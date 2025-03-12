Sports
Atlanta Dream to begin season vs. Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Dream’s new players (from left) Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner pose for photographers during a press conference to introduce the team's newest members, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

16 minutes ago

It’s only appropriate that the new-look Dream begin their season on a grand stage.

The Dream will open the most anticipated season in franchise history May 22 against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena. The contest will feature an array of star power, headlined by Brittany Griner, the Dream’s marquee offseason acquisition, and Caitlin Clark, the Fever’s rising mega talent who’s quickly become a face of the sport.

While the Dream have made consecutive postseason appearances, they appear primed for a leap in 2025. They hired coach Karl Smesko, who oversaw consistent success across two decades at Florida Gulf Coast University. The Dream then added several veterans, including Brionna Jones, Shatori Walker Kimbrough and most notably Griner, one of the more accomplished players in league history, this offseason to supplement incumbent talents Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

Interest in the Dream could reach an all-time level. The team finished with 20 consecutive home sellouts a season ago. It twice faced the Fever at State Farm Arena last season — largely a product of the demand surrounding Clark — and the team cited a scheduling conflict at Gateway Center Arena that led to the 2025 opener being hosted at State Farm Arena.

“The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher and we can’t wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena,” Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement.

The Dream also said it will “recognize clubs and organizations across Atlanta that celebrate and empower women and girls” as part of the opener. Fans can explore presale access at atlantadream.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale March 21.

