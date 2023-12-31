Boys Basketball Roundup – December 30, 2023

Canton Sequoyah raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-39 win over Fort Valley Peach County for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Fort Valley Peach County High on Dec. 30.

Covington Eastside earns stressful win over Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Covington Eastside posted a narrow 65-62 win over Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park on Dec. 30 in Kentucky boys high school basketball action.

Decatur escapes close call with Woodstock

Decatur finally found a way to top Woodstock 48-45 in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Douglasville Douglas County slips past LaGrange Troup County

Douglasville Douglas County topped LaGrange Troup County 68-64 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Hampton overpowers Conyers Salem in thorough fashion

Hampton dismissed Conyers Salem by a 53-33 count in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Jasper Pickens County outlasts Columbus Jordan

Jasper Pickens County eventually beat Columbus Jordan 77-64 at Columbus Jordan Vocational High on Dec. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Lilburn Providence Christian narrowly defeats Buford

Lilburn Providence Christian pushed past Buford for a 62-48 win in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Locust Grove Luella overcomes Chesapeake Atlantic Shores Christian in seat-squirming affair

Locust Grove Luella topped Chesapeake Atlantic Shores Christian 56-49 in a tough tilt during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

McDonough Ola collects victory over Barnesville Lamar County

McDonough Ola notched a win against Barnesville Lamar County 77-67 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Milton Cambridge prevails over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian

Milton Cambridge earned a convincing 52-31 win over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Norman Park Colquitt County pockets slim win over Thomasville Thomas County

Norman Park Colquitt County topped Thomasville Thomas County 39-33 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

North Charleston Cathedral carves slim margin over Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool

North Charleston Cathedral posted a narrow 67-64 win over Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Purcellville Loudoun Valley grinds out close victory over Bogart North Oconee

Purcellville Loudoun Valley finally found a way to top Bogart North Oconee 60-56 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Rockmart takes down Cedartown

Rockmart earned a convincing 80-60 win over Cedartown at Cedartown High on Dec. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Swainsboro pushes over Guyton South Effingham

Swainsboro eventually beat Guyton South Effingham 40-28 on Dec. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Warner Robins Houston County earns stressful win over Perry

Warner Robins Houston County posted a narrow 50-48 win over Perry at Perry High on Dec. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

White Cass denies Atlanta Cristo Rey’s challenge

White Cass handed Atlanta Cristo Rey a tough 63-52 loss on Dec. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

