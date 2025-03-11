Sports
Kirk Cousins on the clock after fan favorite Grady Jarrett released?

More news expected from the Falcons Tuesday, the second day of the busiest sports week of the first three months of 2025.
Kirk Cousins on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

The busiest sports week of the first three months of 2025 began with a bang Monday as the Falcons released franchise veteran and fan favorite Grady Jarrett.

Things are expected to pick up in Flowery Branch Tuesday with a decision still looming on the league’s richest backup quarterback (Kirk Cousins) ahead of the official opening of the 2025-26 NFL business year on Wednesday. Not interested in the NFL?

Take a look at everything else going on this week:

-College football: Georgia begins spring practice Tuesday, one week after Georgia Tech kicked off spring drills in Atlanta.

-College basketball: Georgia Tech play its ACC tournament opener Wednesday at noon in Charlotte, Georgia plays its SEC tournament opener Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Nashville.

-NBA: The Hawks (who played at home last night) have home games at State Farm Arena on Wednesday and Friday before hitting the road.

-MLS: Atlanta United, with its leading goal-scorer in concussion protocol, plays Sunday against ‘new rival’ Inter Miami.

Not enough? Here’s a little more NFL (pro days set for Georgia and Georgia Tech this week) and the Braves continue their exhibition schedule with a matchup against the Phillies on Thursday. It’s only an exhibition, but it’s still the Phillies.

So, get ready for a busy week. And for those who want to look ahead, consider this – NCAA South Regional is set for March 28-30 at State Farm Arena.

Busy times ahead for sure.

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.