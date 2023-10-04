Week 8 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 3 Hillgrove will host No. 2 North Cobb on Thursday. North Cobb moved up to No. 2 after growing its win-streak to 16-straight matches and the two Cobb County contenders have split their previous two matches this season with North Cobb winning the first one 2-1 on Aug. 12 and Hillgrove coming away with a 2-1 victory on Aug. 26. Additionally, Marietta moved up to No. 9 and Richmond Hill slid to No. 10 after back-to-back losses to Savannah Arts (2-0) and Islands (2-1). In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta picked up its 31-straight win in a 2-1 victory over Class 7A No. 4 Cherokee to improve to 32-2 overall. The Raiders’ only two losses came to Pace Academy (4A) and North Cobb (7A) and they remain perfect within Class 6A with 73 sets won to just 14 dropped. No. 2 Pope has a nearly identical resume with a 32-3 overall record, but previously fell 3-0 to Alpharetta on Sept. 21—solidifying Alpharetta’s place at the top of the poll. Johns Creek (26-8) remains No. 3 and as a result, Region 6 has the top three spots in the poll and four total teams with Blessed Trinity coming in at No. 10. Johns Creek gets the nod for No. 3 due to a big 2-1 win over No. 4 Lakeside-Evans (34-3) last month.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Kell improved to 30-8 and extended its win-streak to 12-straight. McIntosh moved up to No. 2 after stamping its 11th-straight victory. Northview remains No. 5 and gives Area 6 three teams in the top 4 with No. 1 Kell, No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian and the fifth-ranked Titans. Dalton moved up to No. 3 and has a previous win over GAC on its resume from a 2-0 sweep on Sept. 5. Additionally, Loganville moved up to No. 6 and Jefferson fell to No 7 after scoring a 2-1 victory over the Dragons to improve to 6-0 in Area 8.

Starr’s Mill moved up to No. 4 in Class 4A and Chestatee shifted up to No. 5 after Chestatee’s dominant 2-0 (25-11, 25-19) win over previously No. 4 ranked North Oconee—who slid to No. 8 after also dropping a match to Madison County in region play.

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. North Cobb

3. Hillgrove

4. Cherokee

5. Buford

6. West Forsyth

7. Norcross

8. Brookwood

9. Richmond Hill

10. Marietta

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. Pope

3. Johns Creek

4. Lakeside-Evans

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. St. Pius

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. McIntosh

3. Dalton

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Northview

6. Loganville

7. Jefferson

8. Cartersville

9. Midtown

10. Calhoun

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Chestatee

6. Trinity Christian

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. North Oconee

9. Whitewater

10. Holy Innoncents’

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. White County

4. Hart County

5. Morgan County

6. Savannah Christian

7. Richmond Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. St. Vincent’s

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. ELCA

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ACE Charter

7. Providence Christian

8. Athens Academy

9. Elite Scholar’s Academy

10. Model

Class A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Armuchee

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Mt. Bethel

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Savannah

9. Heard County

10. Chattooga