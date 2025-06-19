North Oconee linebacker Khamari Brooks announced this week that he would reveal his college commitment Monday. It will be between Georgia and Alabama.
Brooks, the AJC’s Class 4A defensive player of the year, led North Oconee to its first state championship last season. He is the consensus No. 13 senior prospect in Georgia.
Only 23 of the state’s top 50 senior prospects have made their college choices eight weeks ahead of the first high school football games of the season.
Here are how Georgia’s top 50 class of 2026 prospects stand, as of June 19:
1. LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson - Undecided
2. CB Jorden Edmonds, Sprayberry - Alabama
3. TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon - Undecided
4. LB Xavier Griffin, Gainesville - Undecided
5. DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford - Undecided
6. Edge Tristian Givens, Carver - Undecided
7. WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County - Texas A&M
8. DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill - Undecided
9. LB Brayden Rouse, Kell - Undecided
10. S Jordan Smith, Houston County - Georgia
11. Edge Jamarion Matthews, Gainesville - Alabama
12. RB Jae Lamar, Colquitt County - Undecided
13. Edge Khamari Brooks, North Oconee - Undecided
14. DL Earnest Rankins, Southwest DeKalb - Undecided
15. WR Devin Carter, Douglas County - Auburn
16. Edge Jordan Carter, Douglas County - Texas A&M
17. CB Lasiah Jackson, Lee County - Undecided
18. RB Jonaz Walton, Central - Notre Dame
19. CB Dorian Barney, Carrollton - Undecided
20. ATH Heze Kent, Brunswick - Undecided
21. ATH Tyriq Green, Buford - Undecided
22. RB Carsyn Baker, Hughes - Florida
23. CB Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro - Miami
24. TE Xavier Tiller, Hughes - Undecided
25. Edge Cam Brooks, Thomas County Central - California
26. WR Craig Dandridge, Cambridge - Undecided
27. WR Ryan Mosley, Carrollton - Georgia
28. WR Brady Marchese, Cartersville - Georgia
29. Edge Dre Quinn, Buford - Undecided
30. CB Peyton Dyer, Duluth - USC
31. OT Wilson Zierer, Rabun Gap - Undecided
32. IOL Chris Booker, Hapeville Charter - Alabama
33. RB Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek - Undecided
34. WR Bubba Frazier, Benedictine - Notre Dame
35. IOL Graham Houston, Buford - Georgia
36. LB Rodney Colton, Newnan - Undecided
37. S Blake Stewart, Woodward Academy - Undecided
38. S Cortez Redding, Jonesboro - Undecided
39. DL Carter Luckie, Norcross - Georgia
40. LB Anthony Davis, Grayson - Undecided
41. S Nasir McCoy, Buford - Undecided
42. DL Tico Crittendon, Lithonia - Florida State
43. IOL Jared Smith, Woodland - Rutgers
44. WR Christian Ward, Walton - Undecided
45. IOL Brandon Anderson, North Cobb - Undecided
46. WR Nalin Scott, McEachern - Arizona State
47. CB Jaedyn Terry, Manchester - Georgia Tech
48. IOL Bear McWhorter, Cass - Michigan
49. CB Chauncey Davis, North Gwinnett - Undecided
50. IOL Parker Pritchett, Carver-Columbus - Auburn
