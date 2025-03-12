Atlanta Dream to begin season vs. Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena

It’s only appropriate that the new-look Dream begin their season on a grand stage.

The Dream will open the most anticipated season in franchise history May 22 against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena. The contest will feature an array of star power, headlined by Brittany Griner, the Dream’s marquee offseason acquisition, and Caitlin Clark, the Fever’s rising mega talent who’s quickly become a face of the sport.

While the Dream have made consecutive postseason appearances, they appear primed for a leap in 2025. They hired coach Karl Smesko, who oversaw consistent success across two decades at Florida Gulf Coast University. The Dream then added several veterans, including Brionna Jones, Shatori Walker Kimbrough and most notably Griner, one of the more accomplished players in league history, this offseason to supplement incumbent talents Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.