Aquinas, Paideia girls win soccer championships

Aquinas 2, Lake Oconee Academy 1

It took one half of scoring and one half of holding on through a war of attrition for Aquinas to defend last season’s title against top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy. But a goal from junior Elle Morris proved to be the game-winner.

“It just means so much to these girls,” said Aquinas head coach Melissa Minton. “We are super excited. These freshman girls, we are just so proud of them. And our seniors just deserve this win.”

The Fightin’ Irish took the 1-0 lead on a goal from Mary Jane Knight with 30:28 left in the first half but Lake Oconee responded with a goal from Jane Monachello minutes late the knot the match at 1-1.

“It just comes down to who wants it more,” Minton said. “Lake Oconee is a great, great program and they have really good players and play really hard. Our girls just conditioned hard and trained well and I guess they just didn’t get as tired.”

Morris’s goal with 7:14 left in the first half put Aquinas ahead for good, securing the program’s second overall championship. Lake Oconee was trying for a program-first championship.

Class A Division I girls

Paideia 8, Social Circle 1

It took very little time for Paideia to take control of the match in a romp of Social Circle to capture the Pythons’ fourth state title and first since 2013. And it took very little more time for Olivia Colby to record a hattrick while building Paideia’s momentum.

A junior midfielder, Colby scored just 20 seconds into the match to give the Paideia the lead. Colby added another strike off a rebound from a missed clear by Social Circle with 20 minutes left in the first half. She netted her third goal of the match with 16:12 left in the opening half.

The Pythons extended the lead on a goal from a header by Eva-Jean Young off an assist from Colby. Sophomore midfielder Camille McIlvoy extended the lead to 5-1 on a bending kick from 20 yards which kissed off the right goalpost and into the net. A beautiful goal.

Young, a senior forward, scored with 23 minutes left in the match to expand the margin to 6-1. A penalty kick from Colby gave Paideia a 7-1 lead. Sophomore forward Suriyah Frame capped scoring on a shot to the far post, putting the match further out of reach.

Paideia won titles in 2000, 2001 and 2013 while Social Circle was trying for its second championship and first since 2022.

Class A Division I boys

Paideia vs. Atlanta International

TBD

Class A Division II boys

Atkinson County vs. Georgia Military

TBD