Woodland-Cartersville coach Plott resigns

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Woodland of Cartersville coach Tony Plott resigned Friday after seven seasons. In 2020, Plott led Woodland to its first .500 season in 12 years (4-4), but the Wildcats regressed in 2021, finishing 1-9.

There have been 22 reported openings:

7A - Gainesville

6A - East Paulding, Heritage (Conyers), Houston County, Kell

5A - Locust Grove, McIntosh, Midtown, Wayne County, Woodland (Cartersville)

4A - Ridgeland, Seckinger, Thomas Central

3A - Adairsville, Sumter County, Lumpkin County

2A - Bacon County, Jasper County, Temple

A - B.E.S.T. Academy, Greene County, Taylor County

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

