Week 9 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Cobb moved up to No. 1 after stamping its 17th-straight victory and improving to 36-8 overall. Brookwood fell to Grayson in the Area 4 finals, but remains at No. 8 after previously defeating the Rams 2-0 and 3-2 and taking the overall series 2-1. Class 6A No. 1 Alpharetta remains No. 1 after capping a 32-2 regular season and stringing together a state-best 31-game active win-streak and the poll did not shift this week. In Class 5A, No. 2 Kell will take on No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian Thursday night. GAC rallied for a 2-1 (23-25, 29-27, 15-9) win over No. 5 Northview on Tuesday.