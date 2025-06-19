North Oconee linebacker Khamari Brooks announced this week that he would reveal his college commitment Monday. It will be between Georgia and Alabama.

Brooks, the AJC’s Class 4A defensive player of the year, led North Oconee to its first state championship last season. He is the consensus No. 13 senior prospect in Georgia.

Only 23 of the state’s top 50 senior prospects have made their college choices eight weeks ahead of the first high school football games of the season.