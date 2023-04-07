X

Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
54 minutes ago

The state playoffs begin on April 12 for the first round and continue with the second round on April 18, the quarterfinals on April 25 and the semifinals on April 28. The state championship matches will be held from May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.

Lambert tops the state’s highest class with one week left in the regular season with Lassiter topping Class 6A and McIntosh leading Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat and in Class 3A, Columbus is ranked at the top. Landmark Christian ranks atop Class 2A and Tallulah Falls leads Class A Division I. In Class A Division II, Georgia Military is ranked at the top.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Mill Creek

7. Mountain View

8. Walton

9. Osborne

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Lanier

3. Riverwood

4. Sprayberry

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Johns Creek

7. River Ridge

8. Gainesville

9. Veterans

10. St. Pius X

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Midtown

5. Greenbrier

6. Villa Rica

7. Chapel Hill

8. Tucker

9. Centennial

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Lovett

5. East Hall

6. Chestatee

7. Northwest Whitfield

8. Perry

9. Whitewater

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Wesleyan

6. Hebron Christian

7. Savannah Country Day

8. Pike County

9. Savannah Christian

10. West Hall

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Walker

5. Model

6. Putnam County

7. Tattnall County

8. Fellowship Christian

9. North Murray

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Woodville-Tompkins

8. Mount Vernon

9. Trion

10. Dalton Academy

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Atkinson County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Echols County

7. Dooly County

8. Aquinas

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Hawkinsville

About the Author

Score Atlanta
