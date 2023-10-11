Week 9 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Cobb moved up to No. 1 after stamping its 17th-straight victory and improving to 36-8 overall. Brookwood fell to Grayson in the Area 4 finals, but remains at No. 8 after previously defeating the Rams 2-0 and 3-2 and taking the overall series 2-1. Class 6A No. 1 Alpharetta remains No. 1 after capping a 32-2 regular season and stringing together a state-best 31-game active win-streak and the poll did not shift this week. In Class 5A, No. 2 Kell will take on No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian Thursday night. GAC rallied for a 2-1 (23-25, 29-27, 15-9) win over No. 5 Northview on Tuesday.
In Class 4A, Hebron Christian moved up to No. 6 after improving to 26-15 and moving up to 4-1 in Area 8 behind No. 2 ranked Oconee County. Banks County replaced Athens Academy in Class 2A after a 2-1 win on Oct. 3. Additionally, Darlington replaced Chattooga at No. 10 in Class A.
Class 7A
1. North Cobb
2. Walton
3. Hillgrove
4. Cherokee
5. Buford
6. West Forsyth
7. Norcross
8. Brookwood
9. Richmond Hill
10. Marietta
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. Pope
3. Johns Creek
4. Lakeside-Evans
5. North Forsyth
6. Allatoona
7. St. Pius
8. Newnan
9. Marist
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Kell
3. Dalton
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Northview
6. Loganville
7. Jefferson
8. Cartersville
9. Midtown
10. Calhoun
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Westminster
3. Lovett
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Chestatee
6. Trinity Christian
7. Heritage-Catoosa
8. North Oconee
9. Whitewater
10. Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Oconee County
3. White County
4. Hart County
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Morgan County
8. Richmond Academy
9. Wesleyan
10. St. Vincent’s
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Landmark Christian
3. ELCA
4. Savannah Arts
5. North Cobb Christian
6. ACE Charter
7. Providence Christian
8. Elite Scholar’s Academy
9. Banks County
10. Model
Class 1A
1. Mt. Pisgah
2. Armuchee
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Tallulah Falls
6. Mt. Bethel
7. Woodville-Thompkins
8. Savannah
9. Heard County
10. Darlington
Credit: TNS