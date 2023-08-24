What to watch: Week 2

For the Cedartown-Callaway game, see GHSF Daily’s top games of Week 2.

Valdosta Wildcats at Cook Hornets

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cook Memorial Stadium

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 0-1 and unranked in 7A, Cook is 1-0 and No. 7 in 2A.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 34-7 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Valdosta by 21

Notes: Last year’s matchup ended a 69-year hiatus in the matchup between the schools less than 30 miles apart. The Wildcats are 5-0 all-time in the series dating to 1931, with each game decided by at least four scores. The Wildcats lost 28-17 to Massillon Washington, ranked No. 8 overall in Ohio according to the MaxPreps computer rankings. The Wildcats are led by senior defensive lineman Eric Brantley, an AJC preseason all-state selection. He and another senior defensive tackle, Omar White, are both 3-stars committed to Colorado. The Wildcats went 8-3 and reached the playoffs last year in their first season of postseason eligibility following the Rush Propst debacle. The Hornets went 8-4 last season, the first under Bryan Slack. He continued the Hornets’ tradition of qualifying for the postseason, which they’ve done every year since 2001. They shut out Pelham 28-0 in their opener. Drew Folsom was 12-for-17 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, with Ny’Shaun Wallace (5 catches, 87 yards, 1 touchdown) his leading receiver. Keshun Mckever had 166 yards and two scores on 18 carries. Aiden Lester had 23 tackles. All are seniors.

Cass Colonels at Rockmart Yellow Jackets

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Rock, Rockmart

Records, rankings: Cass is 0-1 and unranked in 5A, Rockmart is 0-1 and No. 8 in 2A.

Last meeting: Rockmart won 30-21 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Rockmart by 14

Notes: Last year’s matchup was the first since 1981, which is also the last and only time Cass won in the series, which the Yellow Jackets lead 9-1-1 and dates to 1964. The Colonels have three AJC preseason all-state selections in receiver Sacovie White, linebacker Kevin Henderson and defensive back Devin Henderson. All are seniors. White is a 4-star committed to Georgia, and Devin Henderson is committed to Liberty. Bear McWhorter is a sophomore offensive lineman with 18 offers, including Alabama and Georgia. Kaden Ellis is a junior defensive tackle with three mid-major offers, and Kail Ellis is a sophomore offensive lineman with nine offers, including Auburn and Georgia Tech. Sophomore quarterback Brodie McWhorter has six offers, including FSU. The Colonels entered the season No. 9 but lost 34-0 to Rome. They went 5-7 last year. The Jackets lost 13-12 at 4A’s No. 7 Cedartown last week. Senior quarterback JD Davis led the team in passing (7-for-14 passing for 62 yards) and rushing (12 carries, 58 yards). They went 10-3 last year and reached the quarterfinals.

Athens Academy Spartans at Mobile (Ala.) Christian Leopards

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Harrison Field, Mobile

Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 1-0 in 2A, Mobile Christian is 0-0 and No. 3 in 3A in the ASWA preseason poll.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 23-7 last year.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: Last year marked the first meeting between these schools, located 400-plus miles apart. The Leopards will open their season against the Spartans after going 6-8 last year. They are led by junior athlete Floyd Boucard, who holds Power 5 offers from Boston College and Syracuse. Junior center Bo Cagle has an offer from Maryland. The Spartans won their opener 42-7 over Dade County, which propelled them inside the top 10, where they debut at No. 9. Per GHSF Daily, receiver-defensive back K.J. Whitehead had five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the win. Quarterback Hampton Johnson threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, per GPB. The Spartans have two AJC preseason all-state selections in tight end Noah Prior and punter Zac Chapeau, with Prior committed to Navy. Senior cornerback Austin McGee is committed to Georgia State. The Spartans went 8-3 last year.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily