Week 9 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview improved to 21-5 with a sweep over Archer and still has just one in-state loss, which came to Marist (4-0) on March 30. Denmark moved up a spot and replaced Cherokee at No. 2 after Cherokee dropped four-straight games and Denmark picked up its seventh-straight victory to improve to 23-5. Kennesaw Mountain moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 and Walton returns to the poll at No. 5 after sweeping No. 6 Cherokee. Houston County ascended to No. 1 in Class 6A with its sixth-straight win and 25-4 overall record. North Atlanta made a major leap from No. 10 to No. 5 and is riding a 14-game win-streak, 21-5 overall record and flawless 15-0 Area 4 record.