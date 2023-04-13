Week 9 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview improved to 21-5 with a sweep over Archer and still has just one in-state loss, which came to Marist (4-0) on March 30. Denmark moved up a spot and replaced Cherokee at No. 2 after Cherokee dropped four-straight games and Denmark picked up its seventh-straight victory to improve to 23-5. Kennesaw Mountain moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 and Walton returns to the poll at No. 5 after sweeping No. 6 Cherokee. Houston County ascended to No. 1 in Class 6A with its sixth-straight win and 25-4 overall record. North Atlanta made a major leap from No. 10 to No. 5 and is riding a 14-game win-streak, 21-5 overall record and flawless 15-0 Area 4 record.
The Class 5A poll did not shift 1-9 as No. 1 Cartersville picked up its 17th-straight win to improve to 23-2, but Centennial did replace Flowery Branch at No. 10 after picking up three-straight wins and improving to 21-7 overall. In Class 4A, No. 1 Cherokee Bluff and No. 2 North Oconee are set to conclude the regular season next week.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Denmark
3. Kennesaw Mountain
4. North Gwinnett
5. Walton
6. Cherokee
7. South Forsyth
8. East Coweta
9. Forsyth Central
10. Hillgrove
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Lassiter
3. Pope
4. Blessed Trinity
5. North Atlanta
6. Tift County
7. North Forsyth
8. Woodward Academy
9. River Ridge
10. Woodstock
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. McIntosh
3. Greenbrier
4. Loganville
5. Locust Grove
6. Villa Rica
7. Winder-Barrow
8. Cambridge
9. Jefferson
10. Centennial
Class 4A
1. Cherokee Bluff
2. North Oconee
3. Cedartown
4. LaGrange
5. Benedictine
6. Starr’s Mill
7. Whitewater
8. West Laurens
9. Troup
10. North Hall
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Savannah Christian
3. Calvary Day
4. Pickens
5. Wesleyan
6. Gordon Lee
7. Lumpkin County
8. Long County
9. Ringgold
10. Franklin County
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Jeff Davis
4. Model
5. North Cobb Christian
6. Appling County
7. ELCA
8. Walker
9. Brantley County
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Elbert County
3. Irwin County
4. Metter
5. Social Circle
6. King’s Ridge
7. Whitefield Academy
8. Athens Christian
9. Crawford County
10. Pepperell
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. Johnson County
3. Clinch County
4. Schley County
5. Wilcox County
6. Washington-Wilkes
7. Seminole County
8. Baconton Charter
9. Lanier County
10. ECI
