North Atlanta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Johns Creek

Sports
By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago
X

North Atlanta broke to an early lead and topped Johns Creek 58-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

The first quarter gave North Atlanta a 17-0 lead over Johns Creek.

The Warriors opened an enormous 37-7 gap over the Gladiators at halftime.

North Atlanta thundered to a 58-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Gladiators’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
8h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
9h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
7h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
16h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
10h ago
College football countdown — 10 days: Top transfers to watch
16h ago
College football countdown -- 11 days: Professor Manning goes to Tennessee
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
12h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top