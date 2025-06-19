High School Sports
Where Georgia’s top 50 senior prospects are committed and who is undecided

Only 23 of the state’s top 50 senior prospects have made their college choices as of June 19.
North Oconee's Khamari Brooks photographed at the 2024 GHSA state championship. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

1 hour ago

North Oconee linebacker Khamari Brooks announced this week that he would reveal his college commitment Monday. It will be between Georgia and Alabama.

Brooks, the AJC’s Class 4A defensive player of the year, led North Oconee to its first state championship last season. He is the consensus No. 13 senior prospect in Georgia.

Only 23 of the state’s top 50 senior prospects have made their college choices eight weeks ahead of the first high school football games of the season.

Here are how Georgia’s top 50 class of 2026 prospects stand, as of June 19:

1. LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson - Undecided

2. CB Jorden Edmonds, Sprayberry - Alabama

3. TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon - Undecided

4. LB Xavier Griffin, Gainesville - Undecided

5. DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford - Undecided

6. Edge Tristian Givens, Carver - Undecided

7. WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County - Texas A&M

8. DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill - Undecided

9. LB Brayden Rouse, Kell - Undecided

10. S Jordan Smith, Houston County - Georgia

11. Edge Jamarion Matthews, Gainesville - Alabama

12. RB Jae Lamar, Colquitt County - Undecided

13. Edge Khamari Brooks, North Oconee - Undecided

14. DL Earnest Rankins, Southwest DeKalb - Undecided

15. WR Devin Carter, Douglas County - Auburn

16. Edge Jordan Carter, Douglas County - Texas A&M

17. CB Lasiah Jackson, Lee County - Undecided

18. RB Jonaz Walton, Central - Notre Dame

19. CB Dorian Barney, Carrollton - Undecided

20. ATH Heze Kent, Brunswick - Undecided

21. ATH Tyriq Green, Buford - Undecided

22. RB Carsyn Baker, Hughes - Florida

23. CB Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro - Miami

24. TE Xavier Tiller, Hughes - Undecided

25. Edge Cam Brooks, Thomas County Central - California

26. WR Craig Dandridge, Cambridge - Undecided

27. WR Ryan Mosley, Carrollton - Georgia

28. WR Brady Marchese, Cartersville - Georgia

29. Edge Dre Quinn, Buford - Undecided

30. CB Peyton Dyer, Duluth - USC

31. OT Wilson Zierer, Rabun Gap - Undecided

32. IOL Chris Booker, Hapeville Charter - Alabama

33. RB Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek - Undecided

34. WR Bubba Frazier, Benedictine - Notre Dame

35. IOL Graham Houston, Buford - Georgia

36. LB Rodney Colton, Newnan - Undecided

37. S Blake Stewart, Woodward Academy - Undecided

38. S Cortez Redding, Jonesboro - Undecided

39. DL Carter Luckie, Norcross - Georgia

40. LB Anthony Davis, Grayson - Undecided

41. S Nasir McCoy, Buford - Undecided

42. DL Tico Crittendon, Lithonia - Florida State

43. IOL Jared Smith, Woodland - Rutgers

44. WR Christian Ward, Walton - Undecided

45. IOL Brandon Anderson, North Cobb - Undecided

46. WR Nalin Scott, McEachern - Arizona State

47. CB Jaedyn Terry, Manchester - Georgia Tech

48. IOL Bear McWhorter, Cass - Michigan

49. CB Chauncey Davis, North Gwinnett - Undecided

50. IOL Parker Pritchett, Carver-Columbus - Auburn

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
