Bogart North Oconee stops Watkinsville Oconee County in snug affair 16-13

Bogart North Oconee could finally catch its breath after a close call against Watkinsville Oconee County in a 16-13 victory in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Bogart North Oconee drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Watkinsville Oconee County after the first quarter.
The Titans opened a huge 16-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Watkinsville Oconee County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 16-6.
The Warriors fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Titans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.