounced back from last week’s tough loss to Worth County and regained control of Region 1 with its 23-8 win over No. 3 ranked Fitzgerald (4-2, 2-1). Ant Anderson rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and Cam Hill hit Nigel Pittman for a 27-yard touchdown to give Thomasville a 14-0 lead at the half. Anderson added a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Camden Christy made a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 23-0 before Fitzgerald got on the board with a 63-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Ethan Tisdale rushed for five touchdowns as visiting Heard County knocked off Darlington 48-27 in Region 6 action. Tisdale opened the scoring with an 11-yard run and also found the endzone on scampers of three, seven, 10 and two yards. The Braves led by a narrow 21-19 margin at the half before breaking the game open when Tisdale delivered three of his scores in the third quarter alone. Heard County also benefited from a 24-yard touchdown run by Dereon Pearson in the second quarter. For Darlington, Sammy Kunczewski tossed a pair of scoring strikes to Jayce Donaldson and Kunczewski scored on a quarterback keeper, as well. The Tigers also got a 77-yard touchdown run from Myles Twyman.

Pepperell (1-7, 1-3) earned its first win of the season 7-6 after Model (3-4, 1-2) fumbled its potential game-tying PAT attempt with just one minute left. The game was scoreless until Pepperell got on the board with an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Model threw a 5-yard touchdown with just a minute left before the botched point after.

Elbert County upended Banks County 33-0 to stay in the hunt for a home playoff game in Region 8-Division I. Elbert started the game scoring twice in the first quarter, both by running back Jacari Barnett. The second quarter started with a rushing touchdown with six minutes left in the half, followed by a passing touchdown with less than a minute to go in the half. Elbert County continued to play suffocating defense in the second half and added one more touchdown halfway through the third quarter to win 33-0.

Host Athens Academy scored seven first half touchdowns and converted all four two-point conversion attempts to take a 52-0 lead and Providence scored the only points of the second half with 3:50 left in the final frame in the 52-7 win. Jeremiah Wingfield ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead and back-to-back touchdown runs by Bryan McClendon pushed the lead to 22-0 after successful two-point conversions by Jamari Welch and Wingfield. Quarterback Hampton Johnson connected with Jamari Welch for a passing touchdown and Welch converted the two-point attempt to make it 30-0. Athens Academy’s lead grew to 38-0 with 10:32 still left in the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run by Johnson and a Welch two-point conversion. After reaching the endzone on three of the four two-point conversions, Welch broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run to grow the lead to 45-0 following the Grayson Stafford PAT. Cash Cowert ran in the final Spartans score to make it 52-0.

Visiting Wesleyan took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard Rex Ramsey touchdown run and never trailed in its 35-17 win over King’s Ridge. Quarterback Ben Brown found Grayson McCullum for a 93-yard touchdown to grow the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter. Wesleyan’s Connor Roush recorded consecutive sacks and the Wolves intercepted King’s Ridge before the Tigers were able to score and make it 14-7 with just 47 seconds left in the half. Brown answered and connected with Wes Vail for the touchdown with 15 seconds left to push Wesleyan’s lead back to 21-7. King’s Ridge opened the second half with a field goal and then Brown found Vail again on a 6-yard score to make it 28-10. William Wright ran in a 1-yard touchdown that grew the lead to 35-10 before the Tigers added their final score.

Jeff Davis beat Bacon County 24-14 to win its first Region 1-A Division I game of the season. … Worth County defeated Berrien 47-0 after leading 41-0 at halftime. … Academy for Classical Education led East Laurens 17-0 at halftime and went on to win 27-21 in a Region 2 contest. … Savannah Christian scored 27 points in the third quarter against Vidalia and finished with a 48-6 victory. … Swainsboro led Savanah Country Day 14-7 at the half and won 28-21 to earn its second victory of the year. Landmark Christian jumped to a 34-0 in the second quarter to defeat Walker 48-7.

WEEK 9 RESULTS & STANDINGS

REGION 1

Thomasville 3-1, 6-2

Fitzgerald 2-1, 4-2

Worth County 2-1, 4-3

Brantley County 1-1, 1-5

Jeff Davis 1-2, 5-2

Bacon County 1-2, 4-3

Berrien 0-2, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 11

Thomasville 23, Fitzgerald 8

Jeff Davis 24, Bacon County 14

Worth County 47, Berrien 0

REGION 2

Dodge County 6-0, 7-0

Dublin 6-0, 7-0

Northeast 5-1, 5-2

ACE Charter 3-3, 4-3

Washington County 3-3, 3-4

Southwest 2-3, 2-4

Bleckley County 1-4, 2-4

East Laurens 1-4, 2-4

Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6

Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bleckley County vs. Jefferson County

Friday, Oct. 11

ACE Charter 27, East Laurens 21

Dublin 17, Northeast 7

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 2-0, 7-0

Swainsboro 1-0, 2-5

Toombs County 0-0, 5-0

Vidalia 0-1, 3-3

Sav. Country Day 0-2, 2-5

Friday, Oct. 11

Savannah Christian 48, Vidalia 6

Swainsboro 28, Savannah Country Day 21

REGION 4

Lamar County 3-0, 6-1

Social Circle 3-0, 5-2

Jasper County 2-0, 5-1

Putnam County 3-1, 4-4

Towers 0-3, 2-4

McNair 0-4, 2-6

Utopian Academy 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Lamar County 64, Utopian Academy 6

Social Circle 38, McNair 19

Putnam County 48, Towers 14

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Wesleyan 4-0, 7-1

Fellowship Christian 4-0, 6-2

King’s Ridge 2-2, 6-2

Mount Vernon 2-2, 4-3

Mt. Pisgah 0-4, 0-8

St. Francis 0-4, 0-8

Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-1 ++

Sub Region B

Landmark Christian 2-0, 6-1

Whitefield Academy 2-0, 5-2

Mount Paran 1-1, 5-2

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-2, 4-4

Walker 0-3, 2-6

Thursday, Oct. 10

Whitefield Academy 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Friday, Oct. 11

Fellowship Christian 41, Mount Pisgah 13

Wesleyan 35, King’s Ridge 17

Mount Vernon 1, St. Francis 0 (Win by forfeit)

Landmark Christian 48, Walker 7

REGION 6

Heard County 3-0, 5-2

Temple 3-1, 6-2

Bremen 2-1, 4-3

Darlington 2-1, 4-3

Model 1-2, 3-4

Pepperell 1-3, 1-7

Haralson County 0-4, 1-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Heard County 48, Darlington 27

Pepperell 7, Model 6

Temple 40, Haralson County 10

REGION 7

Christian Heritage 5-0, 7-1

Fannin County 4-0, 7-0

Gordon Lee 4-1, 6-2

Chattooga 2-3, 5-3

Coosa 1-3, 3-4

Dade County 1-3, 2-5

Gordon Central 1-4, 3-5

Armuchee 0-4, 3-4

Friday, Oct. 11

Christian Heritage 49, Chattooga 14

Gordon Lee 56, Gordon Central 7

REGION 8

Athens Academy 4-0, 8-0

Rabun County 3-1, 6-2

Elbert County 3-1, 4-4

Commerce 2-1, 4-3

Providence Christian 0-3, 1-6

Banks County 0-3, 0-7

Oglethorpe County 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Athens Academy 52, Providence Christian 7

Elbert County 33, Banks County 0

Rabun County 48, Oglethorpe County 14

Craig Sager II
