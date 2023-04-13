X

Week 9 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
35 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview improved to 21-5 with a sweep over Archer and still has just one in-state loss, which came to Marist (4-0) on March 30. Denmark moved up a spot and replaced Cherokee at No. 2 after Cherokee dropped four-straight games and Denmark picked up its seventh-straight victory to improve to 23-5. Kennesaw Mountain moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 and Walton returns to the poll at No. 5 after sweeping No. 6 Cherokee. Houston County ascended to No. 1 in Class 6A with its sixth-straight win and 25-4 overall record. North Atlanta made a major leap from No. 10 to No. 5 and is riding a 14-game win-streak, 21-5 overall record and flawless 15-0 Area 4 record.

The Class 5A poll did not shift 1-9 as No. 1 Cartersville picked up its 17th-straight win to improve to 23-2, but Centennial did replace Flowery Branch at No. 10 after picking up three-straight wins and improving to 21-7 overall. In Class 4A, No. 1 Cherokee Bluff and No. 2 North Oconee are set to conclude the regular season next week.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Denmark

3. Kennesaw Mountain

4. North Gwinnett

5. Walton

6. Cherokee

7. South Forsyth

8. East Coweta

9. Forsyth Central

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Lassiter

3. Pope

4. Blessed Trinity

5. North Atlanta

6. Tift County

7. North Forsyth

8. Woodward Academy

9. River Ridge

10. Woodstock

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. McIntosh

3. Greenbrier

4. Loganville

5. Locust Grove

6. Villa Rica

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Cambridge

9. Jefferson

10. Centennial

Class 4A

1. Cherokee Bluff

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

4. LaGrange

5. Benedictine

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Whitewater

8. West Laurens

9. Troup

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Pickens

5. Wesleyan

6. Gordon Lee

7. Lumpkin County

8. Long County

9. Ringgold

10. Franklin County

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Jeff Davis

4. Model

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Appling County

7. ELCA

8. Walker

9. Brantley County

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. Social Circle

6. King’s Ridge

7. Whitefield Academy

8. Athens Christian

9. Crawford County

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Schley County

5. Wilcox County

6. Washington-Wilkes

7. Seminole County

8. Baconton Charter

9. Lanier County

10. ECI

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Charlie Morton: Michael Soroka shows strength, professionalism amid injuries2h ago

Credit: AP

Early adversity with injuries gives Braves a look at their depth
20h ago

Credit: AP

Jordan Meka’s transfer portal entry ‘mutual decision’
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider
15h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia ‘moving on’ from back-to-back titles with G-Day
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Krohn

Football hires: Former Jefferson coach Cathcart takes Loganville job
5h ago
Girls soccer blog: Playoffs begin Thursday in 6A, 4A and 2A
13h ago
Lacrosse: In 3-peat quest, Lambert boys can still win cluttered Area 4-7A
Featured

Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: plant sales, arts festivals and more
2h ago
AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
16m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top