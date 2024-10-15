Aquinas tops then-No. 10 Harlem, other ranked teams roll in Week 9

There were few issues for No. 3-ranked Jefferson as it moved past East Hall to take a 2-0 record in Region 8. Trailing 7-0, quarterback Gavin Markey scored on an 8-yard run to tie the game. Mickell Pittman scored on a 3-yard run to give the Dragons the lead. Markey passed to Tala Childress on a 35-yard touchdown to expand the margin. Dallas Russell scored on a 7-yards run to put Jefferson up 28-7. Markey found Dalton Dye on a 56-yard touchdown pass with 14:44 left in the third quarter to put Jefferson up 35-7. Rett Hemphill scored on a 7-yard run and Russell scored on a short run to cap scoring.

Cherokee Bluff (7-0, 1-0) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 21-17 at the half in its region-opener before holding Monroe Area (4-2, 1-1) to seven points in the second half to blow open the game. Cherokee Bluff scored 10 points in the third quarter and outscored the Purple Hurricanes 21-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

After beating Luella 39-13, No. 5-ranked Douglass took control of Region 5′s standings with a 3-0 record ahead of Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (2-1), Stephenson (2-1) and Luella (2-1).

Bryian Duncan Jr. scored on runs of 50, 37 and 31 yards to lead No. 7 Cairo to a 38-14 victory against Monroe. The Syrupmakers (5-2, 2-0) are tied with No. 2 Peach County (6-1, 2-0) atop the Region 1 standings.

Calhoun (4-3, 3-0) used a 27-point fourth quarter to blow open the game and take control of Region 7-3A in a 55-21 victory over Northwest Whitfield (6-2, 2-2). The Yellow Jackets led 14-7 after the first quarter and 21-14 at the half before outscoring the Bruins 34-7 in the second half. Trace Hawkins passed to Justin Beasley (71, 62, four yards) and Hudson Chadwick (30 yards) for touchdowns and rushed for touchdown runs of four and nine yards in the romp. Isiah Nalls scored on a 19-yard touchdown run for Calhoun while Cross Land passed 41 yards to Jaden Perkins for a touchdown.

In a Thursday contest, No. 6 LaGrange (6-2, 5-1) trailed Mary Persons 28-14 at the half and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half for the No. 6-ranked Grangers to trail only top-ranked Sandy Creek (4-0). Quarterback Dylan Barber had three touchdowns to lead the Grangers. Senior Jay Mitchell tied the game at 28 with an interception returned for a touchdown to take control of the momentum and the game for LaGrange. Barber gave the Grangers the lead in the fourth quarter on an option-keeper toward the right side of the Mary Persons defensive line, found a hole, and dove past the goal line and three Bulldogs defenders to secure the touchdown.

Class 3A Top 10 Results from Week 9

1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0, 5-0) beat Fayette County 35-7

2. (2) Peach County (6-1, 2-0) did not play.

3. (3) Jefferson (6-2, 3-0) beat East Hall 49-7

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (7-0, 2-0) beat Monroe Area 52-24

5. (5) Douglass (5-2, 3-0) beat Luella 39-13

6. (6) LaGrange (6-2, 5-1) beat Mary Persons 41-28

7. (7) Cairo (5-2, 2-0) beat Monroe 38-14

8. (8) Calhoun (4-3, 3-0) beat Northwest Whitfield 55-21

9. (9) Oconee County (4-3, 2-0) beat West Hall 50-0

10. (NR) Westover (6-1, 1-1) did not play.

Out: No. 10 Harlem (4-1, 2-1) lost to Aquinas 12-7