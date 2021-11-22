Woodland-Cartersville coach Plott resigns

Woodland of Cartersville coach Tony Plott resigned Friday after seven seasons. In 2020, Plott led Woodland to its first .500 season in 12 years (4-4), but the Wildcats regressed in 2021, finishing 1-9.
There have been 22 reported openings:
7A - Gainesville
6A - East Paulding, Heritage (Conyers), Houston County, Kell
5A - Locust Grove, McIntosh, Midtown, Wayne County, Woodland (Cartersville)
4A - Ridgeland, Seckinger, Thomas Central
3A - Adairsville, Sumter County, Lumpkin County
2A - Bacon County, Jasper County, Temple
A - B.E.S.T. Academy, Greene County, Taylor County
