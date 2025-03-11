Kirk Cousins on the clock after fan favorite Grady Jarrett released?

The busiest sports week of the first three months of 2025 began with a bang Monday as the Falcons released franchise veteran and fan favorite Grady Jarrett.
Things are expected to pick up in Flowery Branch Tuesday with a decision still looming on the league’s richest backup quarterback (Kirk Cousins) ahead of the official opening of the 2025-26 NFL business year on Wednesday. Not interested in the NFL?
Take a look at everything else going on this week:
-College football: Georgia begins spring practice Tuesday, one week after Georgia Tech kicked off spring drills in Atlanta.
-College basketball: Georgia Tech play its ACC tournament opener Wednesday at noon in Charlotte, Georgia plays its SEC tournament opener Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Nashville.
-NBA: The Hawks (who played at home last night) have home games at State Farm Arena on Wednesday and Friday before hitting the road.
-MLS: Atlanta United, with its leading goal-scorer in concussion protocol, plays Sunday against ‘new rival’ Inter Miami.
Not enough? Here’s a little more NFL (pro days set for Georgia and Georgia Tech this week) and the Braves continue their exhibition schedule with a matchup against the Phillies on Thursday. It’s only an exhibition, but it’s still the Phillies.
So, get ready for a busy week. And for those who want to look ahead, consider this – NCAA South Regional is set for March 28-30 at State Farm Arena.
Busy times ahead for sure.
About the Author
Keep Reading
On a roll, Georgia basketball wants NCAA resume boost in last home game
UGA will return to the venue where it kick-started a final push that the team hopes will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.