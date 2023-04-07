Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings

The state playoffs begin on April 12 for the first round and continue with the second round on April 18, the quarterfinals on April 25 and the semifinals on April 28. The state championship matches will be held from May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.
Lambert tops the state’s highest class with one week left in the regular season with Lassiter topping Class 6A and McIntosh leading Class 5A.
In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat and in Class 3A, Columbus is ranked at the top. Landmark Christian ranks atop Class 2A and Tallulah Falls leads Class A Division I. In Class A Division II, Georgia Military is ranked at the top.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. South Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Collins Hill
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Mill Creek
7. Mountain View
8. Walton
9. Osborne
10. Milton
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Lanier
3. Riverwood
4. Sprayberry
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Johns Creek
7. River Ridge
8. Gainesville
9. Veterans
10. St. Pius X
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Midtown
5. Greenbrier
6. Villa Rica
7. Chapel Hill
8. Tucker
9. Centennial
10. Union Grove
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Lovett
5. East Hall
6. Chestatee
7. Northwest Whitfield
8. Perry
9. Whitewater
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Coahulla Creek
4. Bremen
5. Wesleyan
6. Hebron Christian
7. Savannah Country Day
8. Pike County
9. Savannah Christian
10. West Hall
Class 2A
1. Landmark Christian
2. Providence Christian
3. Fitzgerald
4. Walker
5. Model
6. Putnam County
7. Tattnall County
8. Fellowship Christian
9. North Murray
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Tallulah Falls
2. Paideia
3. Atlanta International
4. Bacon County
5. Bleckley County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Woodville-Tompkins
8. Mount Vernon
9. Trion
10. Dalton Academy
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Atkinson County
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Christian Heritage
5. Portal
6. Echols County
7. Dooly County
8. Aquinas
9. Chattahoochee County
10. Hawkinsville
