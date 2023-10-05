What to watch: Week 8

This weeks’ highlights include a cross-classification match between Cook and Brooks County, and region showdowns between East Jackson and Fellowship Christian, and Fannin Couty and Model.

For a preview of the Toombs County at Appling County game, see GHSF Daily’s Top 10 games.

Cook Hornets at Brooks County Trojans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Cook is 3-2 and No. 10 in 2A, Brooks County is 1-4 and unranked in A Division I.

Last meeting: Cook won 32-28 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Brooks County by 1

Notes: When the Hornets won last year, it snapped a 7-game losing streak in the series dating back to 2011. Brooks County leads the all-time series 30-24. The Trojans are off to an uncharacteristically bad start, and their worst since 2007, when they started 0-4 in Ryan Branch’s final season before being replaced by Maurice Freeman, who returned for a second stint. The Trojans already have their most losses since 2019, when they started 1-3 but reached the 2A championship. Despite the record, the Trojans were No. 5 before last week’s 42-0 loss to 4A’s No. 4 Bainbridge. All of the Trojans’ losses this season have come to ranked teams, the others being 3A’s No. 4 Thomasville (42-20), 4A’s No. 6 Wayne County (14-0), and 6A’s No. 3 Thomas County Central (44-7). Their lone win is against A Division II’s Mitchell County (49-14). The Hornets started 1-2 but maintain a top-10 spot. They began region play two weeks ago, but sandwiched the Trojans, a former Region 1 rival, in the middle for their final non-region game.

East Jackson Eagles at Fellowship Christian Paladins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Paladin Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: East Jackson is 6-0, 1-0 in Region 8-2A and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 3-2, 0-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 30-14.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Fellowship Christian by 4

Notes: Last year was the first these teams met. The Paladins are coming off a 42-28 loss to A Division I’s No. 4 Rabun County, and the Eagles mark the first game in their region title defense. The Paladins have won region titles in each of the past four seasons. The Eagles are turning in a historical season, already with the second-most wins in a program that began in 2007. The Eagles started 9-0 in 2009, but did not win their region and finished 10-2. Eagles sophomore Drew Richardson is 72 of 99 for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns to 0 interceptions, and junior Quay Hill leads the team in rushing with 115 carries for 561 yards and 9 touchdowns. Junior Aaron Blackmon has five of the team’s 16 sacks.

Model Blue Devils at Fannin County Rebels

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rebel Stadium, Blue Ridge

Records: Model is 3-2, 1-1 in Region 7-2A; Fannin County is 3-2, 1-0.

Last meeting: Fannin County won 24-0 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Fannin County by 2

Notes: The Rebels are seeking their third region title in four years, and to build on their program record for consecutive playoff appearances of five. They’re coming off a bye, but before that they shut out Gordon Central 42-0 in their region opener. The Blue Devils lost 45-14 to Rockmart last week in their region opener. They’re eyeing back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2015-2016, and a second-straight trip to the playoffs, last accomplished in 2019-2020.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily