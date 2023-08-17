North Atlanta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Johns Creek

North Atlanta broke to an early lead and topped Johns Creek 58-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 16.

The first quarter gave North Atlanta a 17-0 lead over Johns Creek.

The Warriors opened an enormous 37-7 gap over the Gladiators at halftime.

North Atlanta thundered to a 58-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Gladiators’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

