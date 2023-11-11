Blakely Early County rides to cruise-control win over Hawkinsville

Blakely Early County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hawkinsville through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Blakely Early County moved ahead over Hawkinsville when the final quarter began 21-14.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Blakely Early County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Hawkinsville took on Rochelle Wilcox County on Oct. 27 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

