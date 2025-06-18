WANF to televise 16 high school football games this fall

More high school football fans will be able to watch TV games this fall.
Atlanta News First (WANF channel 46) announced Wednesday that it will televise 16 high school games during the 2025 season, starting with four Aug. 16 from the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Saturday Aug. 16 will be the first day since 1994 that WANF will operate as an independent station. It will come during the first week of the Georgia high school football season.
“It’s especially fitting that on our first day of this evolution, we are now able to show four tremendous high school games to Atlanta and — through the Peachtree Sports Network — across Georgia,” WANF vice president/general manager Erik Schrader said in a statement released by Score Atlanta. “Our agenda is local, and we are excited that high school fans across Atlanta and the Peach State will get to see this all on Day One.”
WANF announced earlier this month that it was becoming independent, breaking away from CBS. The station’s owner, Gray Media, has invested heavily in local sports coverage since purchasing WANF along with Peachtree TV (WPCH) from Meredith Corp. in 2021.
Peachtree TV has televised high school games produced by Score Atlanta, a local sports marketing company, since 2019. Those games will continue on Peachtree TV, but WANF will bring those same games to a broader audience.
“For the first time, it gives us every home in the Atlanta DMA (designated market area), so this is a big deal for us,” Score Atlanta president I.J. Rosenberg said. “We’ll be on every TV set in Atlanta, which is huge, not just for football, but for a lot of our events, like flag football and baseball.”
The four Saturday matchups scheduled for WANF and Peachtree Sports Network are St. Pius vs. Dunwoody (10 a.m.), Brookwood vs. Houston County (1 p.m.), McEachern vs. Walton (4 p.m.) and Douglas County vs. North Gwinnett (7 p.m.).
With WANF on board, the number of games on local Atlanta TV essentially doubles. Georgia Public Broadcasting also televises weekly games during the season, and it broadcasts the state finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December.
