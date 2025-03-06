Sports
Sports

Fannin County, B.E.S.T. Academy are champions

Three other state titles are up for grabs Saturday
Tri-Cities players react as they receive the trophy after their win against Woodward Academy in the GHSA Boys 5A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Tri-Cities won 66-55.
By AJC Sports
Updated 17 minutes ago

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum:

Saturday

Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County 51, Banks County 42

Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy 62, Southwest 56

AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks

5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)

7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)

Wednesday

Class 3A-A private girls: Holy Innocents’ 57, Hebron Christian 39 | Photos

Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos

Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff 66, Baldwin 58 | Photos

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos

Thursday

Class 2A girls: Hardaway 47, Murray County 34 | Photos

Class 2A boys: Butler 57, Union County 49 | Photos

Class 4A girls: Creekside 57, Maynard Jackson 37 | Photos

Class 4A boys: North Oconee 60, Pace Academy 51 | Photos

Friday

Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County 72, Washington-Wilkes 48 | Photos

Class A-D2 boys: Savannah 58, McIntosh County Academy 52 | Photos

Class 5A girls: River Ridge 52, Langston Hughes 47 | Photos

Class 5A boys: Tri-Cities 66, Woodward Academy 55 | Photos

