ajc logo
X

Golf blog: Westminster, Love leads Team Georgia to win in Ga.-S.C. Cup

The Westminster boys were the winning team and helped Georgia win the Georgia-South Carolina Cup.

caption arrowCaption
The Westminster boys were the winning team and helped Georgia win the Georgia-South Carolina Cup.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Westminster won the team championship and Georgia captured the 19th Georgia-South Carolina Cup in Greenwood, S.C.

The Wildcats shot a 2-under 578 and beat South Carolina power A.C. Flora by two strokes. Milton was third at 14 over and Prince Avenue Christian was fourth at 16 over. North Oconee finished eighth, Lambert and Johns Creek tied for ninth, St. Pius tied for 12th and Carrollton was 15th.

Westminster’s William Love shot 8-under 71-65 to win the individual title by one shot ahead of North Oconee’s Luke Koenis and William Jennings of Christ Churh Episcopal, S.C.

Westminster also got a tie for fourth from Harris Barth at 4 under, at T-9 from Price Miller at even par and a T-56 from Matthew Young at 14 over.

Carter Loflin of St. Pius finished eighth and Jack Burr of Milton tied fr ninth.

The 36-hole competition was a combination Ryder Cup-style event and 90-player individual event at the same time.

Georgia won the match 1,717 to 1,724 to square the event at 9-9-1.

caption arrowCaption
(From left) Haven Blank, coach Travis Farmer and Olivia Kirkland enjoy the new indoor practice facility at Harrison High School. (Hunter Cook photo)

Credit: Hunter Cook

(From left) Haven Blank, coach Travis Farmer and Olivia Kirkland enjoy the new indoor practice facility at Harrison High School. (Hunter Cook photo)

Credit: Hunter Cook

caption arrowCaption
(From left) Haven Blank, coach Travis Farmer and Olivia Kirkland enjoy the new indoor practice facility at Harrison High School. (Hunter Cook photo)

Credit: Hunter Cook

Credit: Hunter Cook

Blank funds new practice facility at Harrison High School

Marietta-based entrepreneur Adam Blank donated and funded the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.

The facility is housed in a large classroom and features two high-end SkyTrak golf simulators, golf turf matting on the floor, neon signs with the school’s logo, a stereo system and comfy new couches.

“I saw the team needed a space of their own,” said Blank, whose daughter Haven is a senior on the team. “I am of the mindset that if you build it they will come. And if you make it a cool, visually stimulating space, kids are bound to pop in and check it out.”

Blank has been playing golf with his daughter since she was 7. He was looking for a way to help the high school team. The project took two months to complete and was available to start the season.

“I just want the kids to have fun and give them something that can really help with their self-growth journey,” Blank said.

caption arrowCaption
Tatum Thompson (left) and Marcus Leonard, were the first recipients of the HOPE Shot Scholarship. They hit the first shots to open the 2021 Tour Championship.

Credit: PGA Tour

Tatum Thompson (left) and Marcus Leonard, were the first recipients of the HOPE Shot Scholarship. They hit the first shots to open the 2021 Tour Championship.

Credit: PGA Tour

caption arrowCaption
Tatum Thompson (left) and Marcus Leonard, were the first recipients of the HOPE Shot Scholarship. They hit the first shots to open the 2021 Tour Championship.

Credit: PGA Tour

Credit: PGA Tour

Duo receives PGA Hope Shot Scholarships

Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter and Tatum Thompson of Walton were each presented a $5,000 scholarship as the of the Tour Championship’s new HOPE Shot Scholarship program.

A tournament tradition that began in 2008 allows one boy and one girl from the First Tee of Metro Atlanta to hit the opening tee shot to open the Tour Championship. The HOPE Shot scholarship will award $5,000 to each.

Leonard and Thompson were the surprise recipients of the scholarships and had their names on a plaque of all previous honorees at East Lake Golf Club.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boys soccer blog: Where are the state-title favorites? At the top of the rankings
Tennis blog: Walton girls ready to chase 22nd state championship
Golf blog: Westminster, Milton impress with tournament titles
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top