Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert tops the state’s highest class with one week left in the regular season with Lassiter topping Class 6A and McIntosh leading Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat and in Class 3A, Columbus is ranked at the top. Landmark Christian ranks atop Class 2A and Tallulah Falls leads Class A Division I. In Class A Division II, Georgia Military is ranked at the top.