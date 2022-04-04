Golf blog: Westminster, Love leads Team Georgia to win in Ga.-S.C. Cup

The 36-hole competition was a combination Ryder Cup-style event and 90-player individual event at the same time.

Georgia won the match 1,717 to 1,724 to square the event at 9-9-1.

Caption (From left) Haven Blank, coach Travis Farmer and Olivia Kirkland enjoy the new indoor practice facility at Harrison High School. (Hunter Cook photo)

Blank funds new practice facility at Harrison High School

Marietta-based entrepreneur Adam Blank donated and funded the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.

The facility is housed in a large classroom and features two high-end SkyTrak golf simulators, golf turf matting on the floor, neon signs with the school’s logo, a stereo system and comfy new couches.

“I saw the team needed a space of their own,” said Blank, whose daughter Haven is a senior on the team. “I am of the mindset that if you build it they will come. And if you make it a cool, visually stimulating space, kids are bound to pop in and check it out.”

Blank has been playing golf with his daughter since she was 7. He was looking for a way to help the high school team. The project took two months to complete and was available to start the season.

“I just want the kids to have fun and give them something that can really help with their self-growth journey,” Blank said.

Caption Tatum Thompson (left) and Marcus Leonard, were the first recipients of the HOPE Shot Scholarship. They hit the first shots to open the 2021 Tour Championship.

Duo receives PGA Hope Shot Scholarships

Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter and Tatum Thompson of Walton were each presented a $5,000 scholarship as the of the Tour Championship’s new HOPE Shot Scholarship program.

A tournament tradition that began in 2008 allows one boy and one girl from the First Tee of Metro Atlanta to hit the opening tee shot to open the Tour Championship. The HOPE Shot scholarship will award $5,000 to each.

Leonard and Thompson were the surprise recipients of the scholarships and had their names on a plaque of all previous honorees at East Lake Golf Club.