Bloomingdale New Hampstead hustles by Graniteville Midland Valley

Riding a wave of production, Bloomingdale New Hampstead surfed over Graniteville Midland Valley 61-48 on January 16 in South Carolina boys high school basketball.
Graniteville Midland Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Bloomingdale New Hampstead as the first quarter ended.
The Mustangs took a 26-22 lead over the Phoenix heading to the intermission locker room.
Bloomingdale New Hampstead broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-38 lead over Graniteville Midland Valley.
The Phoenix got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-10 edge.
