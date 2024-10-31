Class 2A: Week 12 games to watch

Records, rankings: Rockmart is 7-2, 7-0 in 7-2A and No. 7; North Murray is 6-3, 5-2 and unranked.

Last meeting: Rockmart won 59-7 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Rockmart by 19

Notes: The Jackets clinched their eight consecutive region title last week with a 72-0 win over Murray County, and now they can close their regular season by extending their region win streak to 59. The Jackets are 7-0, all against 7-2A, after they opened with losses to Cedartown and Cartersville. Junior Nate Davis has 632 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries, and 64 tackles and two interceptions on defense. All are team highs. Senior Luke Clay has three sacks and six hurries, along with 35 tackles. Senior Tristan Anderson has 31 catches for 466 yards and five touchdowns. The Mountaineers are still looking for their first win in the series, which dates to 2010, and they trail 0-8. They beat Coahulla Creek 40-15 to rebound from a 35-15 loss to North Cobb Christian. Because they beat Ringgold 27-26 on Oct. 11, they have already clinched the No. 3 seed to reach the playoffs for the ninth straight season. Junior quarterback Hudson Hulett has 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns on 169 carries, and junior Layten Myers has 11 touchdowns and 505 yards on 100 carries. Junior Jacob Daley has 114 tackles, senior Aiden Ellis has seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and senior Luke Peden has 14 tackles for loss.

Burke County Bears at Laney Wildcats

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laney Memorial Stadium, Augusta

Records, rankings: Burke County is 7-1, 3-0 in 4-2A and No. 4; Laney is 5-3, 2-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Laney won 14-12 in 1999.

Maxwell’s projection: Burke County by 24

Notes: These teams renew their rivalry after having played every year from 1987-1999, with the Bears going 11-3. If the Bears win, their game with Thomson next week decides the Region 4 champion. Should the Wildcats win, it leaves open the possibility of a three-way tie for first if the Bears win next week. The Bears last won a region title in 2019, Laney in 2015. Thomson has won three straight region titles. All three have already clinched a playoff spot. The Bears are on a five-game win streak and beat Butler 56-10 last week led by senior Kel’von Scott, who had a 30-yard pick-six, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. The Wildcats are coming off a 32-6 win over Glenn Hills, rebounding from a 38-12 loss to Thomson the week before. Their Oct. 4 region game with Josey was canceled and it’s unclear if it will be rescheduled, or how it would affect a potential three-way tie.

Cook Hornets at Crisp County Cougars

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cougar Den, Cordele

Records: Cook is 3-6, 1-2 in 3-2A; Crisp County

Last meeting: Crisp County won 35-7 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Crisp County by 4

Notes: The Hornets need a win to clinch their 25th consecutive playoff berth. This is their season finale. They’re in third place, but If the Cougars win, they’ll be 1-2 with Tattnall County (0-3) next week. A Tattnall County win in the finale would create a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots. The Hornets’ only region win was 42-21 over Tattnall County on Oct. 11. Last week they lost 38-14 to Appling County. The Hornets opened 2-0 with wins over Berrien and Bainbridge to catapult to No. 5, riding off of the momentum of last year’s 11-3 semifinals finish. All of their losses have come to ranked teams: A-DII’s No. 3 Brooks County, No. 6 Callaway, 3A’s No. 7 Cairo, A-DII’s No. 1 Irwin County, No. 1 Pierce County and No. 8 Appling County. The Cougars went 7-5 and advanced in the 3A playoffs last season. Their lone win was 30-6 over A-DI’s Swainsboro.

